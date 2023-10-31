The Romeing Guide to Day Spas in Rome

Best Spas and Wellness Centers in Rome

In the midst of Rome’s chaos, there are serene spots that specialize in pampering and relaxation. Our carefully curated list introduces you to the best spas in Rome, where you can unwind and rejuvenate your body and mind. From soothing massages to holistic wellness treatments, these urban havens are your escape from the stress of daily life.

Cavalieri Grand Spa Club

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101 – Rome Cavalieri (Monte Mario)

Daily 7am-10pm

+39 06 35092950

romecavalieri.com

Setting the scene for the Cavalieri Grand Spa Club is one of the greenest hills of Rome. With palm trees, Aleppo pines, and inviting outdoor pools, it’s no wonder that this spa is deemed one of the best hotel spas in the whole of Europe. This grandiose space houses an indoor swimming pool, two crystal-blue outdoor pools, with a waterfall, and an outdoor children’s pool. At its heart lies a Turkish bath adorned with marble platforms and Roman mosaics and with wet steam heat for full body and mind relaxation. Dedicated saunas, and a Roman rotunda-style relaxation room also invite you to unwind in style. For revitalization instead, hot and cold tubs equipped with invigorating whirlpool features offer a dynamic contrast, awakening your senses. And, should you seek an even more active experience, the spa’s fitness center provides high-tech facilities and personal trainers skilled in muscle strengthening, oilates, and yoga. For those who relish a bit of friendly competition, red-clay tennis courts await. Finally, a hair salon, 10 themed treatment rooms and a boutique complete the experience, providing Signature La Prairie and Natura Bissé facial and body treatments. In conclusion, the Cavalieri Grand Spa Club offers the perfect combination of holistic and the luxurious!

Bulgari Spa

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 10 – Bulgari Hotel Rome (centro storico)

Daily 7am-9pm

+39 06 36080415

bulgarihotels.com

A new entry in Rome’s spa scene. Inside the Bulgari hotel, one of Rome’s newest luxury openings, you can find a real temple of wellness. The Bulgari Spa evokes the atmosphere of ancient Roman baths with marble columns rising from the pool and stained glass tinting the environment with a warm, gentle light. The Bulgari Spa is an oasis of peace to completely restore your energy. It features eight signature Augustinus Bader treatment rooms and a Spa Suite with a large green onyx pool, as well as a 20-metre indoor pool decorated with sparkling mosaics inspired by the famous Baths of Caracalla. On the upper level of the spa is the 24-hour fitness centre equipped with all the latest technology and machines and offering the Workshop Gymnasium designed by the famous London-based personal trainer Lee Mullins. This is based on an innovative mind-body balance assessment, and the program includes a metabolic examination, study of functional body movements, and body mass analysis. You will leave the Bulgari stronger, more beautiful and most definitely sparkling.

Six Senses Wellness and Spa

Piazza di San Marcello – Six Senses Rome (Centro Storico)

Roman baths 9am-8pm | Spa 9am-9pm | Fitness centre 24hrs

+39 06 86814500

sixsenses.com/en/hotels/rome/wellness-spa

Experience an extraordinary wellness journey at Six Senses Spa Rome, reimagining the ancient Roman bath ritual with a modern twist. Explore cutting-edge therapies like biohacking recovery, sound therapy, body cocoons, and personalised facials. Following your bath rituals in hot waters, streams and steam, choose between the “Scrub Down” offer for deep exfoliation, a refreshing 60-minute Hammam treatment for soft skin, or the “Rub Down” featuring a custom 60-minute massage. Complete your experience with “Soul Food,” a nutritious, re-balancing and healthy meal prepared with care in the hotel’s restaurant. But before you go, make sure you have had a “taste” of some of the unique aspects of this place, including an alchemy workshop to craft your own potions and remedies, yoga, breathwork and meditation activities, and wellness screening services to track your progress.

