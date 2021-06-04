Where to drink in Florence

From happy hour drinks, traditional Italian aperitivo or late-night cocktails. Here are some of the best bars and the latest venues in the rapidly expanding Florence bar and cocktail scene.

Locale Firenze

Via Delle Seggiole, 12

localefirenze.it

Locale Firenze is one of the most beautiful and unique places to drink in Florence. Housed in an old palace dating back to the 1200’s (the Concini Palace to be more precise) you can actually drink and dine in a 13th century palace.

But the main draw are the cocktails created to perfection by Matteo Di Ienno and his brilliant bar team. Cocktail is art at Locale Firenze – drinks that are classic in style with sometimes eclectic garnishes and glassware, and ingredients coming straight out of their garden and laboratory.

Locale is a full restaurant offering some creative canapes served in a special way during aperitivo time. This stylish venue draws an equally sophisticated crowd every night of the week. Locale Firenze is not only an extraordinary bar with fantastic cocktails, but a unique drinking experience when visiting Florence.

Atrium Bar At the Four Seasons

Borgo Pinti, 99

fourseasons.com

Drink in the lap of luxury in Florence at the Atrium Bar at the Four Seasons – where chic meets old-world charm. The timeless, classic bar of the Four Seasons Hotel Florence is the epitome of elegance.

Atrium Bar is a majestic living room that is light and airy with plush couches that are extremely inviting. And the grandiose interiors and top-level service with cocktails to match will have you feeling like royalty. Gracious host and manager Tommaso Ondeggia and his team will take care of your every need. Whether you’re in the mood for a mid-afternoon espresso, a light snack, custom Negroni from their iconic drinks trolley or the best Club Sandwich in perhaps all the world, Atrium Bar is ready to welcome guests of the hotel and locals alike. A truly first-class, exclusive drinking experience when visiting Florence.

Rasputin

Located somewhere in Florence

rasputinsecretbar.com

We’re not really allowed to say much about this secret bar located somewhere in Florence. Except that Rasputin Firenze was the first of its kind to arrive here. Speakeasy-style concept, space, and attitude – and still a hotspot after these years.

A world of mixology can be found within the beautiful and dark interiors of Rasputin secret bar. The drinks are also a throwback to that era…classic cocktails, some with a twist and their own signature drinks. The first secret cocktail bar hidden underground, Rasputin Firenze is a serious drinking experience as long as you can keep it a (somewhat) secret. Reservations are mandatory through their website.

Gilli 1733

Via Roma, 1r

caffegilli.com

The famous Caffè Gilli is one of Florence’s oldest grand cafes still operating to this day. Tradition and quality passed down through generations, this place is an institution in Florence. Founded in 1733 in the heart of Florence, Caffè Gilli is still as popular as ever. Gilli symbolizes the grand café culture that once was – where meetings over Italian coffee were a cultural and intellectual exchange. The interiors remain almost untouched, with marble-topped bar counters, dark wood, elegant chandeliers and formal yet extremely warm service.

From morning cappuccino, pastries, and café to prosecco and chocolates, Caffè Gilli is also a cocktail bar where you can find the closest thing to the first Negroni served in Florence. With outdoor seating and a fantastic view of the carousel in Piazza della Repubblica, Caffè Gilli 1773 is a must-see when in Firenze.

Manifattura Florence

Piazza San Pancrazio 1r

Manifattura

Taking inspiration from the Italian design of the 50’s, with a beautifully perforated metal door entrance and antiquated mirror-finished interior walls and other intricate touches throughout the space, this refined cocktail bar in Florence really stays true to its name ‘Manufacture’.

Everything is made in Italy down to what’s behind the bar. As in only Italian spirits, liquor brands and mixes can be found at Manifattura making it perhaps the first 100% Made in Italy cocktail bar.

Manifattura Cocktail Bar & Kitchen is all about quality and supporting local, and their drink menu also reflects that. From classic cocktails to their twist on a classic and signature drinks – even their aperitivo snacks are made from local products. Stellar cocktails and bartenders, a beautiful setting and even more beautiful mission, Manifattura is a must-visit bar in Florence.

Floréal Firenze

Borgo San Frediano 27/r

florealfirenze

The latest edition to the growing Florence bar scene is Floréal Firenze. Floréal’s concept is an original one – a luxury street bar with premium products, floral artwork, and bright neon lights. Serious about their cocktails, food and service but keeping that chill neighborhood vibe, Floréal Firenze is the best of both bar worlds.

