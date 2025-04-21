Donatello Hall Reopens at Florence’s Bargello Museum

Reopened to the public in a renewed and accessible form, the temple of 15th-century Italian sculpture returns to its full splendor

After nearly a year of meticulous restoration and curatorial redesign, the Donatello Hall at the Museo Nazionale del Bargello in Florence reopens to the public, reaffirming its place as one of the world’s most significant spaces for Renaissance sculpture.

Known as the “temple of 15th-century Italian sculpture,” the newly refurbished hall features 65 masterpieces, including nine celebrated works by Donatello himself. Among them are the marble and bronze versions of David, Saint George, the Marzocco, Attis, the Dancing Putto, The Crucifixion, Bearded Man’s Head, and the Madonna of Via Pietrapiana. The space also includes works co-attributed to Donatello’s workshop, such as the Saint John the Baptist Martelli, created with Desiderio da Settignano.

Surrounding these icons are contributions from Donatello’s contemporaries and collaborators, including Brunelleschi and Ghiberti’s panels from the 1401 Baptistery door competition, glazed terracottas by Luca della Robbia, and sculptures by Michelozzo, Bertoldo di Giovanni, and others who shaped the visual language of the early Florentine Renaissance.

A Modern Display for Timeless Art

Led by Director General of Museums Massimo Osanna and curator Ilaria Ciseri, the restoration prioritizes accessibility, narrative clarity, and safety. New seismic-resistant platforms support the central sculptures, while updated lighting and wall colors enhance the atmosphere and visibility of the works.

Interactive didactic tools, including QR-coded multimedia descriptions in text and audio (available in both Italian and English), offer inclusive ways to engage with the collection. From May onward, Braille guides will also be available for visually impaired visitors.

Notable updates include the repositioning of the two David sculptures—with the bronze version now taking center stage—and the relocation of Attis and Verrocchio’s David to allow for better comparative viewing. Some artworks have been transferred to their original contexts, including Desiderio’s Martelli Coat of Arms to Casa Martelli and Michelozzo’s Sibyls to the Orsanmichele Museum.

A Storied Space Reborn

The Donatello Hall is the most monumental room of the Bargello, originally built in 1255 as the Palace’s Audience Hall. It was here that Dante Alighieri was sentenced to exile in 1302. Transformed into a prison in the late 16th century, it wasn’t until 1865 that the space became part of Italy’s first national museum.

The 2025 reopening not only restores the physical space but also deepens the visitor’s journey into the roots of Renaissance sculpture. As the Bargello Museum enters a new chapter—now united with the Galleria dell’Accademia—the Donatello Hall stands as both a historical beacon and a modern model for museum excellence.

Museo Nazionale del Bargello

Via del Proconsolo, 4

Opening Times

Everyday, 8.15am-6pm

Tickets

10€, reduced 2€

museodelbargello.it