SEASONAL BEST SELLERS
- BEST SELLERS-13%
The Essential Guide to Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="copy-3" wrap="i"] PAGES: 30 [wp-svg-icons icon="info" wrap="i"] INFO: Neighbourhoods, Museums, Sights, Restaurants, Nightlife, Day Trips, Shopping & more A lifetime isn’t enough to explore Rome. But if you plan ahead, a short period of time can give you a grand picture of the Eternal City. Just remember one thing: Rome isn’t just about the monuments, the museums and the views... it’s a lifestyle. And if you want to immerse yourself in this thousands-year-old city, this insider guide will become your best friend!
€8,00
-
VIP seats to the Village Celimontana Jazz Festival[wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day (till October 31) [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] MUSIC: Jazz, swing & manouche formations, tango shows, Italian big bands [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Village Celimontana - Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)From: €20,00
Dive deep into music, culture and elegance at Village Celimontana’s fourth edition. See some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with tango shows, some serious rock'n'roll and some of the most interesting Italian big bands. Enjoy the show with front-row seats with a bottle of wine included for every two participants!
-
Wine Tasting with 6 different Italian fine wines, cured meats & cheeses[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: From Wednesdays to Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via di Monserrato, 4From: €55,00
Indulge in the ultimate wine tasting experience in a boutique wine bar footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. Listen as the sommelier takes you on a journey around Italy and its wine production through the tastings of 6 different wines, salami, cured meats, cheeses, bread and olives.
-
Bike Tour of Ancient Appian Way (E-Bike, 4.5 hours)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Labicana, 49 [wp-svg-icons icon="accessibility" wrap="i"] DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Intermediate *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€12 per person). The remaining payment of €49 per person must be made on the day of the bike tour. Explore Rome with this guided bike tour. Pedal on the Ancient Appian Way, a 2300 year-old cobblestone Roman road while going past an ancient sepulchre, a Roman statue, the ruins of a circus and an imperial palace, the Christian catacombs and Pagan mausoleums; then leave the Ancient Appian Way to head towards the ancient Roman aqueducts rising over the fields on the horizon and follow them on their way back to Rome.From: €61,00
-
Street Art Vespa Tour of Rome: the Best Street Art of the Eternal City[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: every hour, from 9am till 5pm (last ride) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via in Selci, 58 Witness incredible forgotten buildings and hidden walls flourish in color and drawings on this 3-hour street art tour of Rome on the back of a Vespa. See millenary buildings and ancient ruins smoothly blend with this new disrupting form of art. And get your camera ready for the most unconventional Rome you would ever imagine! From Tormarancia, to Porto Fluviale and Garbatella, get ready to discover a whole new side of the Eternal City.From: €130,00
-
Keep Calm & Cook Pasta: Pasta-Making Class footsteps from Trevi Fountain[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 11am (10.30am on December 24 & 25) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day upon a request [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian or Russian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Agrodolce restaurant – Via dei Crociferi 25 Learn to make pasta like the Italians with our pasta-making class a stone's throw away from the Trevi Fountain. The Chef will be there every step of the way, teaching you everything you need to know about ribbon pasta (tagliatelle, linguine, pappardelle and spaghetti). You will learn to make homemade pasta and sauces from scratch, as well as the original tiramisu. Afterwards, enjoy your food all together for lunch.From: €50,00
-
Learn To Make Gelato in an Authentic Roman Gelateria[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 45 minutes [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 12pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Nazionale 239 - Verde Pistacchio Gelateria Embrace Italian culinary culture and learn to make gelato with our hands-on gelato-making class in Rome. It's fun for adults and it's fun for kids too! Learn the secrets behind the creaminess of gelato and the freshness of sorbets in the laboratory of an authentic Roman gelateria.From: €32,00
-
Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel Skip-the-Line Morning Tour (8.30am, 10.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.30am, 10.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except Sundays & religious holidays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French and Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Risorgimento (8.15am or 10.30am) Avoid long lines with our exclusive skip-the-line access to uncover the history of the Vatican Museum’s world-famous art collections, the Sistine Chapel and St Peter's Basilica (from the outside).From: €57,00
CATEGORIES
Rome's Guided Tour, Experiences and Airport Transfers
-
Borghese Gallery Guided Tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9am / 11am / 1pm / 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day except Monday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: In front of Borghese Gallery entrance Enjoy the Borghese Gallery with skip-the-line admission and a guided walking tour. Discover the secrets, the stories, and painting techniques concealed behind the masterpieces in the museum.€69,00
-
Cinema Tour: Rome’s famous film locations[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5/3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Thursday and Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza del Colosseo, 1 (4.45pm)From: €45,00
*please note only €9 per adult and €5 per child will be paid now, the remaining payment of €36 per adult and €20 per child must be made on the day of the cinema tour.
Follow the footsteps of famous actors and discover the Eternal City as a movie set. The picturesque streets and theatrical monuments of The Eternal City are often described as a living movie set – no wonder filmmakers from all over the world have been choosing Rome as a scenario to both Hollywood blockbusters and small independent films for centuries. From Angels and Demons to La Dolce Vita, from La Grande Bellezza to Roman Holiday, from Eat, Pray and Love to To Rome With Love, prepare to be taken on a cinematic trip around Rome's most famous film locations.
-
Classic Walking Tour of Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Venezia (4.45pm)From: €35,00
*please note only €7 per adult and €3 per child will be paid now, the remaining payment of €28 per adult and €12 per child must be made on the day of the walking tour.
From Via del Corso to Trastevere, from Piazza Navona to Piazza Spagna… Discover with us the most magical and photogenic locations of the Eternal City. We will start our adventure in Piazza Venezia, continue on Via del Corso and into the small streets full of merchants where we will visit the most beautiful fountains and squares in Rome, including The Trevi Fountain, The Spanish Steps, Piazza del Popolo, The Pantheon and Piazza Navona, where will will stop for aperitif. Then towards the Jewish Ghetto and Trastevere.
