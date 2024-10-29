Discover How Rome Is Preparing For The 2025 Jubilee

In 2025, the Catholic Church will celebrate the Jubilee, a Holy Year proclaimed by the Pope, a tradition dating back to 1300. This special year marks an important spiritual milestone for Catholics around the world, and an occasion for reflection and celebration.

The Jubilee is officially starting on December 24, 2024, with the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica. Rome, the heart of the Catholic world, will be the focal point of this event, attracting millions of pilgrims from every corner of the globe. Approximately 32 million pilgrims are expected to make their way to the Eternal City throughout the Holy Year.

Let’s see how the city is preparing for this major event.

Squares and Monuments

A total of 327 projects, valued at over €4 billion, are in progress, focusing on restoring Rome’s iconic squares, monuments, and Christian sites.

One of the most significant projects is happening at Piazza Pia, where €79.5 million has been allocated for renovations. The aim is to free the area between St. Peter’s Basilica and Castel Sant’Angelo from cars and make it fully pedestrian-friendly. The project includes extending the existing underpass by about 130 meters, improving accessibility for people with disabilities, installing a new lighting system, and repaving the entire zone. The work is expected to be completed by December 8, 2024, just in time for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Speaking of Castel Sant’Angelo, work has begun on both sides of Ponte Sant’Angelo to restore the parapets and statues. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Piazza Risorgimento render

Piazza Risorgimento, a key junction for both entering and exiting St. Peter’s Square, is currently undergoing a redevelopment aimed at enhancing pedestrian areas and improving the area’s capacity to welcome visitors. This transformation will create more accessible public spaces, better accommodating the flow of pilgrims and tourists.

Via Ottaviano, the road connecting Metro A’s “Ottaviano” station to St. Peter’s Square, is another significant construction site in Rome’s Prati district. The plan aims to transform it into a pedestrian boulevard, making it a crucial transit route for pilgrims during the 2025 Jubilee.

Fontana delle Naiadi in Piazza della Repubblica

Piazza della Repubblica, one of Rome’s most iconic squares, is undergoing a €12 million redevelopment. The square will be repaved, and certain areas will be transformed into pedestrian-only zones. The project will also include a conservation and enhancement initiative for the Fountain of the Naiads.

San Giovanni in Laterano render

Piazza San Giovanni is also set to be ready in time for the opening of the Holy Door, one of the key moments of the Jubilee. Once the work is complete, the square will boast a fully renovated pavement.

Other key projects include the restoration of Parco Schuster (near the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls), and the upgrade of Pilgrim Paths with new rest areas for visitors. Piazzale dei Cinquecento (in front of Termini Station) is also part of the improvement plan, but it is scheduled for completion after the Jubilee.

The iconic Trevi Fountain is currently undergoing extraordinary maintenance, expected to conclude by the end of the year. During these renovations, a special walkway just above water level will be installed, allowing visitors a unique, close-up view of Nicola Salvi’s masterpiece. Once the fountain reopens, there is also consideration to regulate entry by implementing a €2 admission fee to manage visitor flow.

Finally, the three fountains by Bernini in Piazza Navona (the Fountain of the Four Rivers, the Fountain of Neptune, and the Fountain of the Moor) are also undergoing a restoration project.

Infrastructure and Transportation

Rome’s roads are also being modernized, with major renovations to the Ponte dell’Industria and ongoing work across the city as part of the Piano Strade (Road Plan), which began in 2021. This project covers the maintenance of 800 kilometers of major roads, ensuring they are safe and accessible for all.

Upgrades are being made to the Lungotevere , Rome’s historic bridges and the famous cobblestone streets, respecting the traditional sampietrini pavement.

The metro system is also receiving significant upgrades, including maintenance on Metro Lines A and B, and the addition of new trains. Bus routes have also been adjusted to accommodate these changes. You can find the updated routes on the ATAC website.

For more detailed information on the Jubilee 2025 projects, visit the website of the Municipality of Rome or the site romasitransforma.it