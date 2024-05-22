Are you an American living in Rome navigating US taxes and financial planning?

It’s a common stress point for many expats, particularly if you’ve just moved abroad (or been living abroad) for some time. But, you don’t have to go it alone!

On Monday, May 27th, Chase Buchanan USA, in collaboration with Bright!Tax, is offering free, 1:1 consultations for those seeking clarity on their US cross-border tax and/or US and Italy financial planning at the Forma Spazi, address Via Cavour, 181.

Consultations are 30 minutes long and available for booking between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Alex Ingrim, Chartered MCSI, and Nicolas Castillo, CPA, the meeting facilitators, are expats themselves, enabling them to provide even more nuanced professional insight as fellow Americans abroad.

Register for your free coffee chat about US taxes and/or financial planning here.

Can’t make it in person? Visit the Chase Buchanan USA Events page to register for our newsletter and be the first to know about future in-person events.

Additionally, virtual consultations are always possible. Please email info@chasebuchananusa.com to request one.

Who should register for an in-person consultation?

Whether you’re dealing with:

individual taxes,

starting or managing a business abroad, or

navigating retirement, estate planning, and investment strategies,



Alex and Nicolas can provide tailored, US-compliant advice and recommendations.

Understanding US tax obligations

Taxation without representation might be a thing of the past, but taxation without comprehension is a challenge expats face today (thanks a lot, US citizenship-based taxation regime!).

Nicolas Castillo, a CPA specializing in US expat taxes, can clarify your tax responsibilities and outline concrete next steps for each individual circumstance.

His expertise as a current Managing CPA for a longstanding US expat tax firm, combined with his previous experience working for a Big 4 American accounting firm, ensures that Americans abroad comply with US tax laws while optimizing their financial strategies.

As a fellow American who has navigated the complexities of living overseas, Nicolas offers technical guidance complemented by genuine understanding and compassion.

Start a conversation about long-term planning with Alex Ingrim

Developing a comprehensive cross-border financial plan is more than just talking numbers and asset allocation—it’s building a relationship based on trust and mutual respect.

Alex Ingrim believes that the initial consultation is akin to a first handshake, acknowledging the importance of each individual’s unique situation without imposing any expectations on the meeting.

Having lived abroad for over a decade, moved internationally over half a dozen times, and worked as a senior investment analyst for major companies, Alex understands the nuances of expat life and brings an unmatched commitment to supporting fellow Americans in making informed decisions that secure their and their families’ financial futures.

Secure your spot today

Registrations for these personal consultations are now open! All conversations are confidential, ensuring a private and respectful environment to discuss your financial concerns, priorities, and aspirations.

Take the next step

Confirm your consultation slot with Alex and/or Nicolas today by registering through Eventbrite.

We look forward to meeting you!

May 27th, 2024 from 9am to 6pm

Forma Spazi, Via Cavour, 181