New Year’s Eve in Florence 2023

What to do (or eat) in Florence to bid 2022 farewell
It is always a bit difficult to decide what to do on New Year’s Eve. Whether you prefer to celebrate the New Year dancing, listening to live music, watching a show or eating good food and toasting with good wine, we have put together a list of options that will make your New Year’s Eve in Florence unforgettable, especially when it comes to the ‘good food’ option…
DINNER AND DANCE
La Grotta di Leo
La Grotta di Leo | Via della Scala 41/43r
NYE Meat-based Tuscan dinner
From 8.30pm | €85 pp
MENU
Tuscan cured ham, coccoli and stracchino
Gnocchi David (gorgonzola cheese and nuts)
Handmade paccheri with wild boar sauce
Mixed roast, pork, beef and chicken
Lentils
Roast potatoes
Panna cotta with berries
Water, a wine bottle (every two people), coffee and a glass of sparkling one each included
+39055219265
PALAZZO BORGHESE
Palazzo Borghese | Via Ghibellina 110
NYE Dinner Gala + DJ set
From 9pm | €160 pp
MENU
Welcome bubbles
Tuna tartar with stracciatella cheese and horseradish mayonnaise
Meat rosetta with artichoke crudites, 24-month Parmesan cheese and black truffle
Homemade paccheri with puntarelle and monkfish, red and yellow date tomatoes
Crescottino pancake with pumpkin, thyme, sheep ricotta cheese with chestnut and pecorino cream
Braised beef fillet with lard and chianti reduction, covered with toasted almonds and sweet potato base
Almond shortcrust tart with citrus fruit cream and dried fruit
The price of dinner includes entrance to the party
Registration
YAB
YAB | Via dei Sassetti 5
NYE Dinner Gala + Disco
From 9pm | €150 pp
MENU
Smoked salmon carpaccio on mixed radicchio
Truffled burrata cheese with rocket and cherry tomatoes
Potato pie with parmesan fondue
Risotto mantecato with champagne and raspberries
Tortello di patate al ragù bianco di cinta senese
Braised beef in Barolo d’Alba wine
Rosemary-scented roast potatoes with olives and cherry tomatoes
Sautéed spinach with sultanas and pine nuts
Lentils
Chocolate cake
Water
Chianti
Franciacorta
+39 349 0764688 / +39 392 50 51 562
VECCHIA FIRENZE
Vecchia Firenze | Borgo degli Albizi 18
NYE Meat-based Tuscan dinner + live music
From 9pm | €105 pp
MENU
Marinated beef carpaccio on crudité vegetables
Home-made casarecci pasta with wild duck ragu
Potato ravioli with cream of fresh artichokes
Beef fillet with balsamic vinegar reduction
Aubergine and lentil flan of good luck
Selection of desserts
Water
Chianti
Sparkling wine (One bottle for every 2 persons)
+ 39 055 234 0361
VILLA CASTELLETTI
Villa Castelletti | Borgo degli Albizi 18
NYE dinner + open bar + all night DJ set
From 8.30pm | €150pp
Welcome aperitif in the Captain’s Lounge with drinks, wines and bubbles
Grand Tuscan Dinner in the Salone Giardino d’Inverno by Locanda La Bussola da Gino
Open bar free drinks all night long
+39 349 0764688
VILLA LEONARDO DA VINCI
Villa Leonardo Da Vinci | Via del Torrino 51
NYE Dinner gala + DJ set all night
From 8.30pm
MENU
Gran Carpaccio di Bresaola
Imperial Vegetable Flan
Gran Risotto Carnorolo with Bacon, Courgettes and Dried Tomatoes
Mezzi Tortiglioni with White Goose Ragout
Fillet of Veal with Mushroom Sauce
Traditional Zampone and Lentils
Roasted Rustic Potatoes
Chef’s fantasy cake
Water
Wine Chianti Cantine Leonardo da Vinci
Coffee
+39 349 0764688
ILLUSION CLUB
Illusion club | Via del Fosso Macinante 2
Cabaret dinner + House & Reggaeton DJ set
From 8.30pm | €120pp
MENU
Chef’s trio of entrées accompanied by welcome sparkling wine
Schiacciata with burrata cream and confit cherry tomatoes
Marinated Angus with berries and citrus citronette
Traditional potato ravioli with duck ragout and Parmesan cheese fondue
Irish sirloin with chianti jus, polenta crostone and leek chips
Cotechino and lentils
Chocolate cake with soft heart and raspberry coulis
Sparkling wine glass
Water
1 bottle of Chianti (every 2 people)
Vegetarian, coeliac and/or intolerance option available
+39 055365500
HOSTARIA DEMETRA
Hostaria Demetra | Via della Vigna Vecchia 25
NYE Tuscan dinner
From 8.30pm | €130pp
MENU
Welcome cocktail
Canestrino di buona fortuna with lentils and cotechino
Selection of pecorino cheese with chestnut jam
Artichoke flan with pecorino fondue
Chestnut dumplings with 36-month grana cheese and new Castel Ruggero Pellegrini oil
Tagliatelle with venison ragout
Venison chunks Florentine style with zolfini beans
Citrus fruit cheesecake
Bottle of wine for two
Glass of sparkling wine
Water
+39 349 0764688
SHOWS & PIAZZA
If you’ve been in Florence for a while and have had enough of eating and drinking (though that’s unlikely considering how good the offer is) or if you want something to do before you start eating or drinking again, or why not dancing, here’s a couple of cultural offers.
SETTE SPOSE PER SETTE FRATELLI AT TEATRO VERDI
The musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is scheduled at the Verdi Theatre for New Year’s Eve. The show is one of the best-loved musical titles worldwide and this new and hilarious edition is inspired by the famous Hollywood film
€ 69/50/39/32/24
4.45pm/ 9.15pm
LIVE MUSIC & OTHER SHOWS IN MAJOR SQUARES
For some years now, New Year’s Eve in piazza has become fashionable in most Italian and European cities. In the most beautiful squares of these cities, on the longest night of the year, streams of people gather to celebrate together while listening and moving to live music concerts and other performances. Here are some of the piazzas that will liven up Florence this year:
Piazza Santa Maria Novella – classical music concert from 10pm
Piazza Duomo – gospel concert from 10pm
Piazza della Signoria – acroabtic show and aerial dance from 10pm dance
Piazza del Carmine – rapper Mr Rain X-Factor star Martina Attili, DJ set from 6pm
Piazzale Michelangelo – Baby K + Francesco Renga from 9pm
Manifattura Tabacchi – electronic music Joan Thiele, Myss Keta, Elisa Bee from 8pm
Piazza Santissima Annunziata – Cristiano Miltello, Lorenzo Baglioni from 10pm
Piazza Pitti – Fantomatik orchestra and Pedrasamba Street Band (from 10.30pm
Piazza San Lorenzo – Soul, Jazz and RnB from 10pm
and a few more to be announced …. Stay tuned!