Kami Spa

Via Vittorio E.Orlando, 3 (St.Regis Hotel)

Via Veneto, 125 (Westin Excelsior)

Mon-Sun 10am-10pm

+39 06 42010039

kamispa.com

Are you looking for Asia in Rome? The Kami Spa, with locations in two 5-star hotels in Rome, will meet your needs. The menu of body scrubs looks like something out of the best Asian restaurant you know, and includes lemongrass scrubs, green tea scrubs, turmeric scrubs, as well as equally natural, body-polishing treatments. Massages offered range all over the east of the world, including traditional Thai, Balinese Palm, Zen Shiatsu, Polynesian Ayurlomi and more. For a unique experience, also try Sisley Phyto-Aromatic facials, known for their use of essential oils and plant extracts. The spa also offers express treatments such as reflexology, hand, neck, and scalp massages for quick rejuvenation. Before making your choice of treatments, head to the spa area with onsen pool with whirlpool (34°c), where steam baths and monsoon showers will get you in the mood. Whether you are looking for relaxation or specific skin and body solutions, Kami Spa is for you.

De Russie Spa

Via del Babuino, 9 – Hotel De Russie (Spagna)

Daily 6.30am – 10pm

+39 06 32888820

roccofortehotels.com

Inside the five-star Hotel de Russie is a five-star oasis of relaxation where indulging your senses is a must, and where the atmosphere of an enchanting space and the healing hands of professional therapists will leave you feeling invigorated and rejuvenated. The spa provides facial treatments like deep cleansing, skin brightening, and moisturizing, as well as anti-aging and problem-specific solutions. In addition to facials, body treatments, various massages and beauty services are available. Couples and expectant mothers can enjoy personalized experiences, and there are multi-massage packages that cater to all. The facility also includes a well-equipped fitness center and a “wet area” featuring a salt-water pool, Finnish sauna, and Turkish bath with color therapy and aromatherapy for deep relaxation, muscle relief, and skin cleansing. End the day with a walk in the exquisite 18th century garden and why not, a 5-star dinner too. Don’t wait – book your wellness journey now, as this place is in high demand!

Qc Terme Roma

Via Portuense, 2178/a (Fiumicino)

Sun-Thu 9am-11pm; Fri-Sat 9am-midnight

+39 06 6529444

qcterme.com

Head out toward Fiumicino, but instead of hopping on a plane, step into a different dimension at QC Terme Roma. This 5-star country-chic spa resort is a dream come true within historic 1920s buildings. Tucked away in the extraordinary Oasi di Porto, a natural reserve along the Roman coast, QC Terme blends contemporary luxury with old-world charm. “Aria Roma”, a fragrance that fills the air, evokes the scents of the Mediterranean landscape. In every room, you’ll find elegant ancient marbles from the Torlonia collection, and the wellness journey offers hydro-massages, sensory baths, waterfalls, saunas, and a natural solarium in a sprawling garden. Beyond a vast array of massages, QC Terme takes it up a notch with tailor-made massages. And when you want a break from all this opulence, relish a gourmet lunch or savor afternoon tea with delectable desserts. Spending the day in your bathrobe here will not have to be justified…

St. Peter’s Spa

Via Aurelia Antica, 415 – Crowne Plaza Rome – St. Peter’s

Daily 9am – 9pm

+39 06 6642740

Located in the Crowne Plaza Rome – St. Peter’s, and just a few steps from the serene gardens of Villa Doria Pamphili, this sanctuary of wellbeing and harmony is the perfect destination to soothe the mind, body, and spirit in a holistic state of relaxation. This Health & Fitness Centre, which covers an enclosed area of over 900 sqm (including an indoor pool), offers a decadent selection of personalised services for the face and body, ranging from treatments such as the traditional and popular aromatherapy massage to the Thai massage. In addition to the decadent treatments that have clients rushing back for more, St Peter’s Spa also boasts an enticing mix of facilities, including Roman baths, sauna, indoor hydrotherapy pool, massage showers, a ZEN grotto and an outdoor pool during the summer period.

