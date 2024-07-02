Castello della Castelluccia: a fairytale just steps away from Rome

An enchanted location for candlelit dinners, pool days, and events.

Castello della Castelluccia is only a few kilometers from the center of Rome, yet it feels like you’re stepping into a fairytale. This castle near Rome, surrounded by lush greenery, was built in 1100 on the ruins of an imperial Roman villa. Over its eight centuries of history, it has belonged to various noble families.

Today, this splendid building is fully restored and boasts many different facets: it’s a restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a venue for events, perfect for weddings and corporate events.

La Locanda restaurant

From Friday to Sunday, Castello della Castelluccia welcomes guests to its restaurant, La Locanda. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner with your partner or a relaxing family lunch surrounded by nature, this is the perfect spot.

The cuisine is inspired by Mediterranean tradition, with a touch of creativity and innovation. Among the first courses, don’t miss the Fettuccine della Locanda, with veal stew ragù alla napoletana, and the Raviolini di magro with asparagus and parmesan. For second course, we recommend the local grilled Picanha beef with roasted potatoes and sautéed chicory.

To finish on a sweet note, the desserts at La Locanda are a highlight. Our favorites are the Sacher torte a modo mio, with orange marmalade instead of apricot, and the Zuppa di frutti rossi, served with a sprinkle of pepper, oil, and smoked salt.

On Friday and Saturday, La Locanda is open for dinner, while on Sunday it’s open for lunch. And what a lunch: Castello della Castelluccia organizes creative arts and crafts workshops for children while parents enjoy their meal. These activities run all summer starting July 7.

To make a reservation, you can book on their website or call: +39 06 30207041.

Outdoor pool

The semi-Olympic pool at Castello della Castelluccia is a true dream. Nestled in nature, the pool offers a peaceful retreat. It’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy the summer sun, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Castello della Castelluccia offers daily and half-day passes, with discounted subscription options starting from 10 entries. The pricing is highly competitive: 20 euros for a full day for adults during the week, and 25 euros on weekends.

The rates include an umbrella and sunbed, with the option to rent a towel if needed. For an even more relaxing experience, the Pool Bar offers a selection of snacks, hot dishes, fresh fruit, and refreshing beverages. What could be better than a Spritz by the pool?

Reservations are mandatory. You can book on their website.

Weddings and events

Have you always dreamed of getting married in a castle? At Castello della Castelluccia, you can make that dream come true. Whether you’re planning a destination wedding or live in Rome and are looking for a stunning location, Castello della Castelluccia is ready to accommodate you.

The venue features two halls, terraces, and a large park, perfect for setting up a romantic reception. There are also two sacred spaces: a chapel and an external cloister where religious ceremonies can be held. Castello della Castelluccia has a dedicated staff to assist the bride and groom every step of the way, offering wedding packages to take the stress out of planning and ensure a flawless day.

Their rooms provide perfect accommodations for you and your guests. They are luxurious and ancient, with frescoes, and can accommodate up to 46 guests.

Castello della Castelluccia is also an ideal backdrop birthday parties, anniversaries, and corporate events. The versatility of the spaces and the beauty of the location make it ideal for any type of celebration. Choosing Castello della Castelluccia means experiencing something unique, where the charm of history blends with modern comforts, for an event that will be remembered by all guests.

Castello della Castelluccia

Via Carlo Cavina, 40 (Giustiniana)

lacastelluccia.com