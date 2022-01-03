Romeing’s Best Of Boutiques Guide

Shopping Guide: the Best Shops in Rome

No one can deny the glamour and style that comes with Italian fashion. Here we share with you some of Rome’s most chic haunts sure to get heads turning. Plan your shopping spree with our round-up of the the best shops and boutiques for clothing, shoes and more. If you are a vintage fan check out our guide to vintage shops in Rome.

CAMPO DE FIORI

104 PANDEMONIUM

WOMENSWEAR / MENSWEAR / SHOES

Located between Campo di Fiori and Largo Argentina, 104 Pandemonium’s two-floor store has a stylish collection of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. With a mix of international and Italian brands, Pandemonium is a great place to stop for casual day-time pieces such as sweaters, knits, jeans, sneakers, boots and some pretty hip backpacks, as well as dressier options for a night out in Rome.

CHEZ DEDE’

WOMENSWEAR / GIFT

If Milan handed its fashion tiara to Rome for a day, Chez Dédé would be easy to crown. For the bon viveur, this French-Italian affair is a must-know concept store. The cashmeres, leathers, the exquisite detail to assembly and display are all a part of their ethos and apparent in their products, ranging from scarves to toiletry kits.

MAISON HALABY

WOMENSWEAR / ACCESSORIES / ART

Close your eyes and imagine a poetic, gardenesque sanctuary where flowers perfume the air, where everything you touch, everything you lay your eyes on is a personally handcrafted work of breathtaking art created by one man who calls this slice of heaven home. Now allow me to introduce you to one of the best secrets of Rome that is Maison Halaby. Situated on the small eloquent cobble stoned road of Via di Monserrato you will find designer Gilbert Halaby’s highly regarded atelier of entirely authentic works of art all created by him. Expect to fall in love with one of his custom napa leather handbags, hand painted scarves, or one the beautiful paintings that hang handsomely above the treasured sofa where Halaby may just invite you for a shared cup of tea. Familiar only amongst Europe’s high fashion connoisseurs’ it is an experience authentic to Rome that you must experience to truly understand its enchantment.

Via di Monserrato, 21

EMPRESA

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR / SHOES

Some of the sexiest tailored but cool menswear in the city are located here. if you’re in the market for a jacket, trench, high collared structured cardigan or handcrafted leather shoes this is the place. it’s the perfect option for those who want beautiful italian clothes but not too formal and nothing too mass-market-and-available-back-home.

OFFICINERED

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

Part of the thriving fashion scene in and around Campo de Fiori, OfficineRed is fitting right in. Offering high-end, elegant fashion for both men and women, this edgy boutique provides an ensemble of classic pieces, with a few quirky items to add to the mix.

BEC

WOMENSWEAR

The name bBEC stands for “be curious” just as the colors and prints of this eclectic, funky boutique inspirer a sense of wanderlust. BEC has the perfect clothing, lingerie, coats, jewelry and accessories for any stylish adventure.

PAUL TAYLOR

MENSWEAR

Ever thought of yourself as a refined Mr. Darcy from Austen’s Pride and Prejudice? At Paul Taylor, men can regress to the vintage, elegant attire of yesteryear, with typically British pieces including tweed-style jackets, bow-ties, and an decadent ensemble of jumpers and cardigans.

Via di Campo Marzio, 32-33 – Via Cola di Rienzo, 184 – Viale dell’Oceano Pacifico, 83 – Via Alberto Lionello, 201

PRATI

BRUGNOLI SHOP

CONCEPT STORE / SHOES

Brugnoli definitely raised the bar for Roman concept stores with their aristocrat vibes and traditional craftsmanship. Their original maison of local shoes recently became a destination for a range of niche products: shoes, clothing, candles to watches, and more. Care for a coffee mug or Herschel bag with that bowtie? Have fun in there.

