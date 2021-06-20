A rooftop restaurant and bar in the heart of the historic center

Summer in Rome feels like an everlasting weekend, full of excitement and relaxation. What can be described as exciting and relaxing if not a rooftop terrace, of course! Lucky for you there are plenty of rooftop terraces in Rome. One of my favourites is the one at the Singer Palace Boutique Hotel.

Encircled by roman styled rooftops overlooking the central shopping road (Via del Corso), and neighboring Piazza Venezia, the Singer rooftop is an oasis with an unbelievable view. Thanks to its convenient location, enjoying your time here will come naturally. Whether you choose to visit the rooftop for lunch, cocktail hour, dinner, or drinks, Singer staff will pamper you all the way through. It is suggested that you reserve in advance, as the rooftop is part of the hotel and its guests are regular visitors,

Nevertheless, the Singer terrace is open to all! With fine cuisine (including vegan, vegetarian, and more) spending time on the terrace is truly wonderful. Cocktail hour goes from 5pm to 7:30pm, which means you can enjoy the golden hour while sipping away. During this time you can pick between classic cocktails and original concoctions, all served with a variety of small savory dishes. If you find yourself wanting more of Singer’s exquisite cuisine, you can also order dinner from the menu afterwards.

If you are planning to lounge on the terrace for an after dinner drink, the bar is open 5pm-11:45pm. Jim’s bar (a catchy and easy name to remember) has an impressive list for you to choose from. For all you gin lovers, Jim’s will have you swooning. A personal favorite is the Seven Hills gin, a made in Rome original. If gin isn’t your favorite, and you have trouble choosing your first round, how about a mix of Aperol, prosecco, passion fruit, Chinotto liqueur, and soda? You will find all that under the name “Sparkling Singer.” And if this still doesn’t entice you, feel free to ask the bartender (whose name is not Jim) for any and all recommendations.

With so many unique traits, its magical atmosphere, and careful attention to detail, it’s incredible to think that the hotel and terrace have only been open for about a year. Lucky us it did! It seems like many people agree with us, because Singer Palace Hotel has nearly 400 reviews on TripAdvisor marking it as excellent and claiming the rooftop is one of the best in Rome for drinks and aperitivo.

Without giving anything else away, keep Singer rooftop in mind next time you’re in Rome and looking for your weekend rooftop getaway.