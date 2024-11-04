The Pilgrim’s Card for the 2025 Jubilee

To participate in more than 35 events of the 2025 Jubilee, including the pilgrimages to the Holy Doors, visitors will need the Pilgrim’s Card.

The Jubilee is a special year of grace and pilgrimage, typically held every 25 years, in which pilgrims can receive spiritual benefits and engage in acts of devotion and charity. The 2025 Jubilee is themed around “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The “Carta del Pellegrino,” or Pilgrim’s Card, is essentially a passport to each event of the Roman Jubilee. It is a free digital pass that will be needed to take part in the main Jubilee events and to organise a pilgrimage to the Holy Door. The card serves as a practical tool for pilgrims, offering them various benefits and facilitating their participation in the Jubilee events.

What can the Pilgrim’s Card be used for?

The card provides access to all of the Jubilee key events at the major religious sites in Rome. This includes but is not limited to, St Peter’s Basilica, St Paul’s Outside the Wall, St John Lateran’s, St Mary Major’s, and more. Digital access to the card can also include “Pilgrimage Routes” with information and recommendations on the best way to access the major sites of the Jubilee whilst enhancing the spiritual experiences of the pilgrims.

Logistically, the card serves as a form of registration that will help the Roman authorities manage the movement and needs of the millions of visitors who will come to Rome during a Holy Year, like 2025.

How to get the Pilgrim’s Card?

Starting this year, the only way to access the Pilgrim’s Card is to sign up using a registration portal at the official Jubilee website or mobile app. After entering the required details into the registration portal, pilgrims will receive a unique QR code and a personalized account on the website or app.

Once the pilgrim’s account has been finalized, you can use the app and website for a detailed calendar of the year’s events as well as to sign up for all the other main events of the Jubilee, including the most important: the pilgrimage to the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica. This involves passing through a sacred portal in the basilica to symbolize the path from sin to righteousness. This system will maintain an orderly procession in each event, as a large numbers of pilgrims are expected to attend.

On the mobile app, “Iubilaeum25,” pilgrims can find a list of the Jubilee events as well as descriptions of each event alongside the link to sign up. After registering a new account on the app, or logging into a preexisting account registered on the website, pilgrims have access to detailed schedules and a variety of resources relating to the Jubilee. The mobile app is great for travelers to quickly check in on each of the events and to secure their places ahead of time in the pilgrimage.

The portal will allow registration for events as groups or as individuals and will also allow pilgrims advice for each event considering any disabilities or special access requirements.

Pilgrims can modify, cancel, or reschedule their bookings using the app or website as well.