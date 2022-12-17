New Year’s Eve in Florence 2023

What to do (or eat) in Florence to bid 2022 farewell

It is always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to celebrate the New Year dancing, listening to live music, watching a show or eating good food and toasting with good wine, we have put together a list of options that will make your New Year’s Eve in Florence unforgettable, especially when it comes to the ‘good food’ option…

DINNER AND DANCE

La Grotta di Leo

La Grotta di Leo | Via della Scala 41/43r

NYE Meat-based Tuscan dinner

From 8.30pm | €85 pp

MENU

Tuscan cured ham, coccoli and stracchino

Gnocchi David (gorgonzola cheese and nuts)

Handmade paccheri with wild boar sauce

Mixed roast, pork, beef and chicken

Lentils

Roast potatoes

Panna cotta with berries

Water, a wine bottle (every two people), coffee and a glass of sparkling one each included

+39055219265

PALAZZO BORGHESE

Palazzo Borghese | Via Ghibellina 110

NYE Dinner Gala + DJ set

From 9pm | €160 pp

MENU

Welcome bubbles

Tuna tartar with stracciatella cheese and horseradish mayonnaise

Meat rosetta with artichoke crudites, 24-month Parmesan cheese and black truffle

Homemade paccheri with puntarelle and monkfish, red and yellow date tomatoes

Crescottino pancake with pumpkin, thyme, sheep ricotta cheese with chestnut and pecorino cream

Braised beef fillet with lard and chianti reduction, covered with toasted almonds and sweet potato base

Almond shortcrust tart with citrus fruit cream and dried fruit

The price of dinner includes entrance to the party

Registration

circoloborghese.it

YAB

YAB | Via dei Sassetti 5

NYE Dinner Gala + Disco

From 9pm | €150 pp

MENU

Smoked salmon carpaccio on mixed radicchio

Truffled burrata cheese with rocket and cherry tomatoes

Potato pie with parmesan fondue

Risotto mantecato with champagne and raspberries

Tortello di patate al ragù bianco di cinta senese

Braised beef in Barolo d’Alba wine

Rosemary-scented roast potatoes with olives and cherry tomatoes

Sautéed spinach with sultanas and pine nuts

Lentils

Chocolate cake

Water

Chianti

Franciacorta

+39 349 0764688 / +39 392 50 51 562

VECCHIA FIRENZE

Vecchia Firenze | Borgo degli Albizi 18

NYE Meat-based Tuscan dinner + live music

From 9pm | €105 pp

MENU

Marinated beef carpaccio on crudité vegetables

Home-made casarecci pasta with wild duck ragu

Potato ravioli with cream of fresh artichokes

Beef fillet with balsamic vinegar reduction

Aubergine and lentil flan of good luck

Selection of desserts

Water

Chianti

Sparkling wine (One bottle for every 2 persons)

+ 39 055 234 0361

VILLA CASTELLETTI

Villa Castelletti | Borgo degli Albizi 18

NYE dinner + open bar + all night DJ set

From 8.30pm | €150pp

Welcome aperitif in the Captain’s Lounge with drinks, wines and bubbles

Grand Tuscan Dinner in the Salone Giardino d’Inverno by Locanda La Bussola da Gino

Open bar free drinks all night long

+39 349 0764688

VILLA LEONARDO DA VINCI

Villa Leonardo Da Vinci | Via del Torrino 51

NYE Dinner gala + DJ set all night

From 8.30pm

MENU

Gran Carpaccio di Bresaola

Imperial Vegetable Flan

Gran Risotto Carnorolo with Bacon, Courgettes and Dried Tomatoes

Mezzi Tortiglioni with White Goose Ragout

Fillet of Veal with Mushroom Sauce

Traditional Zampone and Lentils

Roasted Rustic Potatoes

Chef’s fantasy cake

Water

Wine Chianti Cantine Leonardo da Vinci

Coffee

+39 349 0764688

ILLUSION CLUB

Illusion club | Via del Fosso Macinante 2

Cabaret dinner + House & Reggaeton DJ set

From 8.30pm | €120pp

MENU

Chef’s trio of entrées accompanied by welcome sparkling wine

Schiacciata with burrata cream and confit cherry tomatoes

Marinated Angus with berries and citrus citronette

Traditional potato ravioli with duck ragout and Parmesan cheese fondue

Irish sirloin with chianti jus, polenta crostone and leek chips

Cotechino and lentils

Chocolate cake with soft heart and raspberry coulis

Sparkling wine glass

Water

1 bottle of Chianti (every 2 people)

Vegetarian, coeliac and/or intolerance option available

+39 055365500

HOSTARIA DEMETRA

Hostaria Demetra | Via della Vigna Vecchia 25

NYE Tuscan dinner

From 8.30pm | €130pp

MENU

Welcome cocktail

Canestrino di buona fortuna with lentils and cotechino

Selection of pecorino cheese with chestnut jam

Artichoke flan with pecorino fondue

Chestnut dumplings with 36-month grana cheese and new Castel Ruggero Pellegrini oil

Tagliatelle with venison ragout

Venison chunks Florentine style with zolfini beans

Citrus fruit cheesecake

Bottle of wine for two

Glass of sparkling wine

Water

+39 349 0764688

SHOWS & PIAZZA

If you’ve been in Florence for a while and have had enough of eating and drinking (though that’s unlikely considering how good the offer is) or if you want something to do before you start eating or drinking again, or why not dancing, here’s a couple of cultural offers.

SETTE SPOSE PER SETTE FRATELLI AT TEATRO VERDI

The musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is scheduled at the Verdi Theatre for New Year’s Eve. The show is one of the best-loved musical titles worldwide and this new and hilarious edition is inspired by the famous Hollywood film

€ 69/50/39/32/24

4.45pm/ 9.15pm

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

LIVE MUSIC & OTHER SHOWS IN MAJOR SQUARES

For some years now, New Year’s Eve in piazza has become fashionable in most Italian and European cities. In the most beautiful squares of these cities, on the longest night of the year, streams of people gather to celebrate together while listening and moving to live music concerts and other performances. Here are some of the piazzas that will liven up Florence this year:

Piazza Santa Maria Novella – classical music concert from 10pm

Piazza Duomo – gospel concert from 10pm

Piazza della Signoria – acroabtic show and aerial dance from 10pm dance

Piazza del Carmine – rapper Mr Rain X-Factor star Martina Attili, DJ set from 6pm

Piazzale Michelangelo – Baby K + Francesco Renga from 9pm

Manifattura Tabacchi – electronic music Joan Thiele, Myss Keta, Elisa Bee from 8pm

Piazza Santissima Annunziata – Cristiano Miltello, Lorenzo Baglioni from 10pm

Piazza Pitti – Fantomatik orchestra and Pedrasamba Street Band (from 10.30pm

Piazza San Lorenzo – Soul, Jazz and RnB from 10pm

and a few more to be announced …. Stay tuned!