Best contemporary art galleries in the Eternal City.

We all know and love Rome as an ancient city, engrossed, even obsessed by the past. A closer look at the Renaissance palazzos and Imperial ruins will find you noticing street art on derelict walls and contemporary art galleries sprouting in the most unexpected of places. The constant forward movement of this creative community has a palpable energy which refuses to stagnate and has you chasing to keep up.

MACRO Museum

Via Nizza 138 (Nomentano)

Tue-Fri 12-7pm; Sat-Sun 10am-7pm

Entry fee: €6

museomacro.it

MACRO is considered a focal point for public contemporary art in Rome to which professionals, but also the public at large, turn for its schedule of exhibitions. MACRO, as a centre for contemporary art, however, aims to become increasingly multi-functional, maintaining its own local identity and strengthening the involvement of, and its ties with, the community in every possible artistic, cultural and intellectual sphere.

Mattatoio

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani 4

Tue-Sun: 11am-8pm

Free entry

mattatoioroma.it

The Mattatoio is a former slaughterhouse with pavilions built as far back as 1888. It is considered one of Rome’s most important industrial buildings and the gallery shares the building with various art and architecture universities. The spaces are part of a complex that is at the center of a redevelopment plan that, by means of a strong and incisive vocation to research and artistic and cultural production, can reflect the city’s contemporaneity, record its developments, highlight it the relief and stimulate its evolution.

MAXXI

Via Guido Reni 4/A (Flaminio)

Tue-Sun: 11am-7pm

Entry Free: €11/16

maxxi.art/en/

It’s not all crumbling ruins and ancient history in Rome. Locals and visitors alike have flocked to MAXXI to marvel at the building itself – designed by Zaha Hadid – and to appreciate the architecture, modern art and creativity in general. The premise is made up of two parts: MAXXI Arte and MAXXI Architettura. You will find art in the form of theatre, dance, music, fashion, graphics, film and advertising all under the roof of this catchy gallery. The MAXXI Architettura is a museum, archive, library and mediatheque that focus on promoting all forms of architecture. MAXXI’s exhibits also serve a didactic purpose, and explore history and politics through the modern art and fashion.

Gagosian Gallery

Via Francesco Crispi 16 (Barberini)

Mon-Fri: 10.30am-7pm & by appointment

gagosian.com

This is one of Larry Gagosian’s 15 eponymous galleries. The others are in equally fabulous cities including New York, London, Paris, Athens and Hong Kong. He opened Rome’s gallery in 2007 and it features an enormous exhibition hall designed by the late Roman architect Firouz Galdo. The Gagosian Gallery specializes on showing modern and contemporary art and has even featured work from legendary artists such as Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Claude Monet and many more.

Rhinoceros Gallery

Via del Velabro, 9a (Circo Massimo)

Tue – Sun 11am – 12am

Free entry

rhinocerosroma.com

Born in 2018 footsteps from the Circo Massimo, the rhinoceros Gallery is a 800sqm space launched by Fondazione Alda Fendi, a non-profit organisation created by Alda Fendi. The building was transformed by the French archistar Jean Nouvel and boasts six stories dedicated to art, with a strong unconventional mark. Rhinoceros is a place for experimenting different types of artistic formulas, a place that aims in freeing art of any patterns and rules. Here, you will find exhibitions mixing art with entertainment, archaeological past with technology. Once your exhibition path is over, head to the rooftop terrace to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner or drinks with a wow view of Rome.

Sesto Senso Art Gallery

Via Margutta, 43 (Popolo)

Mon: 10am-3:30pm, Tue-Sat: 10am-1:30pm, 3pm-7:30pm; Sunday by appointment

sestosensoartgallery.net

Sesto Senso Art Gallery has been promoting young rising artists as well as those well-established in the contemporary art scene since it opened in 2008. In 2013 the Gallery moved to Via Margutta. Sesto Senso believes that each artwork must be beautiful for beauty’s sake, that it should go beyond temporary trends and always be able to evoke a sixth sense in the eye of the beholder. They are not limited to visual arts but also organize events about poetry, literature, photography music, sculpture and design. Sesto Senso has an e-shop, an international delivery service and offer a free consulting service to try out their artworks in various spaces before a purchase is made.

