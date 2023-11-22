Visit Rome with Kids

Plan the perfect family trip to the Eternal City: best things to do with children in Rome

Traveling to Rome with kids? While the city’s rich history spans over 2000 years, not every young explorer may share the same enthusiasm for ancient ruins. Fear not! We’ve compiled a list of things to do in Rome with kids to ensure the whole family has fun. Explore the lively side of the Eternal City with our family guide.

Is Rome kid-friendly?

Yes! Rome can be a very exciting destination for your children, too. With its mild climate, it’s suitable for outdoor activities even in colder months. Its gelato, pizza, and other delicious foods make it easy to fill the stomach of your kids, and, since it’s a metropolis, you can easily find places to eat at any time of the day.

Rome is more than “just” the grandeur of the Colosseum or the Basilica of St. Peter – the Eternal City offers a wide selection of family-friendly activities. So, make yourself comfortable and keep on reading to make sure your whole family, children included, will have fun in the capital city of Italy.

Family-friendly attractions in Rome Escape the crowds and the queues at these family-friendly secret sights.

Aventine Keyhole

See three countries and their capitals through one tiny keyhole at the top of the Aventine Hill. Peak through and you will see a garden path that leads to the Vatican. On your way up the Aventine hill, don’t miss the orange garden!

Piazza dei Cavalieri di Malta Free

Basilica San Clemente

To enrich your visit with an eye on your kid’s entertainment don’t miss to enter the Basilica San Clemente, next to the Colosseum. In this astonishing church a Mithran temple form the 2nd century is still visible and it’s possible to visit the remains of a Roman house two floors below ground level.

Via Labicana, 95 €5 full, €3.50 reduced basilicasanclemente.com

The Capuchin Crypt

if seeing skeletons sounds fascinating to you, then don’t miss to plan a visit to the crypt of the Capuchin monks. Here around 4.000 friars are kept in the catacombs. It’s a short walk and you can plan it in half an hour of your time maybe when you are on the way to Spanish Steps or Trevi Fountain.

Via Vittorio Veneto, 27 €6 full, €4 reduced museoecriptacappuccini.it

Parks and green areas Don’t forget that Rome is one of the greenest cities of Italy, where parks seamlessly blend historical monuments with playgrounds and engaging activities for everyone to enjoy.

Villa Borghese

Villa Borghese is Rome’s most central and iconic park. It hosts the famous Galleria Borghese with many sculptures by Bernini and as a park it offers a lot to offer for kids: to start, there is a miniature train to hop on which runs everyday from 10:30 till sunset, driving you through the whole park area. Another option is to rent a quadricycle and whizz around the park’s beautiful green paths. You can also stop by the Casina di Raffaello, “Playroom” Recreation Center.

Multiple entrances, close to Spanish Steps and Piazza del Popolo

Bioparco

While you’re in Villa Borghese, head to the Bioparco. Inaugurated in 1911 and situated in the historical park of Villa Borghese, the Rome Bioparco is ideal for families and photography enthusiasts who wish to escape the busy city for a while to enjoy natural surroundings and an array of animals.

The zoo hosts approximately 1,200 animals spanning around 150 species of reptiles, mammals, and birds.

Piazzale del Giardino Zoologico €16 adults, €13 until 10 years old, free for a children under 1m bioparco.it

Villa Pamphili

Consider spending some time in the biggest green area of the city: Villa Pamphili. The park offers playgrounds, paths for jogging and biking, fields for soccer and frisbee, streams, a pond full of turtles, and a museum, the former country house of the Pamphili-Doria family. Stop by Vivi Bistrot for hummus, barley salad, burgers, or organic chicken nuggets for the kids.

Multiple entrances on Via Aurelia Antica, Via San Pancrazio, Via Leone XIII and Largo Casale Vigna Vecchia

Botanical Garden of Rome

In the heart of Trastevere lies the Orto Botanico, Rome’s botanical garden. This enchanting space invites you to stroll through lush greenery and discover an impressive collection of over 3000 plant species.

Largo Cristina di Svezia, 24 €8 full, €4 reduced, free for children under 5 ortobotanicoitalia.it

Villa Torlonia

Another interesting green area of Rome is beyond Porta Pia – the ancient door where The Capture of Rome took place in 1870, marking the city’s integration into the Kingdom of Italy and the end of the Church-state era. Less thank a km north on the Nomentana road you will find a small park – Villa Torlonia – a charming English garden and the former residence of dictator Mussolini. The main house has been turned into a museum, containing a collection of statues from the Torlonia collection. Other interesting buildings are the Little House of the Owls, a nineteenth century liberty-style mansion, and the Serra Moresca, inspired by the Alhambra in Granada. The Serra Moresca boasts palm trees, agaves, pineapples and aloes with a wall fountain, spectacularly illuminated by light from the polychrome stained-glass windows. Villa Torlonia offers a harmonious blend of art, culture, and green spaces, providing an engaging and entertaining experience for both adults and kids.

Via Nomentana, 70 Free entry to the park

Best activities and tours for families with kids in Rome Visit the Eternal City stress-free, and learn something cool.