Their incredible cocktails (and now food) are a rediscovery of international classics – bold, unexpected flavors that you’d never expect from your typical street bar. With Antonio Romano’s partners and staff, everything is done with great thought, energy, and passion.

A temple of mixing and experimentation, always pushing to that next level of greatness – what Floréal Firenze has done in such a short (and challenging) time is more than impressive. This up-and-coming bar is definitely one of the best in Florence and a mandatory visit for anyone who appreciates good food and drinks in a casual but beautiful setting.

MAD Soul & Spirits

Borgo San Frediano, 36R

madsoulsandspirits

Like the name suggests, this local watering hole in Florence has mad soul and a spirit. A neighborhood, local favorite, MAD Soul & Spirits bar has an energy that is almost infectious. Part dive bar, part cocktail bar with the most fun and creative bartenders around.

This is probably one of the coolest, chill bars in Florence. MAD Soul & Spirits is ubercool everything – bartenders, drinks, environment – even the patrons. Despite the often-hilarious drink list – these cocktails are serious (and delicious) with flavors that are as unqiue and unexpected as their names.

From street view, the self-proclaimed ‘awesomeist cocktail bar in Europe and Micronesia’ MAD Soul & Spirits looks tiny and almost unassuming. But once inside, you’ll find a bar with so much life. One of the best bars around in Florence for happy hour and late-night drinks.

Rex Café

Via Fiesolana, 25R

rexfirenze.com

A staple of Florence nightlife, Rex Café has managed to maintain its cool since the 90’s. Continuously transforming over the years to keep things fresh, Rex’s chill vibe and killer cocktails are the only constant, making it a longtime local favorite in Florence.

Some call it an American Bar but Rex Café is another thing altogether. A badass bar with a friendly attitude, great drinks, talented bartenders, and local DJs, Rex cocktail bar and dance club draws in a good crowd in the evening.

The vanguard space is the perfect stage for 360-degree entertainment – from live acoustic psychedelic music and house to rock, blues, jazz, and funk. The nautical-themed and Gaudi-inspired interiors and fun, laid-back attitude makes Rex the perfect bar to meet friends (old and new) for a drink. Whether you’re looking for a chill evening or a crazy night out, Rex Café in Florence guarantees a good time every day of the week.

La Ménagère

Via dè Ginori, 8/R

lamenagere.it

A charming space with a rich history, La Ménagère was one of the first Florentine houseware shops founded in 1896. But this vast space of 1500 square meters was recently reborn as a unique concept-restaurant and shop.

La Menagere’s unconventional and industrial space somewhat resembles a contemporary garden party with similar flavors to match. Despite the enchanting decor, La Ménagère is an informal place inviting you to linger as if you would in a regular café – open for breakfast, café, snacks throughout the day all the way up until aperitivo and dinner. It also offers some carefully crafted cocktails inspired by the surrounding colors and scents. And signature tapas of unusual tastes and ingredients accompany each drink.

Restaurant, bistrot and bar, La Ménagère is also a shop – where you can find a collection flowers as well as handcrafted and recycled home goods on display – all available for purchase.

Love Craft

Borgo San Frediano, 24r

lovecraftfirenze

On the surface Love Craft seems like a rocker dive bar where only shots are ordered, but if you look a little closer (especially at the liquor collection behind the bar) you’ll realize what this place is all about – the love of whiskey.

The first whiskey bar in Florence, Love Craft is a dedication to whiskeys from all around the world. From classic whiskey served neat to whiskey-based cocktails and their special whiskey flights perfectly organized by theme and province. They also have a couple of craft beers on tap with a friendly, knowledgeable staff that’s ready to guide you.

The bar’s casual atmosphere serves some of the most refined selection of scotch and whiskey. Love Craft is the perfect bar introduction to liquid gold and an essential stop for any whiskey lover visiting Florence.

Winter Garden Bar at The Saint Regis Florence

Piazza Ognissanti, 1

wintergardenflorence.com

Indulge in one of the most luxurious drinking experiences in Florence. Nestled between two massive arches is the Winter Garden Bar at the St. Regis Florence – a tiny gem of a bar featuring expertly crafted cocktails. The bar staff of both skill and class offers their guests exceptional, personalized service and cocktail creations. Winter Garden Bar focuses on cocktails that have made history, allowing their customers to rediscover the classics.

