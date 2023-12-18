4 Must-Try Food Tours & Cooking Classes in Rome

Discover Roman cuisine and enjoy a delicious meal of your own creation in Rome

It’s always wonderful to be able to bring back souvenirs after a vacation. And perhaps the best souvenirs of all are intangible: the new things you have learned while away. Go home with a souvenir to last a lifetime as you spend your time in Rome learning to cook fine Italian cuisine in one of these unique cooking classes, or embark on a food tour to savor unique Roman foods.

Rome Food Market tour

€90

This food tour takes place in the foodie neighborhood of Rome close to Vatican City. Your introduction to Italian cuisine begins with a freshly made cannolo while sipping on a cappuccino. Next enjoy the best pizza in Rome at the legendary Pizzarium, try cheeses and cured meats, truffles, aged balsamic vinegars, olive oils and other treats and visit the Trionfale market, with its captivating characters, colors and sounds. Daily toppings are impossible to predict, but expect to find the highest quality, in season produce. Following the market, savor two types of homemade pasta from a locally loved family owned restaurant. D.O.C.G Vermentino wine is offered. The tour ends at an artisanal gelateria called Fatamorgana.

Pasta and Tiramisu Making Class in a Family Owned Roman restaurant

€90

This experience incorporates both a cooking class in Rome, to learn the secrets of authentic Italian cuisine in a locally loved Roman restaurant, as well as a visit to one of the cities most popular gourmet food shops for delicious tastings. Learn the art of crafting traditional dishes like handmade pasta and creamy tiramisu, and culminate your experience by savoring your creations in the dining area

Learn to make the perfect pizza

€55

Learn the secrets behind the perfect pizza! You will learn how to recognise the types of doughs and how to make the perfect pizza with a professional pizza maker in a local pizzeria. You can make your own pizza using different toppings (margherita, marinara, funghi e salsicce, patate e mozzarella etc). After you’ve made your pizza, we’ll have lunch/dinner together with a glass of wine included.

Trastevere Food Tour

€135

With Rome’s Trastevere Food Tour you will visit 4 locally loved venues for over 20 delicious tastings, while admiring the beautiful architecture, cobblestone streets and ivy-coated buildings. Tastings include 30 year aged balsamic vinegar, truffles, cheese, hams, D.O.C.G wine, pizza, homemade pasta, gelato and more.