-
Colosseum Walking Tour with Roman Forum & Palatine Hill Skip the Line[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 10.30am, 1.30pm or 3.30pm (check calendar times) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, German, French [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arco di Costantino (15 minutes in advance) Embark on a journey exploring the grand monuments of Rome on this leisurely walking tour. From discovering the relics of Rome’s notorious Colosseum, to viewing the ancient ruins of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, get ready to travel back in time to the Roman Empire with this afternoon skip the line walking tour.From: €51,00
- -20%
Day Tour to Tivoli’s Villa D’Este & Villa Adriana from Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 7 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday – Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Bus stop at Via Cavour, 224Marvel at the opulence of Hadrian's Villa and the gardens of Villa D'Este in Tivoli on a 7-hour tour from Rome. Stroll the gardens of the Borgias, and see the imperial palaces of Emperor Hadrian to discover 2 of the finest Renaissance residences in Italy.
€94,88
-
Exclusive Early Entrance to Sistine Chapel & Vatican Museums with Audio Guide (7.20am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 1 day [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 7.20am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: 10 languages [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Viale Vaticano, 100 (7.10am) Explore the Vatican Museums on this one-day tour. No need to worry about spending your time in the notorious hour-long lines, with our early entrance skip the line tour you will be able to access the Vatican Museums immediately and visit the museums with a very small crowd. Thanks to the audio guide in 10 languages (Italian, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Korean, Russian, Japanese, Chinese), you will be able to enjoy the museums at your own pace.From: €75,00
-
Hills of Ancient Rome golf cart tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10am, 3pm and 7pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Your hotel (if in Rome's center) or Piazza del Gesù, 47From: €75,00
*please note only €50 (1 - 3 participants) and €15 p.p. ( 4 or more participants) will be paid now, the remaining payment per person must be made on the day of the golf cart tour.Turn a long walking tour into an adventure with one of our private tours by golf cart! Your own guide will meet you at your hotel (city center) so you can explore Rome at ease and comfort and class. Discover the legendary heroes and architectural innovations that made Rome the capital of the greatest empire the world had ever seen. The past will come to life as you retrace history from ruins and palaces, to temples and the Colosseum.
-
Live Ancient Rome Walking tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am, 1pm, 2.30pm (check calendar for times) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side) Live an animated 3D reconstruction of the most famous ancient monument in the world – the Colosseum. Before making your way inside the monument with your skip the line ticket, you will wear a last-generation display Oculus VR to be virtually immersed in ancient Colosseum history, nearly 2000 years ago, when the amphitheatre knew its moments of greatest glory and fame. Afterwards, you will go inside the Colosseum with an expert guide, followed by a guided visit of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill.From: €77,00
-
Live Colosseum Guided tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am, 1pm, 2.30pm (check calendar for times) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side)From: €57,00
Go on a journey to discover the Colosseum, the world’s largest and most famous Roman amphitheater used for free public spectacles during the Roman era. You will journey through an exciting multi-sensory, informative, entertaining and totally immersive 3D experience using Samsung Gear VR . After your virtual experience, go on a guided tour inside the Colosseum to find out what’s left of everything you’ve already lived virtually. Afterwards, go on a self-guided Roman Forum and Palatine Hill visit with the same entry ticket.
-
Live Colosseum Self Guided tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am or 11am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] AUDIO GUIDE: English, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, French [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side)From: €43,00
Join an innovative “skip the line-self guided tour” to explore the Colosseum like never before through the first animated and interactive 3D certified reconstruction, integrated by a narrative friendly voice and epic musical background, to explore the most important ancient monument in the world. Meet our staff to collect your skip-the-line ticket and wear a last generation Samsung Oculus VR to be virtually immersed in the ancient Rome of nearly 2000 years ago, when the Colosseum knew its moments of greatest glory and fame.
-
Ostia Antica archeological park & Borghetto experience[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] SUMMER SEASON (May 1 – Oct 31): 9.30am (Thursday and Saturday), 4pm (Tuesday) [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] WINTER SEASON (Nov 1 – Apr 30): 10am (Thursday and Saturday), 2pm (Tuesday) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Ostia Antica Railway Station (Roma Lido line) A 3-hour nice and chatty walking tour through the Ostia Antica archeological site and the Borghetto that is just in front of the park: a medieval citadel surrounded by 9th century walls and a 15th century castle with its perfectly preserved round tower.From: €59,00
-
Rome Bike City Center Tour (E-bike, 4 hours)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: morning and afternoon, check calendar to see specific times [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Labicana, 49 [wp-svg-icons icon="accessibility" wrap="i"] DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Easy *Please note only €10.18 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €44.82 per person must be made on the day of the tour. Explore Rome with this guided bike tour. Easily cycle between ancient monuments and elegant shopping streets, Baroque squares and Renaissance palaces, and beautiful fountains and churches housing innumerable masterpieces. This tour provides the perfect introduction to your stay in Rome. Our classic itinerary touches on Rome’s main attractions without omitting its smaller, local features: the alleys of the city’s popular districts, hidden squares, lesser-known sights, but no less connected to the city’s unique history and atmosphere.From: €55,00
-
Rome in a Day Segway Tour (with lunch)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 7.5 hours + 30 min of training [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza del Gesù, 47 *please note only €30 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €120 per person must be made on the day of the segway tour.From: €150,00
This full day Segway tour of Rome lets you see the very best of what this fascinating city has to offer. With the expert commentary of your guide you will cruise through the “Eternal City” with ease. Covering all of the major Rome highlights and lunch is included!