PIAZZA NAVONA / PANTHEON

ALESSANDRA GIANNETTI

WOMENSWEAR

Located a stone’s throw away from the Pantheon situated in Piazza Capranica, quite frankly the heart of Rome, is clothing boutique Alessandra Giannetti. Alessandra Giannetti is not just a store, but an independent Italian brand, a place where fashion meets art, created and designed by Ms. Alessandra Giannetti herself. This flagship store is a destination, a place to experience and feel a mix of metropolitan meets Italian style.

Piazza Capranica, 94

KOLBY

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

Since 1978, Kolby has been a firm favourite for unique, high-quality clothing. Using fine fabrics and eclectic designs, the ensemble of items ranges from trousers, denim, shirts, and an impressive selection of knits, ideal for the impending chilly months.

GEORGE’S

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

For menswear, womenswear, and denim, look no further than Rome’s elegant George’s. Welcoming big name international and national brands including Paul Smith and Missoni, you are certain to leave this boutique feeling about as glam as one of Fellini’s characters from La Dolce Vita.

STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

Piazza Navona and its surrounding streets effortlessly embody sophistication and opulence; Strategic Business Unit’s location just steps from the piazza itself was obviously very strategic. An uber-cool space for men and women to sample elegant fashion, this boutique specialises in a range of quality wool blend knits and some funky denim too.

TREVI

LA RINASCENTE

DEPARTMENT STORE

From cosmetics to menswear and womenswear, to shoes, luxury design shops and high-end restaurants, welcome to Rome’a all-new luxury department store: La Rinascente. It’s the perfect place for a shopping spree, but also to take a break, relax and unwind in one of the many Food Halls, including Temakinho, Vivi Bistrot and PZA. Not to forget the Up Sunset Bar & Lounge with its panoramic terrace overlooking the Eternal City and the underground Aqueduct inaugurated by Augustus.

MONTI

LE GALLINELLE ABITO

WOMENSWEAR

Founded by Wilma Silvestri in 1989, Le Galinelle is one of the most sophisticated retro-inspired fashion shops around Rome. Almost everything in the store is made by the owner herself right in the back. Combining ethnic and contemporary fabrics she’ll whip up her own modern designs or refurbish an old outfit into something worthy of the runway. They also feature couture clothing.

LOL

WOMENSWEAR

Via Urbana’s high-end concept store, LOL, is filled with an upmarket, chic collection of women’s clothing and accessories. LOL has two storefronts in the same building – one is more casual with cozy knits, a wall of beautiful sweaters, funky artisanal jewelry and unique shoes – while the other features more formal womenswear with silk dresses and fur pieces. Stop by both, you won’t regret it.

MOLL FLANDERS

WOMENSWEAR/MENSWEAR

One of the first second-hand/consignment stores to open in the Eternal City, Moll Flanders: Maison de Recouture consigns and sells new and used contemporary designer clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women at unbeatable prices. The selection of cool, casual clothing includes designers such as Ann Demeulemeester and Sandro, as well as accessories by local Italian designers.

DOP

WOMENSWEAR

Elegant little boutique with a collection of high quality women’s clothing from Italian and international designers. The quality can be felt in the soft, cozy texture of the fabrics, and the clothing’s contemporary shapes, which complement any silhouette.

Via delle Colonelle, 19/20

SUFIR

WOMENSWEAR / ACCESSORIES

The wide selection of colorful leather bags might be the first thing you notice when you walk by Sufir. A self-proclaimed “artisanal laboratory,” this Monti boutique has established a devoted clientele with its one-of-a-kind clothing made by local Italian designers.

SUEDE

SHOES

Suede is a specialty shoe store, featuring women’s and men’s athletic shoes. Brands vary from Nike to Puma to Converse to Vans, in all different styles and colors. Sportswear clothing is available, too, such as sweatshirts by Billionaire Boys Club and shorts and jackets, too. If you want to feel fashionable jogging down those old Roman streets, Suede is the stop for you.

