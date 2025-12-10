MedinAction and E. Marinella renew partnership with a new charity campaign in support of women survivors of violence

MedinAction and Marinella launch “Threads of Care” to support BeFree, a social cooperative against gender violence

On the occasion of the week of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, MedinAction will donate €1,000 to BeFree – Sportello Donna, a social cooperative supporting women survivors of violence. At the same time, E. Marinella will donate ties and silk phone holders to the doctors in the MedinAction network, as a symbolic thank-you for their daily commitment to patients.

The collaboration between MedinAction, the medical assistance service for internationals in Italy, and E. Marinella, the historic Neapolitan maison renowned worldwide for its handmade ties and accessories, is renewed this year with a special charity initiative in support of women survivors of violence.

With this initiative, MedinAction aims to transform an important moment of the year into a concrete gesture for women who are rebuilding their lives after violence. Supporting BeFree means standing alongside those who, every day, guarantee safe spaces, protection and empowerment pathways for women.

“With this initiative, MedinAction supports Sportello Donna, an extraordinary organization that stands with women in difficult moments. Supporting BeFree sportello donna means standing alongside those who, every day, guarantee safe spaces, protection and empowerment pathways for women”

About BeFree

BeFree is a social cooperative active throughout Italy in the fight against human trafficking, gender-based violence and discrimination. The organisation manages anti-violence centres and shelters, offering listening services, legal and psychological support, safe accommodation and tailored empowerment programmes for women and their children. One of this centres is Sportello Donna, open 24h/365 inside San Camillo Hospital to offer support to women survived to phisical, psychological or sexual violence.

BeFree also develops prevention, training and awareness-raising projects, working with public institutions, schools and civil society to promote a culture based on respect, equality and freedom from all forms of abuse.

Info: befreecooperativa.org

About E. Marinella



Founded in 1914 in Naples by Eugenio Marinella, E. Marinella is one of Italy’s most iconic brands of luxury neckties and accessories.

Born as a small boutique on Piazza Vittoria in the Chiaia district, the maison quickly became a reference point for Neapolitan and international elegance, thanks to its use of hand-printed silks and meticulous craftsmanship.

Today, E. Marinella is still a family-run company, led by Eugenio’s grandson Maurizio and his son Alessandro, and its creations are appreciated around the world for their distinctive style and timeless quality.

“We are proud to renew our collaboration with MedinAction,” explains Alessandro Marinella, family brand manager at E. Marinella. “Our accessories are small symbols of beauty and attention to detail. If they can contribute, even indirectly, to supporting women who have experienced violence, then they gain an even deeper meaning.”

Info: emarinella.eu

About MedinAction

MedinAction is a medical assistance service founded in Rome in 2017 and active in major cities across Italy (and other European countries), providing home visits and teleconsultations to tourists, expats and international students who need prompt, English-speaking healthcare.

The company coordinates a network of general practitioners and specialists available 7 days a week, helping thousands of patients each year to access medical care without language or bureaucratic barriers. In 2022, MedinAction received the European Awards in Medicine for its innovative model of international patient support.

Info: medinaction.com

A concrete gesture during the holiday season

With “Threads of Care”, MedinAction and E. Marinella invite patients, partners and the international community in Italy to feel part of a chain of solidarity: a medical visit becomes not just a health service, but also a contribution to protecting women and promoting a future free from violence.

You can support Be Free through this link:

www.befreecooperativa.org/sostienici/