Savor authentic Italian flavors any time of day – from breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or café, or one of the most exclusive aperitivos during the famous St. Regis champagne sabering ritual. Surrounded by lavish décor in a beautiful historic palace designed by Brunelleschi sometimes even featuring live classic music on the grand piano, Winter Garden Bar St. Regis Florence is the epitome of sophistication.

Loggia Roof Bar at Hotel Palazzo Guadagni Terrace

Piazza Santo Spirito, 9

palazzoguadagni.com

The Loggia Roof Bar at Hotel Palazzo Guadagni is one of the best places for outdoor drinks in Florence. This terrace bar of the ancient Palazzo boosts magnificent panoramic views of the city overlooking Santo Spirito Square with Bellosguardo Tower, Boboli Gardens and the Church of Santo Spirito at a distance.

Classic, elegant lounge furniture and a dimly lit space, Loggia Roof Bar is the perfect location for a relaxing evening and al fresco drinks with sunset views of Florence. Whether you order one of their delicious cocktails or a glass of vino – you won’t want to miss aperitivo drinks with the views at The Loggia.

Procacci 1885

Via Tornabuoni, 64/r

procacci1885.it

Procacci has been serving Florence wine and truffles since 1885. This landmark enoteca and gastronomic shop in the heart of Firenze offers delicious Tuscan specialties and wines. Maintaining Tuscan traditions and gourmet products (especially when it comes to truffles), Procacci 1885 is known for their panini tartufati. But you can also find other delicious Florentine cuisine and an array of Italian wines here.

The ambiance at Procacci wine bar is casual but warm, so you are tempted to enjoy their gourmet delicacies on the spot. Open from breakfast on, Procacci also does a great aperitivo – featuring an excellent selection of wines by the glass and their famous panini. Now available for takeaway and delivery.

Sabor Cubano

Via Sant’ Antonino, 64/R

saborcubanofirenze.com

Sabor Cubano is slightly less traditional for Florence…at least when it comes to Tuscan cuisine. This authentic spot has delicious, traditional Cuban cuisine and for locals, is a nice change of pace – with tastes that transport you straight to Cuba.

The atmosphere is lively and inviting and the food flavorful. The Sabor Cubano cockpit ‘cockteleria’ bar features classic mojito cocktails and fresh Pina Coladas, letting you sample more of that amazing Latin American essence and flavor. And if all of that wasn’t enough…they even have a Cuban artisan concept store on the first floor!

Retrogusto

Borgo San Frediano, 60R

retrogusto.metro.rest

The Italian word for aftertaste (but in this case in a good way) Retrogusto is a casual, modern enoteca in Florence with an ever-changing selection of wine by the glass and bottle as well as craft beers on draft.

It’s a great place to take a break during the day or meet friends for aperitivo featuring some of their homemade dishes. Retrogusto wine bar has a full dinner menu of Mediterranean cuisine but also light snacks and street food. Wine and dine in a relaxed setting – inside the enoteca or in their outdoor seating area.

Bulli e Balene

Via dello Sprone ,14R

bulliebalene

Bulli & Balene is tucked away in the quaint Piazza della Passara, a stone’s throw from Santo Spirito. It’s the perfect bar to grab a cocktail, specifically a Spritz – with seven different varieties to choose from. To pair with your drinks, you’ll find that Bulli & Balene offers a fun and interesting approach to the Florentine food scene – the idea is a new take on the Venetian ‘bacaro’. A place where you can sample local traditions in the form of small bites ranging from artisan cheeses to cured meats and much much more.

Le Volpi e l’Uva

Piazza dei Rossi, 1

levolpieluva.com

A small but mighty enoteca near Ponte Vecchio Florence is Le Volpi e l’Uva (the foxes and the grapes) – opened in 1992 by Emilio Monechi, Riccardo Comparini, and Ciro Beligni with a unique philosophy and mission (at least for that time). And that was to focus on smaller, lesser-known Italian wine producers, making their wines more accessible to the public.

Throughout their 25+ years, Le Volpi e l’Uva has continued to do that and more – cultivating relationships with both their clients and producers. You’ll find top quality wine from every region of Italy in this modern enoteca. And despite the word getting out, attracting visitors from all over the world, Le Volpi is still extremely popular with the Florentine locals.

It offers an amazing aperitivo with a huge selection of wines by the glass and perfectly paired bar snacks. They also offer guided wine tastings or lessons with one of their expert sommeliers. When it comes to wine, it doesn’t get more authentic than Le Volpi e l’Uva in Florence.