A guide to Rome’s Best Vintage Stores

We’ve sifted through piles of clothing, and scoured the cobble-stoned streets to bring you a curated guide to Rome’s vintage stores. Whether you’re a casual vintage shopper, a more experienced vintage fan, or an old-school obsessed vintage aficionado, the following stores have a vintage clothing gem waiting for you. We’ve also picked the best vintage markets for some great second-hand shopping in Rome.

FOR THE CASUAL VINTAGE SHOPPER

Pifebo

Via dei Serpenti, 135 & 141 (Monti), Via dei Valeri, 10 (San Giovanni),

pifebo.com

With three stores across Rome, Pifebo really knows what they’re doing. This is the best source for vintage leather goods, shoes, bags, and clothes. The quality is fantastic, and the range spans from the 60’s to 80’s, but they specialize in items from the 1970s. The menswear selection is definitely one of the best in Rome, particularly for jackets. They also have their own range of vintage inspired sunglasses, which complete an outfit from head to toe. And at their Pifebo Kilo Shop in Monti, you can select whatever vintage finds you like (shoes included) and pay by the kilo!

Read the full review of Pifebo

King Size Vintage

Via Leonina, 78 (Monti)

kingsize.vintage

Full of fabulous finds, this well thought vintage shop in Rome makes it easy to imagine complete outfits- 70’s flares and shoes are irresistibly displayed together. Kingsize has an envious collection of vintage sunglasses, Pucci and friends displayed in glass cases and the choice of men’s accessories is vast.

FOR THE VINTAGE FAN

Sitenne

Via Petrarca, 1 (Esquilino)

sitenne.com

Vintage clothing shop and costume lab Sitenne awaits those who seek treasure troves of retro-ware, wool, leather, jewelry and lace. But it can be best described as a “creativity lab” as it provides an array of other services including the renting out of costumes for theater and film production, creative collaboration for such productions and an in-house tailoring service. Sitenne accepts clothing from individuals who would like to sell their items and both the store and the individual takes a portion of the earnings.

Read the full review of Sitenne

Bohemienne

Via dei Cappellari, 96 (Campo di Fiori)

bohemienne_roma

Bohémienne is predominately for women, with an incredible selection of accessories in particular. Mixed into the variety of vintage is a lovely of collection of leather hand bags, handmade by one of the owners. The stock and displays have a soft, antique feel about them, full of old-world charm.

Flamingo Vintage

Via del Boschetto, 123 (Monti)

flamingorm

A great, but boutique style selection of vintage and well-preserved designer wear. This thrift store does ‘grown up’ vintage- smart ladies who have polished outfits, perfectly accessorized with Chanel sunglasses and YSL shoes. Flamingo is for designer ladies with attitude and an eye for funky style.

Read the full review of Flamingo

HUMANA Vintage



Via Cavour, 102 (Monti), Via Tuscolana, 697 (Tuscolana), Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 199-201 (Centro Storico)

humanavintage.it

How can your vintage shopping help others? By supporting HUMANA Vintage. This bright little store is the second in Italy, and is a part of a large charity organization spread across the world. The proceeds go directly to aid efforts in underdeveloped countries, so splurging is guilt free! The brilliantly priced stock is updated regularly and they even have weekly specials, in case the already low prices weren’t low enough…

Moll Flanders

Via Urbana, 132

MollFlandersRoma

One of the first second-hand/consignment stores to open in the Eternal City, Moll Flanders in Monti is ushering in a new wave of cool consignment style. This store consigns and sells new and used contemporary designer clothing, and shoes and accessories for both men and women at unbeatable prices. The vibe is casual and friendly and the space is filled with an array of well-known designers.

Read the full review of Moll Flanders

Twice Vintage

Via San Francesco di Ripa, 7 (Trastevere)

twicevintage.com

This hip little store in Trastevere keeps its stock incredibly up to date, reflecting the current trends- denim, preppy and hipster accents, with a huge range of quality shoes. It has a cool, downtown vibe about it, think rustic Americana with a dose of sportswear.

FOR THE VINTAGE AFICIONADO

Michele Abiti Usati

Via del Governo Vecchio, 35 (Piazza Navona)

An absolute gem for committed vintage hunters. The shop is more like a cave of awesome-find everything from cowboy boots to silk shirts, furs and designer handbags. The selection is crammed in, and although there is order to the madness- racks are separated by decade- this one is for thrill seekers.

Cinzia Vestiti Usati

Via del Governo Vecchio, 45 (Piazza Navona)

Cinziavestitiusati

This store packs in more than initially meets the eye. The ceiling displays the more unique and special items, and not a single amount of wall goes uncovered. The prices do not reflect the quality- incredible garments in great condition can be found for a steal. Men’s 80’s style blazers and ladies’ cocktail dresses from the 60’s are as tempting as the perspex and faux fur accessories, this place will have your inner rock star trying to break free.

Omero and Cecilia



Via del Governo Vecchio, 110 (Piazza Navona)

The quality of vintage available here is impressive- think violet sure skirt suits, flowing 70’s dresses and band jackets. Each garment has been carefully preserved, offering immediate wear, and has a guaranteed uniqueness. The luggage collections and hats are worth a special look in- it has possibly one of the best selections in Rome.

FOR THE VINTAGE MARKET LOVER

Mercato Monti

Via Leonina, 46 (Monti)

MercatoMonti

Mercato Monti is a popular stop for those looking for unique and stylish pickings. Think original hand crafted accessories, vintage shades, handmade and vintage denim, vintage dresses, screen printed tees, quirky brooches and old-school phones. A little more expensive than other Rome markets, the well-organised space makes up for it with its cosy atmosphere and friendly stall owners who are happy to spend time giving you style tips or just chatting.

Mercatino Borghetto Flaminio

Piazza della Marina, 32 (Flaminio)

ilmercatinodelborghettoflaminio

A more upscale type of Flea Market, Borghetto Flaminio is a mesh of vintage items, second-hand designer brands and household antiques. Although the market charges an entrance fee (a few euro), the quality of the products and the fact that the market is filtered from the usual “junk clutter” makes it worthwhile. Held every Sunday, Borghetto Flaminio is located just a few stops away from Piazza del Popolo and is a nice change from the chaotic weekend traffic on Via del Corso.

Porta Portese

Via Portuense (Trastevere)

Porta Portese along Via Portuense in Trastevere is open every Sunday and is generally considered Rome’s most extensive and famous flea market. Romans head to this large weekend market to find affordable vintage finds, antiques and practically anything you can imagine. For household products or second-hand clothes, try the riverside entrance by Piazzale Portuense.

Mercato Monti, Borghetto Flaminio and Porta Portese are just three of the many vintage markets in Rome. Check out our full selection of vintage markets and flea markets in Rome. While if you want to find the best boutiques in Rome, check out the best shopping streets and the best shops to go on your shopping spree.