Among the many new features that rewrite the history of the hotel and signal the rebirth of a Florentine icon, 25 new rooms and suites created by the internationally renowned designer Anouska Hempel

The Helvetia & Bristol Firenze returned to welcome guests, after having completed an extraordinary expansion and renovation which, thanks to the vision of designer Anouska Hempel and the invaluable contributions of Florence’s master craftsmen, have enriched the hotel’s already charming personality, putting a fresh face on high-profile Florentine hospitality. Anouska Hempel, who curated the design of the new ‘seductive’ suites, is a prominent name on the international scene, renowned as the first to launch the concept of “boutique hotel” in London back in 1978. For Starhotels, the designer has already overseen the renovation of The Franklin in London in 2016, while the project for the Helvetia & Bristol marks her official debut in the sphere of Italian hôtellerie.

Helvetia & Bristol Firenze, Suite

For the realization of the 25 new rooms and suites housed in the building adjacent to the historic hotel, formerly the headquarters of the Banco di Roma, Anouska Hempel has responded impeccably to President Elisabetta Fabri’s idea of creating a brand-new hotel, one that’s surprising and intriguing and meant to be experienced as a second home by guests, who will be able to enjoy, among other things, internal courtyards and terraces overlooking the rooftops of Florence. The project expresses the true soul of the city and the “sense of place” it elicits by creating an intimate connection with the territory, thanks to the extraordinary craftsmanship of local artisans who have graced the hotel with mirrors, crystal ornaments, precious fabrics, lanterns, and wrought iron canopy beds built on original designs.

A reminder of the enchanting atmospheres and the “Grande Bellezza” that have always been a source of inspiration for ‘Made in Italy’ hospitality, as well as for Starhotels’ initiative to support Italian artisans.

Helvetia & Bristol Firenze, Presidential Suite

The new rooms and suites are just a part of the significant new features that Helvetia & Bristol will present in the coming months. Among these is highly anticipated launch of the new and exciting restaurant format that will involve multiple spaces of the hotel, not to mention the launch of a brand new health and beauty spa on a site once occupied by ancient Roman baths.

It is a great source of pride for us to be able to offer the possibility of discovering a new corner of the city, both to Florentines and to our guests, that will provide unique opportunities for relaxing and socializing, so important for all of us at this time. We reopen our doors with the desire to welcome our guests once again, offering beauty, well-being, and lightness of heart. said Elisabetta Fabri, President and CEO of Starhotels.

