La Luna sul Colosseo returns with a brand new tour route

Go on a magical guided tour of the Colosseum at night

Beginning May 20th, “The Moon on the Colosseum,” nightlight tour of the Flavian Amphitheater, returns to Rome.

Organized in collaboration with Electa and Coopculture, this unprecedented tour takes a double key route, following two presentations of the Colosseum’s historical foundation. One of which presents an ancient historical perspective, demonstrated by the arena’s floor and basement. The other presents a religious-historical perspective, illuminated by the 17th-century wall painting which depicts an ideal view of the city of Jerusalem.

It will be possible to access parts of the monument that are not usually open to visitors: the arena floor (where gladiator fights took place, together with the so-called venationes, the fights between men and ferocious beasts) and the dungeon area. The dungeons consist of a labyrinth of corridors and tunnels; they were used as storage for stage materials, as well as enclosures for the caged animals as they awaited their appearance on the area floor via a complex system of hoists.

The new tour route emphasizes a focus on the monument’s relationship with Christianity: for the first time, a multimedia reading of the painting depicting a bird’s-eye view of the city of Jerusalem will be included in the visit. The painting is placed on the back arch of the western archway, the so-called Triumphal Gate–the same gate through which gladiators and beasts entered the arena.

The video projections, which are 7’, occupy the space of the two lunettes of the western fornix. On one side, there is a selection of 22 scenes illustrated in the painting and placed 8 meters high. The other side, there is an engraving with the iconography of Antonio Tempesta from 1601. This is an immersive narrative that will allow visitors to delve into the Old and New Testament themes within the painting.

This new itinerary emphasizes an often-forgotten part of the Colosseum’s history, which originates from the end of the Roman Empire. In particular, in 1750 at the order of Pope Benedict XIV, the monument became the site of the now traditional Via Crucis. The visit will stop in front of one of the aedicules of the Via Crucis and the Cross– both located along the perimeter of the arena. The itinerary ends upon the stunning overlook of the complex structure of the basement.

Being able to stand inside the Colosseum at night has a unique charm and is not an opportunity to be missed! The tour (max 25 people) will be held every Friday and Saturday from May-December, and Thursday-Friday-Saturday from June-October.

La Luna Sul Colosseo

May, November, December: Friday and Saturday

From June to October: Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Guided tour in English: from 8pm to 10.30pm



Entry fee

Full € 25,00 | Reduced € 22,00 |Under 25 € 20,00





Booking (mandatory)

coopculture.it

06.39967700