Dorothy Circus Gallery

Via dei Pettinari 76 (Trastevere)

Tue-Sat 11:30am-6:30pm

dorothycircusgallery.com

Named after the leading lady in The Wizard of Oz and the marvel that joins art, music, theatre and entertainment, Dorothy Circus Gallery was founded in 2007 by director Alexandra Mazzanti. Exploring the “boundaries between New York and Wonderland,” Dorothy Circus hosts shows that are intrinsic to the idea of art as an immersive experience. Contemporary artists such as Jonathan Viner, Ron English, Alex Gross, Joe Sorren, James Jean, and Travis Louie have been brought to the spotlight in the Dorothy Circus Gallery.

Spazio Treccani Arte

Piazza della Enciclopedia Italiana, 4 (Centro Storico)

Mon – Fri: 10am – 6pm

treccaniarte.com

In 2023, the Istituto della Enciclopedia Italiana inaugurated Spazio Treccani Arte in Rome, on the ground floor of Palazzo Mattei di Paganica, its historic headquarters since 1927. This space of approximately 300 square meters is open to the public for free and hosts exhibitions, meetings, and presentations dedicated to contemporary art.

Galleria Mucciaccia

Largo della Fontanella Borghese, 89 (Centro Storico)

Mon-Sat 10am – 7pm

mucciaccia.com

Galleria Mucciaccia was founded in in 2006 by Massimiliano Mucciaccia. It’s an art gallery specialized in modern and contemporary art, and it’s committed in promoting exhibitions on illustrious modern and contemporary artists, both Italian and international. The gallery collaborates with public institutions, foundations and major national and international curators to organize monographic exhibitions suitable for museums; such as those of Giorgio de Chirico, Robert Rauschenberg, Jacques Villeglé and, more recently, Giosetta Fioroni and Valerio Adami.

Von Buren Contemporary

Via Giulia, 13 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Tue-Sat: 11am-1.30pm & 3.30pm-7.30pm

vonburencontemporary.com



Von Buren Contemporary gallery specializes in affordable and original art, displaying mediums such as painting, sculpture and photography. Focusing on emerging Italian artists, the gallery hosts exhibitions and events for small-budget art lovers, as well as seasoned collectors with a keen eye for new talent.

Emmeotto Arte

Palazzo Taverna, Via di Monte Giordano 36 (centro storico)

Mon-Fri 3pm-7pm

emmeotto.net

Emmeotto Arte is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of Rome, between Piazza Navona and Campo de’ Fiori. It offers a diverse program that connects different cultural languages. Emmeotto Arte is not just an exhibition space but a platform open to various initiatives.

Maja Arte Contemporanea

Via di Monserrato, 30 (Centro storico)

Tue-Fri 3.30pm-7.30pm; Sat 11am-1pm; 3pm-7pm

majartecontemporanea.com

Maja Arte Contemporanea is located in Via di Monserrato 30, in the historic center of Rome, near Piazza Farnese and Campo de’ Fiori. This venue has been active since December 2013. It was founded by Daina Maja Titonel – the daughter of art historian Lela Djokic and painter Angelo Titonel – who cares for the exhibition program, focusing mainly on paintings, as well as sculpture and photography, dealing with both the latest generation artists and masters, Italian and international, with particular attention to the gender gap theme in contemporary art. In addition to the exhibitions, numerous cultural initiatives are held on site, such as meetings with artists and curators, readings, and concerts.

Lorcan O’Neill Gallery

Vicolo Dei Catinari, 3 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Tue-Sat 11am-7pm

Located in a refurbished stable, this hip gallery was set up by a former London art dealer (he is Irish born). Inside Lorcan O’Neill, delightful, exotic, and thought provoking contemporary art awaits you. Many international artists such as Hannah Liden and Carsten Nicolai showed their work for the first time in Rome at this trendy gallery and she shows names like Tracey Emin.