-
Rome in One Day: Vatican & Colosseum with Real Skip the Line (8.30am, 10.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 9 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 10.45am (till March 31), 8.30am (from April 1) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday – Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Risorgimento, Arco di Costantino You may think it’s impossible to see the Vatican and the Colosseum in one day. But not with this skip the line tour. Skip hours of notorious lines outside the Vatican and the Colosseum and see wonders like the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and Ancient Rome’s Colosseum all in one day.From: €90,00
-
Testaccio experience walking tour (with light lunch)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Porta San Paolo train station, entrance hall: Roma Lido line A 2 hours chatty walking tour in Rome, to and through the “Non Catholic Cemetery” garden, a unique and magic place in the heart of Rome, then to and through the “Testaccio food market” for a tasty supplì, a slice of pizza, a sip of “romanella” (a popular local sparkling wine) or a juicy “panino” for a real Roman experience with locals.From: €69,00
-
The Vatican Museums & Sistine Chapel by Night Tour (7pm)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 7pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Fridays (April - October only) [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Viale Vaticano 100 (6.45pm) Explore the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel by night. Have one of the most unique and exclusive experiences of a lifetime: experiencing the Vatican as night falls with an expert insider guide and a small group of only 10 guests or less. Not everyone can say they've visited the Vatican after it closes to the general public!From: €57,00
- -20%
Vatican Museum, Sistine Chapel & St. Peter’s Basilica Tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 - 3.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: every hour from 8.30pm to 2.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday - Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="users" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Romanian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Meeting point varies depending on option bookedJoin this 3-hour tour of the Vatican with fast-track access. Explore the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel and the St. Peter's Basilica, and marvel at their unique Renaissance masterpieces.
€59,88
-
Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel Skip-the-Line Afternoon Tour (2.30pm, 3.15pm)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 2.30pm, 3.15pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily except Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French and Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Risorgimento (15 minutes before) Skip hours of notorious lines outside the Vatican and see wonders like the Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica on this one day tour. The afternoon tour is the best option to visit the Museums and St.Peter's Basilica (from the outside) without the morning crowd. Our expert guides will walk you through the history and insights of these masterpieces.From: €57,00
-
Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel Skip-the-Line Morning Tour (8.30am, 10.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.30am, 10.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except Sundays & religious holidays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French and Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Risorgimento (8.15am or 10.30am) Avoid long lines with our exclusive skip-the-line access to uncover the history of the Vatican Museum’s world-famous art collections, the Sistine Chapel and St Peter's Basilica (from the outside).From: €57,00
-
Vatican Museums: Skip-the-Line Guided Tour with Breakfast[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.15am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Mondays and Saturdays [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Tunisi, 3 Enjoy a buffet breakfast inside the Vatican Museums, and then see the highlights of the papal art collection with an official Vatican guide. Look inside the Sistine Chapel on a small group tour of no more than 10 people.€115,00
-
Vespa Tour of Rome: Enjoy the Eternal City on a Vintage Vespa[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: every hour, from 9am till 5pm (last ride) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via in Selci, 58 Explore Rome on a fun panoramic ride on the back of a vintage Vespa. Ride by the Colosseum, Vatican, the Temple of Venus and many more sights experiencing everything the Eternal City has to offer. Take amazing pictures from beautiful scenic viewpoints and taste a bit of Rome by stopping for gelato and Roman street food. At the same time, get insights and learn about the history of Rome from our experienced Vespa drivers.From: €130,00
-
Weekend Combo: Vatican Museums & Archaeological wonders of Rome (8.30am, 9.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 days [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: Friday at 8.30am, Saturday at 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every weekend [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish, German [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Friday at Piazza del Risorgimento (8.15am), Saturday at Arco di Costantino (9.15am) Embark on a journey exploring the grand monuments of Rome on this two-day walking tour of Rome. Discover the masterpieces of the Vatican Museums on Friday and Ancient Rome's Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill on Saturday.From: €113,00
-
Archeological Rome Private Walking Tour 3 Hours (for party of 1 to 8 people) (8.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except the first Sunday of each month [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel Forum - Via Tor Dè Conti, 25-30 *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people). Embark on a three-hour walking tour of Ancient Rome with this private tour. Visit some of the best preserved archeological sites worldwide such as the Colosseum and the Roman Forum with an expert guide, who will walk you through more than 1,200 years of Roman history.From: €250,00
-
Borghese Museum Private Tour (for party of 1 to 7 people) (8.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except Mondays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Borghese Gallery Museum entrance - Piazzale del Museo Borghese, 5 *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people). Get lost in artworks by Bernini, Caravaggio, Rubens and Domenichino, among others. The Borghese Gallery walking tour provides a more detailed look at Cardinal Scipione Borghese's very special art collection, considered one of the most beautiful worldwide. The gallery is set on two floors and boasts works of art spanning from paintings to sculptures and antiquities.From: €300,00
-
Caravaggio Tour with Restoration Lab Experience[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 3.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday – Friday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: in front of the obelisk in Piazza del Popolo *Please note that only a part of payment is made online to block the date of the tour, the remaining amount must be paid on the day of the tour. Caravaggio is undoubtedly the most eclectic painter of the Baroque: a genius full of darkness, which is reflected in his works. You will discover a part of his production in some of the small churches of Rome such as Santa Maria del Popolo, with the famous Martyrdom of Peter and Paul, Saint Augustine with the Madonna of Loreto, and finally in the church which holds his first public commission, the cycle of Saint Matthew. If the option is selected (up to 6 participants), the tour will be completed with the restoration lab experience, looking at the amazing detail of Caravaggio’s canvases.From: €250,00
-
Centrale Montemartini Private Tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 10am or 4pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday - Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Ostiense 106 *Please note that only a part of payment is made online to block the date of the tour, the remaining amount must be paid on the day of the tour. Immerse yourself in two worlds at Centrale Montemartini, a former electrical power plan in Rome that now houses sculptures from the Capitoline collection. Get a glimpse of two opposite worlds: the one of technologies and the one of antiquities, all wrapped in an amazing museum in the recently restored Ostiense neighborhood.From: €200,00
-
Colosseum & Vatican in a Day Private Tour (for party of 1 to 7 people) (8.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel Forum - Via Tor de' Conti, 25-30 *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people).From: €390,00Want to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican all in one day? You can with this private 5-hour walking tour! You will be guided by an expert guide that will walk you through the history and insights of these grand sites. Not to mention you will skip hours of notorious lines outside the Vatican and the Colosseum and see wonders like the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica and Ancient Rome’s Colosseum.
