best gyms in Rome

Where to work out in Rome

Gym season. For some it’s post New Year’s Eve, and for others, it’s pre-summer or pre-holidays. And finding that ideal palestra is a common challenge. Affordable, hour-friendly, course-savvy, location-specific? We hear you. That’s why we have selected Rome’s best gyms based on a range of needs.

Whether you’re a zumba maniac or yoga devotee, workaholic or straight up gym rat, Romeing serves up some choices both geographically and stylistically tuned-in. When we talk about “the basics,” we mean a gym that offers weight training, fundamental equipment and a list of courses from pilates to boxing. The “cool factor” represents an offbeat course, a luxury spa, a specialized field, or suitable hours for diehard fitness fanatics. Read on.

Via Salaria 163 (Salario/Villa Borghese)

Hours: Mon-Fri 7.30am-8pm

+393288296588

volt-hit.com

Footsteps from Villa Borghese, VOLT is an exclusive fitness center offering only high intensity training (HIT). You’ll have 45 minutes of full body workouts to train your Strength, Endurance and Agility. Choose from three different types of workouts – FULL BODY, FULL CARDIO or HEAVY WORK – taking place five times per day, 5 days a week. Not sure which workout suits you best? Reserve a trial workout, if you enjoy it you can then purchase from a variety of entrance packages to try them all.

Cool factor? The most innovative functional training workouts

MOVES

Via dei Coronari, 46 (Navona)

Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-9pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 10am-1pm

+39 06.6864989

MovesFitnessCenter46

Location wins here, for those in the downtown/centro zone. Hours are reasonable, and basic classes are offered as well as tai chi. The space is intimate and the equipment up to par.

Cool factor? GAG Class Tone up all at once: glutes, abs, and legs

HEAVEN

Viale del Galoppatoio, 33 (Villa Borghese)

Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 6 (EUR)

Hours: Mon-Fri 6am–10.30pm; Sat 8am-8pm, Sun 8am-2pm

heavengroup.it

Above average on facilities, spatial, and offering a broad range of water aerobics, medical therapy, and with various locations, Heaven serves as more of a health club than a gym.

Cool factor? Sprawling pool, and a park workout session in Villa Borghese park

DABLIU’ FITNESS CENTER

Various locations including EUR, Prati, Barberini, Colli D’Oro, and more

Hours: 7am–midnight (hours depend on location) – Open Sunday in select locations

dabliu.info

For that “iron man” experience, this health and fitness center might be for you. Their Colli D’Oro location includes a lap pool and soccer field for those on the outskirts.

Cool Factor? Multiple locations and great hours

MONTI FITNESS

Via Sant’Agata dei Goti, 19 (Monti)

Hours: Mon-Fri 7.30am–10pm, Sat 10am-5pm

+39 064743293

montifitness.com

This crew is all about their high level instructors, serious mixed martial arts, and dance classes. They take pride in their courses and their community while also offering the basics.

Cool factor? Piloxing – pilates, boxing, and dance

VIRGIN

Various locations in EUR, Balduina, Cortina D’Ampezzo and more

Hours: Mon-Fri 6:30am-11pm, Sat-Sun 9am-8pm

virginactive.it

For that next level California style gym, here you go. Personalized workouts, trainers and state of the art facilities with great space and a wide range of courses and hours, this could be a splurge.

Cool factor? The hydro massage spa and indoor/outdoor lap pool

TOTAL BODY SYSTEM

Via Lorenzo Valla, 16 (Monteverde Vecchio)

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30am-10:30pm, Sat 9:30am-3pm

Phone: 06 581 3621

TotalBodySystem

Tucked within the quiet Monteverde Vecchio neighborhood, you’ll find young students and older residents taking advantage of Total Body System’s facilities. This gym contains the typical cardio and strength training equipment, as well as spacious locker rooms and showers.

Cool factor? A variety of fitness classes, such as tai chi, yoga, Pilates, and Zumba.

VERY YEAH

Via Francesco Massi, 10 (Trastevere/Gianicolense)

Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri 7am-10:30pm, Thu 7am-11pm, Sat 8:30am-6pm, Sun 9am-1pm

+39 06.89871406

veryyeah.com

They definitely win the naming and branding award. With a lineup of basic courses and an emphasis on martial arts and dance, it’s a comfortable space to get your move on.