VARSI Art&Lab

Piazza di S. Cosimato, 46 A (Trastevere)

Tue-Sun 11am-8pm

galleriavarsi.it

Varsi was founded in 2013 by Massimo Scrocca as an art gallery (Galleria Varsi) in the historic center of Rome. In 2019 the activity of the gallery evolved into the creation of Varsi Lab, a new reality with a laboratory specialized in the production of limited edition Fine Art prints, silkscreen prints and handmade art books. In addition to its direct production work, Varsi Lab continues to exhibit and sell works of art thanks to its partnership with the co-working company Ala/34 in Rome that displays in its spaces artworks produced by the artists that collaborate with Varsi Lab.

Z 2 0 Sara Zanin

Via Alessandro Volta, 34 (Testaccio)

Tue-Sat: 12pm-7pm

z2ogalleria.it

Z 2 0 Sara Zanin Gallery is spacious and bright with airy white rooms that act as a blank page. The galleria seeks to elevate surrealist modern and post-modern artists who go beyond traditional mediums to captivate the viewer. Over the years Z20 has established itself by participating in major Italian exhibitions and collaborating with national museums.

Rosso Cinabro

Via Raffaele Cadorna, 28 (Porta Pia)

Mon-Fri: 11am-7.30pm

rossocinabro.com

Just like the intense shade of red from which its name originates, Rosso Cinabro, represents an extraordinary passion for art. Founded in 2009, this gallery has always been committed to making art accessible to the public. They have organized over 100 exhibitions in the past four years, from solo shows of distinguished international artists to collective exhibitions of up-and-coming local art virtuosos.

Monitor Rome

Via degli Aurunci, 44/46, 48 (San Lorenzo)

Tue-Fri 1pm-7pm, Sat by appointment

monitoronline.org

Since 2003, Monitor Gallery has been on the cutting edge of the contemporary art scene both in Rome’s San Lorenzo and at its galleries in Lisbon and Abruzzo. They never stray from the main goal of “offering an experimental space for a new generation of artists.” Monitor has featured a number of up and coming Italian artists such as Francesco Arena and Nico Vascellari, with whom the gallery has hosted several events.

Fondazione Pastificio Cerere

Via degli Ausoni 7 (San Lorenzo)

Winter hours: Tue-Sat 3pm-7pm; Summer hours: Mon-Fri 3pm-7pm

pastificiocerere.it

This gallery is one fourth of the Pastificio “group” that includes an artist studio space and event space all in the up-and-coming hipster haven, San Lorenzo. Founded in 2004 in a former pasta factory, the Pastificio Foundation focuses on education, making art accessible and “promoting and disseminating contemporary art”. They have scholarship opportunities for young people and promote collaborations with schools and universities.

Nomas Foundation

Viale Somalia, 33 (Africano)

Tue-Fri 2.30pm-7pm

nomasfoundation.com

This is more than just a gallery. It is a socially engaged hub of creativity assisting the development of international artists and the discourse surrounding them. Its program is curated by Raffaella Frascarelli and involves exhibitions, seminars, performances, screenings, research and educational activities plus residencies for artists, curators… and even critics! Some of its luminous collaborators include Michael Dean, Daniel Buren and Giorgio Andreotta Calò.

Valentina Bonomo Gallery

Via del Portico D’Ottavia, 13 (Jewish Ghetto)

Mon-Fri 3pm-7pm

galleriabonomo.com

Since 2002, curator Valentina Bonomo has represented both established international artists and rising stars in this atmospheric art space. The bright walls inside this alluring gallery give a great climate for the artists to tell their stories through their works of art. From paintings and photographs, to sculptures and installations, everything that awaits you inside is one of a kind.