-
Day Trip To Mount Vesuvius And Pompeii from Rome (for party of 1 to 7 people) (7.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 9.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 7.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel lobby or Apartment street level *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people).From: €785,00This day trip from Rome to Pompeii & Mt. Vesuvius combines an archeological area full of history with a beautiful landscape. Explore the remains of Pompeii, the resort town in the South of Naples destroyed by the ashes of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, with a local guide. Before that, explore the mountain where it all began through a 90-minute hike up and down Mt. Vesuvius with a representative of the park.
-
Day Trip To Orvieto And The Region Of Umbria from Rome (for party of 1 to 7 people) (8.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 8.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel lobby or Apartment street level *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people).From: €600,00This day trip from Rome to Orvieto & the region of Umbria takes you to the green heart of Italy, exploring the Italian countryside along with its quaint villages. Orvieto is a 1500-year-old Italian town set atop a mountain overlooking the Umbrian valley, considered one of the most spectacular towns of Italy. Relax as you wind your way through this town exploring the small streets and squares. Afterwards, head to to Civita di Bagnoregio, the "ghost village" of Italy, and prepare to step back in time 1000 years as you cross the bridge to this magical village.
-
Day Trip To Pompeii And Positano from Rome (for party of 1 to 7 people) (7.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 11 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 7.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except weekends in August [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel lobby or Apartment street level *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people). The day trip from Rome to Pompeii & Positano combines an archeological area full of history with the beautiful landscape of the Amalfi coast all in one day. Explore the remains of Pompeii, the resort town in the South of Naples destroyed by the ashes of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, with a local guide. Afterwards we will drive to Positano, admiring the scenic view of the Amalfi Coast and stopping for lunch before heading back to Rome.From: €850,00
-
Exclusive Rome Underground Private Tour (for party of 1 to 7 people) (8.30am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day except Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel lobby or Apartment street level *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people).From: €570,00Did you know that under the modern city of Rome there are another 7 levels of ancient cities? Just a few blocks from the Colosseum is the best place to see this “lasagna” effect of Roman history. A church piled atop a Pagan temple and that on top of a house. This tour will allow you to explore some of the most popular underground areas of Rome. The 5 hour guided tour includes transportation with a comfortable Mercedes van as well as a driver so that you won’t have to worry about public transportation.
-
Full Day Rome History & Fun City Tour (for party of 1 to 7 people) (9am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 8 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel lobby or Apartment street level *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people). Catch a glimpse of daily Roman life hidden behind ivy-clad corners, open-air markets, and underground passageways long forgotten through the centuries. On this tour you will have the convenience of transportation the entire day and your driver guide will cover the major highlights of Rome both inside and outside the city walls. Explore Piazza di Spagna, the Pantheon, the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, the Catacombs and more at your own pace for an unforgettable and stress-free journey.From: €480,00
-
Jewish Ghetto Tour + Synagogue (for party of 1 to 7 people) (8.45am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 8.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Hotel Fortyseven - Via Luigi Petroselli, 47 *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people). Rome has one of the oldest Jewish communities in Europe, dating back to the II century B.C. While in the past the Jewish Ghetto was surrounded by walls where Roman Jews would live in very small spaces and often in terrible hygienic conditions, today the Ghetto is one of the most beloved areas of Rome; popular for Romans and tourists alike and famous for great food in typical restaurants. Embark on a journey back in time, discovering this characteristic neighbourhood of Rome.From: €230,00
-
Private Tour of the Baths of Caracalla and Aurelian Wall[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday - Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Baths of Caracalla entrance – Via delle Terme di Caracalla 52 *Please note that only a part of payment is made online to block the date of the tour, the remaining amount must be paid on the day of the tour.From: €220,00
Travel back in time to 216 AD with this private guided tour of the Baths of Caracalla, the second largest public baths of Ancient Rome. Admire the stunning open-air site, walk through the ancient ruins, and marvel at the beautifully preserved mosaics as your guide tells you the stories of everyday life back during the Roman Empire. Lastly, have a look at the ruins of the Aurelian Wall and learn the strategies used by the Roman army against the barbarians.
-
Squares and Fountains of Rome Private Tour (for party of 1 to 7 people) (9am)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: In front of the French Embassy in Piazza Farnese (near Campo de' Fiori) *Please note that the price of this tour is fixed and does not depend on the number of people in your party (max 7 people).From: €250,00Walk down the roads where Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Raffaello and Bernini walked. Experience Rome with a local walking guide on this fantastic tour where you will enjoy the most famous squares and fountains of the city. Rome is much more than just the Colosseo, the Vatican or the Trevi Fountain. In fact, it’s made up of the traditions and stories of the lives and experiences of so many people that do not get mentioned in traditional guidebooks. This experience of 3 hours will give you a good taste of the flavor that is Roma.
-
A treasure hunt/urban adventure to discover Trastevere or Villa Borghese[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2-3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: Every 15 minutes from 9am till sunset [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT TRASTEVERE: Viale di Trastevere, 76 [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT VILLA BORGHESE: Via Omero, 22From: €17,00
Discover the Villa Borghese and Trastevere areas with this urban adventure: a mix between a treasure hunt and an outdoor escape game. Interacting with permanent installations, you will need to observe, interact and deduce each step with team spirit to live your adventure between technology and creativity. You play as a team, each team consisting of a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 6. Together, you will need to decipher and solve the clues hidden along the trails to discover breathtaking spots in Trastevere and Villa Borghese.