TINA SONDERGAARD

WOMENSWEAR

The Tina Sondergaard boutique on Via del Boschetto, is your next stop for custom-fit, Italian made pieces for all ages. This boutique gives women a new sense of fashion inspiration with unique pieces that are made to fit exclusively for the customer herself. Unlike traditional boutiques, Tina Sondergaard doesn’t have a specific Spring/Summer collection. Instead their pieces are always changing from week to week, so you can be sure your piece will not be seen anywhere else

SPAGNA/FLAMINIO

ASTROLOGO OTTICA

SUNGLASSES / EYEGLASSES

This is as cool as glasses will ever get. These guys have the biggest range of independent super quirky, super chic sunglasses and reading glasses in the city. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable and they take glasses seriously – every design, every tone, every lens has a backstory. Great for those who want something unique but high quality.

CHIARA BASCHIERI

WOMENSWEAR

Ms. Chiara Baschieri launched her first ready-to-wear flagship store in 2014 where her rising star status continues to shine. Spontaneous and elegant, her collections explore geometric patterns and architectural influence. Her latest collection presents a range of feminine looks and all with meticulous tailoring. 100% made in Italy. #winning

ABITART

WOMENSWEAR

Step into a playful fashion utopia full of splashes of color and avant-garde clothes that embody stories and experiences. Abitart’s 40 year legacy of expertise is apparent in its attention to detail and dedication to creating a world in the layout of the store and in its composition of head to toe looks. The concept of Abitart Boutique came from the artistic background of its designer Vanessa Foglia.

CAMPO MARZIO 70

BEAUTY

Perfume lovers flock to this olfactory heaven in Rome. Well-known as the go-to place to invest in a special signature scent, Campo Marzio 70 does not disappoint with its range of rare and unique fragrances. The friendly sales associates are happy to help you find the perfect sweet-smelling perfume, incense, and candle to awaken your senses.

DAVID NAMAN

MENSWEAR

With each of the shops’ facades in black, David Naman initially appears a little unnerving. Step inside, and a sophisticated selection of clothes are on display, each with their own touch of individuality. Be sure to catch up to the Roman trends with an ensemble from this reliable haunt.

Via Alberto Lionello, 201 – Viale Oceano Pacifico, 83

GLOCAL

WOMENSWEAR/ ACCESSORIES

G’local is a small cozy boutique that combines local handmade jewelry and fashion items with global ones. If you are looking for unique objects or clothes, this is the right place for you: Giancarlo and Daniel, with their refined taste and sense of style, offer a selected quantity of items for their customers. From Italian handmade jewelry and clothes to selected original brands they discover travelling around the world, you will surely find something magical that will fit your style.

MONOCLE

SUNGLASSES / EYEGLASSES

Shopping for eyewear has never been more exhilarating. At Monocle, visitors are greeted by minimalist spatial design and a bevy of sunglasses and specs. Brands on display include Thom Browne, Cutler & Gross, Oliver Goldsmith, Matsuda, 8000 Eyewear, Chrome Hearts, Monocle’s own line, and more.

OFFICINE

WOMENSWEAR/ SHOES

Handmade jewelry? Or custom made clothing and Bags? Look no further. Officine, one of Rome’s Best-kept secrets, is a funky boutique with a collection of colorful women’s clothing and accessories. Their handmade leather clutch is a favorite. If you’re looking to gift yourself or someone special you’re at the right place.

SCOUT

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

Scout is one of those stores good for just about everything when it comes to fashion. Expansive and varied, both men and women can indulge in the large selection of national and international brands, and choose from denim, shoes, shirts, dresses, and some funky accessories.

U.I.T. (UTTERLY ITALIAN TREND)

SHOES / ACCESSORIES

It’s kind of hard to walk by this store and not take a second glance. For starters, the shoes (funky clogs, boots and sandals) in the window are a real head-turner. They also sell a range of chunky, over-sized handbags and purses. The style (for both men and women) is casual-country chic (Fiorentini + Baker, Majo, UIT) and everything in the store is hand-made with real genuine Italian leather.

