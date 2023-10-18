Where to do yoga and pilates in English in Rome

Looking for a way to collect yourself and unwind during your stay in Rome? The Eternal City is home to some outstanding pilates and yoga centers that are perfect for when you need to relax, stretch out, and find some inner-peace amongst the crowded and sometimes crazy city life. Here you can find a list of the best yoga and pilates studios in Rome.

Plexus

Via Arenula, 53 (Campo de’ Fiori)

Mon-Sat 9am-8pm

plexus.it

If those three shots of espresso that once got you through the day aren’t quite working anymore, it’s time to try a revolutionary approach to your health with Plexus. CEO couple Teresa and Jonathan bring a revolutionary approach to health and fitness to Rome with their scientific and holistic method that aims to determine the root problems and respond to them with a tailored formula targeting each individual’s specific needs. For example, a plan for someone dealing with high stress may include a massage and meditation, or a guided program with their in-house nutritionist if weight is a concern. All treatments you could need are available under the Plexus roof and all center around the physically demanding Plexus method – a comprehensive and challenging mix of Pilates, yoga and HIIT. The ultimate goal is to reverse rapid aging, producing a healthier, happier, more resilient version of you.

Outdoor Yoga Class in Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese

Everyday at 10am, 5pm

Come along to our beginners yoga class in one of Rome’s most beautiful gardens – Villa Borghese. Fiona will guide you in an hour-long Gentle Vinyasa Class, where we will link movement to breath, helping you get calm, bendy and strong. This class includes flow, balance, strength and breathing techniques. Away from the hustle & bustle of Rome’s busy streets, take a moment immersed in nature to find peace and relaxation. All levels welcome.

Ametista Blu

Aventino/Garbatella

Open: hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

instagram.com/ametistablu.voicehealing

Sound healing can be a way to disconnect and resettle through music and the power of the voice. Chiara began Amestita Blu to share this art and mode of relaxation with those of us in Rome. She creates a vibrant cacophony of sounds from her expert playing of Tibetan and crystal bowls, gongs, and other unique musical tools. Her music creates a rich and immersive sonic experience, tailored to promote relaxation, inner peace and overall well-being for her participants. Amestita Blu facilitates sound bath sessions in Italian and English on Saturdays, and is also available for special events and retreats. Contact her for more information.

Centro Samila Pilates and Yoga

Via Costantino Beltrami 25 (Aventino)

Open Mon-Fri 9am-1:30pm and 5:30pm-8pm

samila.it

Perched at the bottom of the Aventine Hill close to Circus Maximus, you can find a pilates and yoga studio on the surface, but what is really much more. The beautiful and cozy studio’s vaulted brick ceilings, spacious yoga rooms and private garden create a calming escape from the big city. TheSamila Pilates & Yoga Association focuses on pilates, yoga and gyrokinesis (a physical practice centering on cyclical and spiraled movement.) Samila Pilates & Yoga also has a specialized room for therapeutic treatments, such as osteotherapy, acupuncture, massage therapy and reflexology. The studio also has nutritional and dietary specialists available for consultation.

RYOGA

Via Servio Tullio, 20-22 (Sallustiano) – Open Mon-Fri 7:30am-9:30pm, Sat 10am-4:45pm

Via dei Fienaroli, 27-28 (Trastevere) – Open Mon 9am-9:45pm, Tues-Fri: 8am-9:45pm, Sat-Sun 10am-6pm

Via Durazzo, 24n (Prati) – Open Mon-Fri 7:30am-9:15pm, Sat 10am-2:30pm

ryoga.com

With three locations across the city, RYOGA is the ideal place to shake off some stress after a hectic day. Yoga is in their name, but they offer much more – from barre to aerial pilates and functional fitness classes, they have something for everyone. They offer dozens of varieties in their weekly schedule of more than 75 chances to join a class, some of which are taught in English.

Aletheia Pilates studio

Via del Vantaggio, 1C (Piazza del Popolo)

Via Nomentana, 121 (Porta Pia)

Via Carlo Sigonio, 11 (Appio/Latino district)

Open hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

aletheiastudiopilates.eu

Aletheia Pilates is a full-service pilates studio offering courses for all ages, physical abilities, and pilates experience. Their classes vary between matwork, reformer or jumpboard. Aletheia prioritizes private or small group lessons (up to 6 people) to ensure that your class is personalized and you receive the most dedicated guidance as possible. Lessons are available in English upon request.

ZEM

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 18 (Historic Center – Campo de’ Fiori)

Open hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

zemyogastudio.com

Zem is a gem of a yoga studio in the Centro Storico. Their focus is helping you find the type of yoga that feels right for you, whether it’s vinyasa or rocket vinyasa, Ashtanga or yin. The studio also offers hot yoga and assisted yoga classes. Zem regularly holds events featuring special instructors, and even offers a yoga and writing retreat. Zem’s classes will align your body, mind, heart and soul, plus they are specifically minded towards an international audience.

