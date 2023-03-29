April Markets in Rome

Discover all the markets planned for this month in Rome!

This April in Rome, visitors and locals alike can enjoy a variety of markets throughout the city that offer a diverse range of goods and experiences.

Vintage markets are particularly popular, such as the game vintage market at San Paolo District on April 15-16 or the Vintage Market at Ragusa Off on April 22-23,where you can wander around vendors selling illustrations, clothing and furniture while being accompanied by music, food and beverage.

For those interested in wellness and eco-sustainability, there are markets that feature environmentally-friendly products and services, as well as workshops, gigs and artistic happenings, such as the Hippie Market on April 1-2 and 15-16 and the Green Market Festival at Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio also on April 15-16: an eco-sustainable festival with art, culture, wellness and nature.

A Japan-oriented market at Ippodromo delle Capannelle offers an exciting glimpse into Japanese culture, with food, art, and other products from the Land of the Rising Sun on April 15-16. Artisans and craftspeople will also be displaying their wares at made in Italy markets, like the Bravura Bay at Condominio Marconi on April 23 – a space of artisans and passionate creatives that celebrate the unique and distinct, the Ficus al Massimo market on April 22-23 and the weekly market at Alcazar Live, an artisan and handmade market with music, brunch and DJ set.

Also on April 2, there is the Eco & Chic Market at Piazza dell’Immacolata in San Lorenzo with handmade, crafts, selected vintage clothing, collectibles, and more and the Car Boot Market at Città dell’Altra Economia, a nice market where unused items are displayed from the trunk of the car.

Be sure to explore these markets and discover the treasures they have to offer.

Next Events

Every weekend

Alcazar’s Market

Alcazar Live 1-2 | 15-16 April

Hippie Market

Appia Joy Park 2 April

Eco & Chic Market

Piazza dell’Immacolata 2 April

Car Boot Market

Città dell’Altra Economia 15-16 April

Game Vintage Market

San Paolo District 15-16 April

Japanese Market

Ippodromo Capannelle 15-16 April

Green Market Festival

Città dell’Altra Economia 22-23 April

V-Market

Ragusa Off 22-23 April

Ficus al Massimo

Garum Museo della Cucina 23 April

Bravura Bay

Condominio Marconi