-
Bike Tour of Ancient Appian Way (E-Bike, 4.5 hours)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Labicana, 49 [wp-svg-icons icon="accessibility" wrap="i"] DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Intermediate *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€12 per person). The remaining payment of €49 per person must be made on the day of the bike tour. Explore Rome with this guided bike tour. Pedal on the Ancient Appian Way, a 2300 year-old cobblestone Roman road while going past an ancient sepulchre, a Roman statue, the ruins of a circus and an imperial palace, the Christian catacombs and Pagan mausoleums; then leave the Ancient Appian Way to head towards the ancient Roman aqueducts rising over the fields on the horizon and follow them on their way back to Rome.From: €61,00
-
Caravaggio Tour with Restoration Lab Experience[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 3.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday – Friday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: in front of the obelisk in Piazza del Popolo *Please note that only a part of payment is made online to block the date of the tour, the remaining amount must be paid on the day of the tour. Caravaggio is undoubtedly the most eclectic painter of the Baroque: a genius full of darkness, which is reflected in his works. You will discover a part of his production in some of the small churches of Rome such as Santa Maria del Popolo, with the famous Martyrdom of Peter and Paul, Saint Augustine with the Madonna of Loreto, and finally in the church which holds his first public commission, the cycle of Saint Matthew. If the option is selected (up to 6 participants), the tour will be completed with the restoration lab experience, looking at the amazing detail of Caravaggio’s canvases.From: €250,00
-
Cinema Tour: Rome’s famous film locations[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5/3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Thursday and Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza del Colosseo, 1 (4.45pm)From: €45,00
*please note only €9 per adult and €5 per child will be paid now, the remaining payment of €36 per adult and €20 per child must be made on the day of the cinema tour.
Follow the footsteps of famous actors and discover the Eternal City as a movie set. The picturesque streets and theatrical monuments of The Eternal City are often described as a living movie set – no wonder filmmakers from all over the world have been choosing Rome as a scenario to both Hollywood blockbusters and small independent films for centuries. From Angels and Demons to La Dolce Vita, from La Grande Bellezza to Roman Holiday, from Eat, Pray and Love to To Rome With Love, prepare to be taken on a cinematic trip around Rome's most famous film locations.
-
Classic Walking Tour of Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Venezia (4.45pm)From: €35,00
*please note only €7 per adult and €3 per child will be paid now, the remaining payment of €28 per adult and €12 per child must be made on the day of the walking tour.
From Via del Corso to Trastevere, from Piazza Navona to Piazza Spagna… Discover with us the most magical and photogenic locations of the Eternal City. We will start our adventure in Piazza Venezia, continue on Via del Corso and into the small streets full of merchants where we will visit the most beautiful fountains and squares in Rome, including The Trevi Fountain, The Spanish Steps, Piazza del Popolo, The Pantheon and Piazza Navona, where will will stop for aperitif. Then towards the Jewish Ghetto and Trastevere.
-
Cooking class: learn to make carbonara, amatriciana & cacio e pepe in Trastevere[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5/3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 12pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via della Lungara, 41From: €60,00
*please note only €13 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €47 per person must be made on the day of the cooking class.Learn the secrets of the Roman pasta dishes in this cooking class in Trastevere! You’ll be greeted with wine and appetizers as you get acquainted with the Chef. He will teach you how to prepare 3 typical Roman pasta dishes: cacio e pepe, carbonara and amatriciana. At the end we will end with a delicious Tiramisù for dessert. You will return home and you will be able to organize a real Roman dinner for your friends, choosing the most suitable raw materials and combining the right wines. We will be happy to share all of the secrets of Roman cuisine with you.
-
Create Your Roman Memories with a Professional Photo Shoot[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 1.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: Every 2 hours from 7am - 7pm [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: Italian, English, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Trevimage (Via Degli Avignonesi, 29A) Marvel at the Eternal City while being photographed by a professional photographer. Walking along charming cobblestone streets to reach majestic squares and monuments, your photographer will snap pictures of you against unforgettable backdrops. With the photographer’s impressive knowledge of Rome, you will also have the opportunity to have your pictures taken in places that are off-the-beaten-path, if so you wish!From: €185,00
-
Drink Like Italians: Cocktail-Making Class in the heart of Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 7pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day upon a request, except Fridays and Saturdays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Alembic – Piazza in Piscinula 51 Enjoy your mixology experience in Trastevere and learn how to prepare the most famous Italian cocktails: Spritz and Negroni. Next to that, Alembic's bartender will explain how to pair these drinks with food. Want to learn more? Get your answers in a creative atmosphere at Alembic while sipping on your own handmade Negroni.From: €35,00
-
Hills of Ancient Rome golf cart tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10am, 3pm and 7pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Your hotel (if in Rome's center) or Piazza del Gesù, 47From: €75,00
*please note only €50 (1 - 3 participants) and €15 p.p. ( 4 or more participants) will be paid now, the remaining payment per person must be made on the day of the golf cart tour.Turn a long walking tour into an adventure with one of our private tours by golf cart! Your own guide will meet you at your hotel (city center) so you can explore Rome at ease and comfort and class. Discover the legendary heroes and architectural innovations that made Rome the capital of the greatest empire the world had ever seen. The past will come to life as you retrace history from ruins and palaces, to temples and the Colosseum.