GIOIELLERIA VINTAGE

ACCESSORIES

Although small in size and inventory, this shop has all the high-end accessories for your heart’s desires. Often when we think vintage our minds race back to the 1900’s, but who’s to say a Chanel bag from the early 2000’s isn’t vintage? Chanel bags, Gucci scarves, and Louis Vuitton luggage coupled with some beautiful Louboutin shoes make for a joyous afternoon.

NIKI NIKA

WOMENSWEAR/ACCESSORIES/SHOES

Being a big fan of the basement styled shops of Rome made me all the more excited when entering Niki Nika. From Steve Madden to Karl Lagerfeld this shop truly has it all. Along with that, the warm and bubbly aesthetic could have you shopping all day. From designer coats to stunning shoes to sexy bathing suits, you are guaranteed to find something that will surely make your closet pop.

TRASTEVERE

CARLO CECCHINI

SHOES / ACCESSORIES

Italy is renowned for many things: fine food, impressive history, and leather! Carlo Cecchini holds true to its word when it comes to delivering a fine selection of leather goods. Offering bags, belts, shoes, and accessories, this is your one stop shop for that finishing touch to your Italian ensemble.

THE BUTCHER

MENSWEAR / WOMENSWEAR

Fine cut anyone? While the name might suggest a fine cut of meat, in this case, it’s about clothing. This Trastevere destination never fails when it comes to delivering quality male and female clothing. What’s not to miss, however, is the mighty fine selection of top-label shoes.

ELVIS LIVES

ACCESSORIES

Ever wished you could return to the fashion heyday of the American 50s and 60s? Well at Rome’s Elvis Lives, you can indeed live and breathe the rock essence of Elvis. Specialising in a range of international and national brand accessories including Maki sunglasses, Marshall headphones, and even Crosley record players, this uber-cool haunt is certain to keep you enthralled for hours.

SAN GIOVANNI

BOTTIGLIERIA

WOMENSWEAR/MENSWEAR/SHOES



This is a must-see boutique! With far too many brands to count, this shop has something for everyone. The amazing workers and the spacious and cheerful air make you almost never want to leave. From chic and sophisticated to casual and classy, Bottiglieria checks off all the boxes. For a novice in boutique shopping this is the place to go; with a such a wide variety of options you are bound to discover your style.

BALMAS

WOMENSWEAR/SHOES/ACCESSORIES

Balmas boutique offers an intimate and welcoming space that will put you immediately at ease! The store offers 58 brands, all characterized by a creative and eco-sustainable approach. Moreover, what is not to miss is the accessories section, including bags, clips, backpacks, belts and socks. Without forgetting the new vegan beauty and make up line by MEWE and Licia Florio.

Via Satrico, 7 | Other location: Via Gino Capponi, 17

NOMENTANO

VILLA BORGHESE BOUTIQUE

MENSWEAR

If its possible for a very attractive storefront situated on a familiar Roman street to be considered a “hidden gem,” then Villa Borghese Boutique surely fits the bill. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe look no further than this elegant menswear boutique where gorgeous, high-quality clothing is housed in dark wooden furnishings and impeccably tailored jackets line the tall oak walls. At Villa Borghese Boutique, the service is as much about helping shoppers navigate the two-stories of garments- everything from private label lightweight cashmere scarves and sweaters to their timeless double-breasted winter jackets- as it is helping a customer explore his own personal style. They take pride in boasting a more relaxed experience than many of the department store competitors and still pleasantly carry amongst their own line numerous desirable popular brands such as Alden, Drakes, and Valstar to name just a few. Needless to say that the refined presence of VBB has become a favourite amongst Romans who love style and elegance even when dressing casually.

Via Po, 158

BARRILÀ BOUTIQUE

SHOES

Barrilà Boutique has a wide array of shoes from floor to ceiling: from suede to leather, and everything in between this boutique is bound to peak your interest. The staff makes it their goal to help you find your style in the wonderful sea of shoes. The great customer service is coupled with even better prices.

Contributors: Angela Gleason, Margaux MacNeil, Lachlan Probyn, Starr Celestin, Jessica Kidd