Ashanti Gallery

Via del Boschetto 117 (Monti)

Tue-Thurs 11am-7:30pm; Mon 4:30pm-7:30pm

Nestled in the alternative alleyways of Monti, Ashanti Gallery is a jewels factory offering a treasure trove of jewellery design, paintings, and various other initiatives. It is run by a young and enterprising group of collaborators overseen by owner Raffaele Cinzio. Exhibitions feature artists’ collectives.

Contemporary Cluster

Via Merulana, 248 – Palazzo Brancaccio (centro storico)

Mon-Fri 10am-1pm; 3:30pm-7pm

contemporarycluster.com

Contemporary Cluster integrates many disciplines: Art, Architecture, Design, Music, Fashion, and Jewelry Design, into one complete cultural offering. Their gallery is located in the historic centre in a trendy space, a perfect location of the many events and openings they host, where you can meet artists and locals alike.

Officine Fotografiche

Via Guiseppe Libetta 1 (Ostiense)

Mon-Fri 3-8pm

roma.officinefotografiche.org

Officine Fotografiche is a gallery which also functions as a training centre for photographers of all levels, a space for photography exhibitions and events. For a small membership fee (€30 per year) you can attend any of their courses, get access to the darkrooms and library, receive discounts on a number of other popular museums (including the MAXXI and the Macro) and enjoy many more perks. For non-members, there is also a selection of free activities.

Wunderkammern

Via Gabrio Serbelloni 124 (Casilina), Via Giulia 122 (Centro Storico)

Mon-Sat 10am-2pm; 3-7pm

wunderkammern.net

With venues in both Rome and Milan, Wunderkammern promotes an international program of excellence in contemporary artistic research in its various forms and languages. The gallery represents emerging, mid-career, and established artists, aiming to create a stimulating environment for experimentation, dialogue, and the development of their work in strong connection with the public.

Spazio Nuovo

Via d’Ascanio, 20 (Piazza di Spagna)

Tue-Sat 11am-7.30pm

spazionuovo.it

A contemporary gallery with a focus on photography, pushing the medium to extremes with experimental materials and techniques. Incorporating the white cube gallery format, the clean space directs all your attention to the curated art on the walls. Although small, the gallery is constantly changing the subject, celebrating their artists with opening parties and hosting lectures and events to keep the city engaged in their projects.

T293

Via Ripense, 6 (Trastevere)

Tue-Fri 12pm-7pm

t293.it

By the river in Trastevere, this large industrial space shows cutting edge artists from the corners of the world. The gallery is divided in a way that allows two artists to exhibit at the same time, creating a rapport between differing perspectives. Founded in Naples, T293 has galleries both Rome and Milan and participates in the big international fairs like Frieze.

Dicò

Via di Monserrato 23, Piazza de Ricci (Centro Storico)

Tue-Thur 12:30-8pm, Fri 1-8:30pm, Sat 12:30-8pm (hours change, call ahead or walk past)

dicoart.com

Walk past this gallery after dinner and you often find a throng of prosecco clad people, entwined in sculptures, bristling to hear a late night lecture. A mixing pot of creative minds, this private gallery is named after the man known as “The Roman Fire Artist”, after having made his success in Miami. His pop style is reminiscent of a modern day, more apocalyptic Andy Warhol.

Arte Borgo Gallery

Borgo Vittorio 25

Tue-Sat 11am-7pm

arteborgo.it

Arte Borgo Gallery, located in Rome in the heart of the Borgo district, promotes, enhances, and disseminates Art and Culture in all its forms. The Arte Borgo Gallery space is an exhibition center for solo or group shows, hosting dynamic projects, events, and cultural manifestations.

The Gallery Apart

Via Francesco Negri 43 (Ostiense)

Tue-Fri 3pm-7pm

thegalleryapart.it

A secret gem tucked away in a graffiti clad apartment block, The Gallery Apart is hidden from the street and so you must ring the bell and step into the unknown. You are greeted by a welcoming space with sofas and a community spirit, spread over two floors and complete with an artist in residence room. This gallery is unique as it represents aspiring artists, giving the youngest generation a place to fleck their creative muscles. Stay tuned for the next big thing.

Contributors: Ciara Pignatelli