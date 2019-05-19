Local Italian cuisine on Via Giulia

Situated in the 5 star luxury Hotel Indigo Rome – St George, on one of Rome’s most historical and creative streets, Via Giulia, I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace provides a gastronomic treat for guests and visitors alike. Operating under the culinary hands of Chef Biagio Maiuri, the central maxim of I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace is to give patrons an authentically Italian experience by serving a mix of locally and regionally sourced products. From local wines, to cheeses, and cured meats, I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace not only gives customers a chance to explore all of the exquisite tastes and flavours of local Italian cuisine, but in doing so, it also supports local producers and artisans.

I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace skillfully blends traditional Mediterranean flavours with more modern trends and interpretations. Roman classics such as Rigatoni all’Amatriciana and Coffee Tiramisù with Osvego Gentilini biscuits are served alongside more international treats as a selection of sandwiches and gourmet burgers. Acknowledging the changing seasons, diners can eat in different locations of the hotel, from the rooftop terrace (open during summer), to the inner courtyard, to the cosy internal dining rooms. To compliment this diversity, the menu also changes, offering a mix of produce and dishes specifically tailored to the time of year.

To capitalise on the inviting and aesthetically pleasing ambiance, the various spaces can also be hired for private events sure to provide that perfect experience for all guests. The elegant I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace is ideal for corporate events and private ceremonies, while the enchanting and tranquil internal courtyard can host up to 50 people, creating a relaxing garden ambience. For a full immersion among historical details, the mezzanine terrace can welcome a maximum of 120 people reception style, while the rooftop terrace and its panorama of Rome’s monuments and Rome’s exquisite skyline facilitates a festive experience of up to 80 people.

Roof terrace restaurant Roof Terrace Internal Courtyard Mezzanine