-
Keep Calm & Cook Pasta: Pasta-Making Class footsteps from Trevi Fountain[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 11am (10.30am on December 24 & 25) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day upon a request [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian or Russian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Agrodolce restaurant – Via dei Crociferi 25 Learn to make pasta like the Italians with our pasta-making class a stone's throw away from the Trevi Fountain. The Chef will be there every step of the way, teaching you everything you need to know about ribbon pasta (tagliatelle, linguine, pappardelle and spaghetti). You will learn to make homemade pasta and sauces from scratch, as well as the original tiramisu. Afterwards, enjoy your food all together for lunch.From: €50,00
-
Latte art experience + Italian coffee tasting[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 12pm, 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday – Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Antonio Raimondi, 87 (Pigneto area) *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€12 per person). The remaining payment of €25–€35 per person must be made on the day of the coffee experience.From: €47,00
Delight yourself with a unique coffee workshop that will show you the secrets of the Italian coffee culture. Get your caffeine fix as you learn & try some of the most delicious local coffee blends. During this private workshop, you will get to use the best coffee machine & grinder, and learn from an expert how to make latte art! Get the real taste of a creamy espresso just like the locals like it.
-
Learn To Make Gelato in an Authentic Roman Gelateria[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 45 minutes [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 12pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Nazionale 239 - Verde Pistacchio Gelateria Embrace Italian culinary culture and learn to make gelato with our hands-on gelato-making class in Rome. It's fun for adults and it's fun for kids too! Learn the secrets behind the creaminess of gelato and the freshness of sorbets in the laboratory of an authentic Roman gelateria.From: €32,00
-
Live Ancient Rome Walking tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am, 1pm, 2.30pm (check calendar for times) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side) Live an animated 3D reconstruction of the most famous ancient monument in the world – the Colosseum. Before making your way inside the monument with your skip the line ticket, you will wear a last-generation display Oculus VR to be virtually immersed in ancient Colosseum history, nearly 2000 years ago, when the amphitheatre knew its moments of greatest glory and fame. Afterwards, you will go inside the Colosseum with an expert guide, followed by a guided visit of the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill.From: €77,00
-
Live Colosseum Guided tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am, 1pm, 2.30pm (check calendar for times) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side)From: €57,00
Go on a journey to discover the Colosseum, the world’s largest and most famous Roman amphitheater used for free public spectacles during the Roman era. You will journey through an exciting multi-sensory, informative, entertaining and totally immersive 3D experience using Samsung Gear VR . After your virtual experience, go on a guided tour inside the Colosseum to find out what’s left of everything you’ve already lived virtually. Afterwards, go on a self-guided Roman Forum and Palatine Hill visit with the same entry ticket.
-
Live Colosseum Self Guided tour with Virtual Reality[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am or 11am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] AUDIO GUIDE: English, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, French [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Arch of Constantine (Colosseum side)From: €43,00
Join an innovative “skip the line-self guided tour” to explore the Colosseum like never before through the first animated and interactive 3D certified reconstruction, integrated by a narrative friendly voice and epic musical background, to explore the most important ancient monument in the world. Meet our staff to collect your skip-the-line ticket and wear a last generation Samsung Oculus VR to be virtually immersed in the ancient Rome of nearly 2000 years ago, when the Colosseum knew its moments of greatest glory and fame.
-
Maestro-Chef challenge[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza FarneseFrom: €129,00
*please note only €26 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €103 per person must be made on the day of the cooking competition.Ever wanted to be in Maestro-Chef? This is your chance! Compete with your friends, family or people you haven't met while cooking. Participants or teams will be guided by our expert Italian Chef in the process of shopping for the ingredients needed for the competition. Once the grocery shopping is finished, we head to the class and start our cooking competition, where, at the end, our chef will sample all dishes and declare a winner! After the competition you will all sit down and enjoy the food you prepared accompanied by wine and/or soft drinks.
-
Market tour and Italian cooking class[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Cinema Farnese, Campo de' FioriFrom: €109,00
*please note only €22 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €87 per person must be made on the day of the cooking class.Are you ready to live a fun and unforgettable experience? Join us and discover the Eternal City through its culinary tradition! You will meet your Chef near Campo de' Fiori where you will visit our famous local market in the very heart of Rome. Here, you will stroll by many colourful stands with the freshest ingredients, surrounded by a typical Italian atmosphere! Once you've chosen the food for your authentic Italian menu, let’s get ready to stroll back to our Cooking Workshops to start learning the ins and outs of the Italian cuisine.
-
Mosaic-making workshop in Trastevere[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2/3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: Tuesday - Sunday from 3pm; Monday - Wednesday, Saturday from 10am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: Italian, English (Nadia isn't fluent but she'll be able to communicate with you) [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Corsini, 8 *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€20 per person). The remaining payment of €50 per person must be made on the day of mosaic workshop. Get hands-on and spend two to three hours in this mosaic-making workshop in a beautiful studio in Trastevere. Learn the techniques behind mosaic-making and create your own mosaic to take home with you. A professional artist will be with you every step of the way. If you're travelling, not to worry–your mosaic will be placed in a box that you can carry anywhere!From: €70,00
-
Ostia Antica archeological park & Borghetto experience[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] SUMMER SEASON (May 1 – Oct 31): 9.30am (Thursday and Saturday), 4pm (Tuesday) [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] WINTER SEASON (Nov 1 – Apr 30): 10am (Thursday and Saturday), 2pm (Tuesday) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Ostia Antica Railway Station (Roma Lido line) A 3-hour nice and chatty walking tour through the Ostia Antica archeological site and the Borghetto that is just in front of the park: a medieval citadel surrounded by 9th century walls and a 15th century castle with its perfectly preserved round tower.From: €59,00
-
Outdoor Yoga Class in Villa Borghese[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 1 hour [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9am, 10am or 6pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday - Friday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English & Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: In front of Hotel Hassler (5 minutes in advance)From: €67,00Take a moment to stop and unwind enjoying a yoga class in one of Rome's most beautiful gardens, Villa Borghese. Kim will guide you in an hour long Vinyasa Flow class helping you stretch, breath and move your body in and out of postures that will leave you feeling energized and fully relaxed. Enjoy Yoga immersed in nature and don't forget to ask Kim to take a couple of pictures.