Cool factor? Table tennis and cheerleading courses

EASYFIT

Various locations in Trastevere, Casal Monastero and Boccea

Hours: Mon-Fri 6am-11pm, Sat 8am-7pm, Sun 9am-6pm

easyfitpalestre.com

EasyFit is a chain of gyms boasting high quality personnel and the latest generation equipment. A swimming pool and sauna enrich the setting and they organize many group activities. There’s also great attention to the little ones with courses and spaces dedicated to them.

Cool factor? The swimming pool and sauna

LA PALESTRA

Via Francesco Antonio Pigafetta, 68 (Garbatella)

Hours: Mon-Fri 7:30am-9:30pm, Sat 8:30am-6:30pm

+39 06.45470599

lapalestradellagarbatella

In the Garbatella district, La Palestra is a “human-sized” fitness center. Among the most valuable areas is the “Gym Different Studio”, a studio created specifically to give free advice to members on training and nutrition. You can get back in shape thanks to free consultations created specifically for you.

Cool factor? The fantastic sense of community.

DUE PONTI SPORTING CLUB

Via dei Due Ponti, 48

Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-10:30pm, Sat-Sun 8am-7:30pm

+39 06.3339360

duepontisportingclub.it

Since 1992 Due Ponti Sporting Club has been one of the most famous fitness centers in Northern Rome. 70 instructors operate within this facility, offering jogging, cycling, football, triathlon, swimming, padel and tennis lessons. Excellent fitness courses. Afterwards you can relax in the sauna and Turkish bath, in the restaurant or at the hairdresser or beauty salon: unusual services for a common gym.

Cool factor? Beauty salon, sauna, and hairdresser.

FORUM SPORT CENTER

Via Cornelia, 493

Hours: Mon-Fri 6:15am-10pm, Sat-Sun 7am-8pm

+39 06.61110

forumroma.it

12 gyms, 5 swimming pools, 18 tennis courts and a dozen other sports activities spread on 110,000sqm. If you’re thinking of a multifunctional fitness center in Rome, Forum Sport Center it. There’s also a wellness area with spas, thermal baths and more. Among the most particular courses you’ll find Triathlon and Climbing. The Pilates course is also great!

Cool factor? Expansive space and wide range of offerings.

MCFIT

Various locations in Ostiense, EUR, Tiburtina and Casilina

Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-11pm, Sat-Sun and holidays 9am-9pm

mcfit.com

McFIT is a prominent gym chain that offers a diverse range of fitness options to suit all preferences and goals. From fundamental resistance training to engaging group workouts, and even specialized routines meticulously crafted to target specific muscle groups in the back or core, McFIT caters to a wide spectrum of fitness enthusiasts.

Cool factor? Edgy and grungy ambiance.

CROSSFIT PRATI

Lungotevere Prati, 21a (Prati)

Hours: Mon-Wed 7am-9pm, Thu 8am-9pm, Fri 7am-8pm, Sat 10am-1pm

+39 3339038865

cfprati

If you’re missing your familiar fitness routine from back home, try out CrossFit’s Prati location, which offers weights, open gym times and the usual high-intensity CrossFit workouts with a sleek, minimalistic aesthetic of bleached, exposed-brick walls.

Cool factor? Daily CrossFit, Weightlifting, Functional Training and Yoga courses.

OMEGA FITNESS CLUB

Via del Monte della Farina, 14

Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-10:30pm, Sat-Sun 9am-8pm

+39 0668210058

Omegafitnessclub

Omega Fitness Club divides its workouts into four sections: mental, analgesic, toning, and strength training. They also offer special events like DJ sets and a women’s-only week to break up the rhythm every once in a while.

Cool factor? Special events.

KB GYM – FITNESS & BOXE PRATI

Via Crescenzio, 21 (Prati)

Hours: Mon-Fri 7am-10pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-2pm

+39 066833971

kbgym

If you’re a fan of combat sports and kickboxing, check out KB Gym near Piazza Cavour. They offer all sorts of training, including Pilates and weight lifting courses. You can see just which courses are open by checking their online lesson timetable.

Cool factor? Wide range of courses.

See also:

Yoga and Pilates Studios in Rome