Le Caveau by Narducci Hear & Spa

Via di San Basilio, 15 – Aleph Rome Hotel (Via Veneto/Barberini)

Mon-Sun 11.30-8pm

+39 06 42290660

alephrome.com

Le Caveau by Narducci Hair & Spa at the Aleph Hotel is a luxury retreat hidden behind the bank vault door in the hotel’s basement. This atmospheric space is an oasis of relaxation and wellness where guests can indulge in a wide range of services. Le Caveau’s flagship is the hammam, an ancient Turkish bath that provides a sense of complete relaxation and purification and that will make you feel like you have been transported to a middle eastern slice of paradise. Next to the hammam are a hot tub and sauna for recharging. The spa also offers a wide range of customised massages to meet different needs and alleviate various discomforts and for those seeking high-end treatments, Le Caveau offers epidermal cell regeneration with Orlane products. Finally, manicure, pedicure and hairstyling services ensure that guests can leave the spa styled up ready to face the world.

Prince Spa

Via G. Frescobaldi, 3 – Hotel Parco dei Principi (Pinciano)

SPA, Indoor Pool, and Gym Mon-Fri: 7am-10pm | Sat-Sun & Holidays 8am-9pm

Beauty Area 10am-7pm; Outdoor Pool 9am-8pm

+39 06 85442494

princespa.com

In the heart of Rome, a stone’s throw from Via Veneto, the Prince Spa offers a complete wellness experience within a 2,000-square-foot area surrounded by the greenery of Villa Borghese. The semi-Olympic outdoor pool, always kept at the perfect temperature, promises to cool down the summer. However, the indoor world is where you will find true relief from all tensions. To begin with, a large dream space awaits you with a starry ceiling and two sanitized semi-Olympic pools, which also feature whirlpools and a Kneipp path. Continuing on, you enter a mosaic-decorated area where warmth reigns. Here are the sauna and steam rooms, ready to stimulate the metabolism and relax the nerves. The third door gives access to the tranquility room, where you can a nap and leave all stress behind. Then we come to the gym: a 450-square-meter weight room, equipped with cutting-edge Technogym apparatus and certified personal trainers. To soothe your body after exercise, proceed to one of the five multi-sensory cabins where you’ll find skilled therapists ready to share the secrets of the arts of aesthetics, cosmetics, and massage. Finally, one cannot resist the temptation of a delightful aperitif or refreshing beverage at the bar, to delicately re-enter the “real” world.

Livia Wellness & SPA

Via Giorgio Zoega, 59 – A. Roma Lifestyle Hotel (Pamphilj)

Sun-Thu 10am-8pm | Fri-Sat 10-am-9pm

+39 06 87812896

liviaspa.com/en/

Situated within the A. Roma Lifestyle Hotel, Livia Wellness & SPA spans over 3,000 elegant square meters. The place offers an enriching experience with exclusive facilities and services. Guests can partake in a variety of facial and body beauty treatments, make use of the fitness center, featuring Technogym equipment, and indulge in a range of aquatic services. Outdoors, lies a tranquil saltwater lake, while indoors, a spacious heated pool, with hydro-saline and thermal water elements, awaits you. The sensory showers, infused with eucalyptus, harness the power of aromatherapy to enhance muscle relaxation and overall well-being. Further enhancing your experience, the spa features a Finnish sauna, a steam bath renowned for its respiratory benefits, and a Roman Impluvium based on the principles of hydrotherapy – where alternation between hot and cold waters benefit microcirculation, muscle tone, and the nervous system. Between massages, leisurely swims, and invigorating showers, guests can visit the Wellness corner buffet. This offers a selection of delectable cold infusions, herbal teas, flavored waters, seasonal fruits, and cookies.

Acqua Madre

Via di S.Ambrogio, 17 (Jewish Ghetto)

Tue 2pm-9pm; Wed-Sun 11am-9pm

+39 06 6864272

acquamadre.it

This calming and minimalist centre is located in the Jewish Ghetto, and has a grand reputation built from years of experience. Acqua Madre is famed for its Hammam treatment, a steam bath treatment with origins from 200 BCE. After various baths and showers at increasing temperatures, the Hammam massage begins in the steam room, exfoliating and relaxing the body with olive oil soaps and essential oils. Hammam is known for many health benefits, particularly for circulation and the immune system. Scrubs and masks are also offered, and many types of massage, including Ayurvedic and Shiatsu.