-
Painting class near Piazza Navona[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 11am, 4.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: Italian, English, French, Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Art Gallery Roma –Via dei Coronari, 7 *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€13 per person). The remaining payment of €52 per person must be made on the day of the painting class. Gather your friends and join us for a fun and unforgettable art experience! All painting materials are provided and no experience is needed. Just bring your creativity and be ready to spend a relaxed, social-cultural exchange experience while creating a unique piece of art, which you will take home. During each class, the Italian artist Elena Sagresti will teach you art basics and guide you through the process of painting, from start to finish, going through primary, secondary and complementary colors, the rule of thirds, composition, and perspective, and working with acrylics on Canvas. You will learn to use the brush and the spatula (knife)!From: €65,00
-
Papal Audience Experience Tickets with Expert Guide Included[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 7.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Wednesdays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Pio XII, opposite St. Peter's Basilica€49,00See the Pope give praise in St. Peter’s Square without the stress of navigating the event on your own. The tour operator reserves your ticket and selects the very best viewpoint, so you can fully appreciate this inspiring ceremony.
-
Pizza-making class: learn to make the perfect pizza near Piazza Navona[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 11.30am or 4pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Daily [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza di Pasquino, 1From: €50,00
*please note only €10 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €40 per adult and €8 per child must be made on the day of the cooking class.Learn the secrets behind the perfect pizza! You will learn how to recognise the types of doughs and how to make the perfect pizza with a professional pizza maker in a pizzeria near Piazza Navona. Choose to make your own pizza from different toppings (margherita, marinara, funghi e salsicce, patate e mozzarella etc). After you've made your pizza, we'll have lunch/dinner together with a glass of wine included.
-
Ponza Island Day Trip from Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 12/14 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 7am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday (15 June - 15 September) [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Celimontana 30/32 (6.30am) *A fee of 50 euro per person for round trip ferry tickets is NOT included in this price and must be paid on the day of departure at the moment of check-in. Join us on this day trip from Rome to an idyllic island paradise, one of Italy’s best-kept secrets. Discover the beauty and mystery of the legendary Pontine Islands while enjoying the sun, sea and swimming.From: €135,00
-
Private Foodie Tour of Rome[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10am or 5pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day except Wednesdays and Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Trilussa (facing the fountain towards the right side in front of the steps)From: €125,00Spend the morning learning and eating your way through Trastevere and the center of Rome with a personal Roman Foodie for the day! Indulge in a walking tour through nearly every aspect of Roman food. From a traditional Italian breakfast all through to dessert. Come hungry!
-
Rafting on Rome’s Tiber River[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10.30am, 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Porta del Popolo, outside the metro exit *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€12 per person). The remaining payment of €36 per person must be made on the day of the rafting experience. Experience Rome like never before by rafting along the Tiber River! Get away from the hustle and bustle and see the Eternal City from the river. The route starts near Piazza del Popolo, then goes down the river, playing on some white water rapids. From Castel Sant'Angelo to the Tiberina Island, get ready to see Rome from a different perspective, away from the noise and traffic.From: €48,00
-
Ravioli and meatballs cooking class in Piazza Navona[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10.30am and 4pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day except Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: A typical Roman restaurant nearby Piazza NavonaFrom: €80,00
*please note only €16 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €64 per person must be made on the day of the cooking class.
Learn the secrets behind the recipes of Italian grandmas and join us in a class where you’ll learn to prepare some of the most beloved dishes of the Roman culinary world. We’ll teach you how to prepare ravioli with spinach and ricotta, fresh pasta and seasonal fillings. Not to mention, you’ll learn to make the famed “polpette alla pizzaiola”, meatballs with tomato sauce, with a professional Italian Chef. After the cooking class, sit down and enjoy your meal paired with red/white wine or soft drinks.
-
Roman Countryside Vineyards and Wine Tasting[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday, Thursday, Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Re di Roma (in the very center of the square)€59,00On this picturesque wine tasting tour you will be taken from the Eternal city to a tranquil hillside Villa, encircled by vineyards and olive groves in the Frascati countryside.
-
Rome 4-Hour Food and Market Tour with Tastings[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 10.45am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Monday - Saturday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Cipro Metro Station€80,00Visit Rome's largest market and several other foodie venues on a 4-hour guided tour. Enjoy over 25 tastings of high quality Italian products, including pizza, pastry, pasta, wine, and more. Finish off your tour with a taste of authentic Italian gelato.
-
Rome Bike City Center Tour (E-bike, 4 hours)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 4 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: morning and afternoon, check calendar to see specific times [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via Labicana, 49 [wp-svg-icons icon="accessibility" wrap="i"] DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Easy *Please note only €10.18 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €44.82 per person must be made on the day of the tour. Explore Rome with this guided bike tour. Easily cycle between ancient monuments and elegant shopping streets, Baroque squares and Renaissance palaces, and beautiful fountains and churches housing innumerable masterpieces. This tour provides the perfect introduction to your stay in Rome. Our classic itinerary touches on Rome’s main attractions without omitting its smaller, local features: the alleys of the city’s popular districts, hidden squares, lesser-known sights, but no less connected to the city’s unique history and atmosphere.From: €55,00
-
Rome By Night Segway Tour[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours + 30 min of training [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 6.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza del Gesù, 47 *please note only €15 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €60 per person must be made on the day of the segway tour.From: €75,00
Bathed in moonlight, Rome’s beauty is even more eternal and captivating than by day and the lights on the city’s fountains and palazzi reveal a whole new side of the familiar monuments. Your guide will take you to secret corners of the city and can stop at lively gelaterias and bars along romantic streets where you’ll be able to sample typical Italian gelato and drinks to round-off the night. This Segway tour uncovers Roman nightlife at its best, as you enjoy entertaining stories from an expert guide.