Yoga Suite

Via Flaminia, 203 (Flaminio)

Open Mon, Wed 11am-8:30pm, Tue 9am-9:30pm, Thurs 9:30am-9:30pm, Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 10am-12:30pm

yoss.it

A favorite among locals, Yoss Yoga Suite is directed by master practitioner Yoss Giancarlo Miggiano, who created this studio in the north of Rome to share the infinite benefits of yoga with the local community. Yoga Suite is a full service studio, offering not only a wide variety of classes – such as vinyasa, chair yoga flow,, prenatal yoga, and yoga for mom and baby – but also workshops, events and international retreats. For those interested in becoming a yoga instructor, Yoga Suite also offers accredited training programs for Italian and international certifications.

Pilates Roma PPM

Via Collina, 36 (Porta Pia) – Open Mon-Fri 4pm-8pm

Via Tigrè, 52-54 (Libia) – Open Mon-Fri 4pm-8pm

pilatesroma.it

The Postural Pilates Academy is a pilates purist’s dream. With its emphasis on traditional pilates and reformer pilates, the studio offers evening classes for a perfect after-work sweat. The original PPM studio in Porta Pia also offers yoga classes, while the new location in Libia is smaller and focuses solely on pilates.

Yoga Aventino

Via delle Terme Deciane, 10 (Aventino)

Open Mon 10:30am-9pm; Tues 8am-8pm; Wed 10am-8pm; Thurs 8am-9pm; Fri 9:15am-8pm; Sat 9am-12pm

facebook.com/yogaaventino/

This yoga studio in Rome’s Aventino Hill area near the Circo Massimo metro stop is a great place to practice and refine your traditional yoga technique with classes like vinyasa, or try something new, like aerial yoga. Yoga Aventino’s mission is to help you access your inner wisdom and connect with yourself. All classes are conveniently offered in both Italian and English.

Spazio Vitale Centro Yoga

Via Angelo Poliziano, 69A (Colosseum)

Open hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

spaziovitaleyoga.it

Located near the Coliseum, this studio is Rome’s first Anusara Yoga Affiliated Center. Anusara yoga is a modern form of Hatha yoga that embraces the goddess within all of us. The studio offers yoga for children, prenatal yoga, a teachers’ training program, and even a free community class on occasion.

Ma’ & Gi’ Studio

Via dell’Arco dei Banchi, 8/a

Open hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

magi-studio-roma.com

Mat pilates, total barre, kundalini yoga, vinyasa flow, hatha yoga, yoga for kids and various yoga workshops: Ma’ and Gi’ is an “exclusive retreat” in the heart of historical Roma. The studio is a cozy and sophisticated place that will take care of your body and mind with classes in English and Italian. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced in your practice, their courses will help strengthen your well-being.

Accademia di Arti Orientali

Via Virgilio Melandri, 36 (Colli Aniene, metro B stop S. Maria del Soccorso)

Open Mon-Fri 9:30am-10:30pm; Sat-Sun 10am-12pm

facebook.com/ArtiMarzialiYoga/

From power yoga to yoga ashtanga, pilates to barre, this martial arts, yoga and wellness center offers a variety of classes for people of all ages and skill levels. Stop by and take a yoga class to find your inner balance, or maybe a pilates class to work on your posture and muscle tone all while breaking a sweat. The friendly instructors will lead you to your goals and help you find your state of optimal body and mind health.

Yoga Vibe Garbatella

Via Giacomo Biga, 12 (Garbatella)

Open hours vary, check website schedule before you visit

yogavibe.it

This studio in Rome’s south focuses on Odaka yoga – a style of yoga born from an innovative and original concept of Sensei and Niji. Yoga Vibe also offers classes in postural work, vinyasa flow, meditation, prenatal yoga, children’s yoga and pilates. If you are ever in this part of Rome and want to flow, call the studio to make a reservation.

Only during the summer: FREE yoga classes “ViVi il saluto al Sole”

Villa Pamphili, near the @vivibistrot restaurant

Open: Tue-Sun, 7.00 – 8.00 pm

Until September 11th, 2022

What started as a small initiative for the community of yoga enthusiasts and newbies nine years ago became one of the most anticipated events of Roman summer. Surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the biggest park in the city, visitors can engage in relaxing yoga classes with qualified instructors from various yoga studios, including YogAyur. After stretching your body and calming down your mind, you can also wind down your appetite by enjoying some aperitifs and snacks at ViVi. This initiative has recently acquired Municipality of Rome sponsorship as it remains relevant for the well-being of the city residents and guests. All you need is to bring your own yoga mat!