-
Rome in a Day Segway Tour (with lunch)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 7.5 hours + 30 min of training [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 9.30am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English, Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza del Gesù, 47 *please note only €30 per person will be paid now, the remaining payment of €120 per person must be made on the day of the segway tour.From: €150,00
This full day Segway tour of Rome lets you see the very best of what this fascinating city has to offer. With the expert commentary of your guide you will cruise through the “Eternal City” with ease. Covering all of the major Rome highlights and lunch is included!
-
Running in Rome: A Scenic Itinerary[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 1.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5.30am (1 April - 7 Oct); 6.30am (8 Oct - 29 Nov); 7am (1 Dec 1 - 31 March) [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English/ Italian/ Spanish [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Piazza Venezia (in front of the white monument) [wp-svg-icons icon="accessibility" wrap="i"] DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Medium/Low *Please note only part of the payment is made online (€6 per person). The remaining payment of €6 per person must be made on the day of the running experience. Get active! Join Felipe for an early morning scenic running route of Rome (without the crowds). We will meet at Piazza Venezia, then run along Via del Corso until we will step outside of the touristic area to climb the highest hill in Rome and get one of the best views of the Eternal City at a height of 140m!From: €12,00
-
Street Art Vespa Tour of Rome: the Best Street Art of the Eternal City[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: every hour, from 9am till 5pm (last ride) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via in Selci, 58 Witness incredible forgotten buildings and hidden walls flourish in color and drawings on this 3-hour street art tour of Rome on the back of a Vespa. See millenary buildings and ancient ruins smoothly blend with this new disrupting form of art. And get your camera ready for the most unconventional Rome you would ever imagine! From Tormarancia, to Porto Fluviale and Garbatella, get ready to discover a whole new side of the Eternal City.From: €130,00
-
Testaccio experience walking tour (with light lunch)[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2.5 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10am [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Porta San Paolo train station, entrance hall: Roma Lido line A 2 hours chatty walking tour in Rome, to and through the “Non Catholic Cemetery” garden, a unique and magic place in the heart of Rome, then to and through the “Testaccio food market” for a tasty supplì, a slice of pizza, a sip of “romanella” (a popular local sparkling wine) or a juicy “panino” for a real Roman experience with locals.From: €69,00
-
Vespa Tour of Rome: Enjoy the Eternal City on a Vintage Vespa[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: every hour, from 9am till 5pm (last ride) [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English and Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via in Selci, 58 Explore Rome on a fun panoramic ride on the back of a vintage Vespa. Ride by the Colosseum, Vatican, the Temple of Venus and many more sights experiencing everything the Eternal City has to offer. Take amazing pictures from beautiful scenic viewpoints and taste a bit of Rome by stopping for gelato and Roman street food. At the same time, get insights and learn about the history of Rome from our experienced Vespa drivers.From: €130,00
-
VIP seats to the Village Celimontana Jazz Festival[wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 10pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day (till October 31) [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] MUSIC: Jazz, swing & manouche formations, tango shows, Italian big bands [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Village Celimontana - Via della Navicella, 12 (Celio Hill)From: €20,00
Dive deep into music, culture and elegance at Village Celimontana’s fourth edition. See some of the greatest jazz musicians, swing and manouche formations on stage, alternating with tango shows, some serious rock'n'roll and some of the most interesting Italian big bands. Enjoy the show with front-row seats with a bottle of wine included for every two participants!
-
Wine Tasting with 6 different Italian fine wines, cured meats & cheeses[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] TIME: 5.30pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: From Wednesdays to Sundays [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-3" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: English or Italian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Via di Monserrato, 4From: €55,00
Indulge in the ultimate wine tasting experience in a boutique wine bar footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. Listen as the sommelier takes you on a journey around Italy and its wine production through the tastings of 6 different wines, salami, cured meats, cheeses, bread and olives.
-
Borghese Gallery Entrance Ticket[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Tuesday - Sunday [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Borghese Gallery Main Entrance€30,00Explore one of the most popular museums in Rome at your own pace. See paintings and sculptures from antiquity, such as Rubens “Deposition” and Raphael’s “Deposition and Lady with a Unicorn.”
-
Colosseum, Roman Forum & Palatine Hill Skip-The-Ticket-Line Tickets[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 3 hours [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: Every hour [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT:Piazza d'Aracoeli, 16 Visit Rome's most famous monuments, the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill. Collect your tickets and enjoy a multimedia video about the city's history, then follow your host to the archaeological area and explore the famous sights at your own pace.€30,00
-
Reserved Entrance to Saint Peter’s Basilica[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: unlimited [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: Every hour from 8.35am - 3pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Every day [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-4" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: Spanish, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Basilica Square - under the right side colonnade€19,50Benefit from immediate entry to St. Peter’s Basilica and enjoy the freedom to explore at your own pace. Using your own mobile phone or tablet, marvel at art by Michelangelo and more.
-
Roma Pass: 48 or 72-Hour City Card[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 2 or 3 days [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] PICK-UP POINT: Various Tourist Information Points€33,00See more of the Eternal City and save money with a Roma Pass for 48 or 72 hours. This city card offers free skip-the-line admission to 1 or 2 attractions, free use of the city’s public transport system, and discounts on services and activities.
-
The Last Judgement: A Musical and Visual Spectacle[wp-svg-icons icon="history" wrap="i"] DURATION: 1 hour [wp-svg-icons icon="clock" wrap="i"] DEPARTURE TIME: 11.30am, 5pm, 9pm [wp-svg-icons icon="calendar" wrap="i"] FREQUENCY: Thursday - Monday [wp-svg-icons icon="bubbles-4" wrap="i"] LANGUAGES: Spanish, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian [wp-svg-icons icon="location" wrap="i"] MEETING POINT: Auditorium della Conciliazione - Via della Conciliazione, 4€29,00Witness a unique spectacle combining the art of Michelangelo with the most sophisticated live entertainment technology. Watch the art of the Sistine Chapel come to life in a spectacle of music and light.
-