Learn to make gelato

Embrace Italian culinary culture and learn to make gelato with our hands-on gelato-making class in Rome. It’s fun for adults and it’s fun for kids too! Learn the secrets behind the creaminess of gelato and the freshness of sorbets in the laboratory of an authentic Roman gelateria.

Via Nazionale 239 From €40

Mosaic-making workshop

Get hands-on and spend two to three hours in this mosaic-making workshop in a beautiful studio in Trastevere. Learn the techniques behind mosaic-making and create your own mosaic to take home with you. A professional artist will be with you every step of the way. If you’re travelling, worry not–your mosaic will be placed in a box that you can carry anywhere!

Via Corsini, 8 From €80

Golf cart tour

Turn a long walking tour into an adventure with one of our private tours by golf cart! Your own guide will meet you at your hotel (city center) so you can explore Rome at ease and comfort and class. Discover the legendary heroes and architectural innovations that made Rome the capital of the greatest empire the world had ever seen. The past will come to life as you retrace history from ruins and palaces, to temples and the Colosseum.

From your hotel €80

Private guided tours for families

Embark on stress-free exploration with our exclusive private guided tours. Tailored for individual travelers and families, immerse yourself in the beauty of the Eternal City with personalized and exclusive experiences.

Best Museums for kids in Rome Who says learning can’t be fun?

Welcome to Rome

To best start your journey in Rome with your child a quick stop at the multimedia experience “Welcome to Rome” on the central Corso Vittorio Emanuele gives you the complete image of Ancient Rome. This experience is the best visual explanation of what the great monuments of the ancient city once looked like. There is also a film that shows how the former village of Rome has been transformed into a wild, chaotic metropolis. It is suitable for children aged 10+ and takes about just one hour to experience everything. After this short experience every member of your family will appreciate more the old stones standing around and better understand how the city looked like in the past and today.

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 203 €14.50 full, €12 reduced welcometo-rome.it

Leonardo da Vinci Exhibition

Museo Leonardo da Vinci is next to Campo de Fiori, famous for its traditional market and one of the best aperitivo spots of the city centre. This is the best place to familiarize yourself with the wonderful inventions of the genius master of the Renaissance. A total of 65 machines are exhibited and some are interactive, allowing visitors to touch and operate their mechanisms. Moreover, kids can actively engage in educational workshops and even play the role of “assistants of Leonardo.”

Piazza della Cancelleria 1 €9 full, €6 reduced mostradileonardo.com

Explora Museum

Should you have to fill up a rainy day, do not panic, Rome has enough kid indoor activities for kids to make the most of their time. One standout destination is the Explora Museum, situated not far from Popolo Square. This exceptional museum provides a fully interactive experience, where young visitors can learn about history, society and science.

Via Flaminia, 80/86 €10 adult, €10 children over 3, €7 children between 1-3, free for children under 1 mdbr.it

Ikono

Enhance your senses through immersive activities, colours, smells and textures at Ikono Rome. The immersive journey, lasting about 1 hour on average, unfolds through a series of unique and breathtaking environments that replicate the thrill of traveling to different worlds, cultures and times without ever having to leave the city.

Via del Seminario, 111 €14 full, €12,50 reduced ikono.global/en

Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions, located just outside the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, is part of a global network, yet the one in Rome stands out with its vibrant red-gold décor, mirroring the colors of the city’s flag. There are 70 attractions, all located on one floor, related to the world of science, psychology and physics. The interactive tour lasts an hour, and will allow the visitor to discover how our eyes can be tricked to the point of seeing things that in a rational line of reasoning seem impossible.

Via Merulana, 17 €18 moiroma.it/en/

Museum of Light

Another fascinating indoor place is the Museum of Light – discreetly tucked behind the grandeur of Piazza Venezia, this museum emerges as a haven of both enlightenment and wonder. Upon crossing the threshold of this historical palace, visitors are transported into a mesmerizing amalgamation of scientific exploration and pure wonder.

Via d’ Aracoeli, 6 €18 full, €13 reduced museodellaluce.it/en/

Vigamus

Vigamus is a museum dedicated entirely to video games. Along with a history of gaming, the museum offers the chance to play retro arcade games and experience a virtual reality in 3D.

Via Sabotino, 4 €8 full, €5 reduced vigamus.com

Active adventures Watch your kids perk up with these lively activities.

Gladiator School

Live a day in the life of a gladiator with Rome’s legit Gladiator School or immerse yourself in ancient Rome at Roma World at Cinecittà World. From private gladiator shows and reenactments, “Gladiator for the Day” experience, to their formal training to be an official gladiator where you’ll learn the techniques of gladiatorial combat–Gruppo Storico Romano and Roma World offer really fun and unique open-air activities that are perfect for those with (and without) kids.

Via Appia Antica, 18 €120

Interactive Treasure Hunt

Have fun discovering the gems of Trastevere and Villa Borghese with an interactive treasure hunt with Foxtrail. Each trail combines technology and creativity, offering interactive installations and clues that take you through off-the-beaten path areas in Rome, for a fun day out in the open with your kids.

Trastevere / Villa Borghese €21 adults, €16 children, €50 families

Rainbow Magicland

Embark on a full day of family fun at Rainbow Magicland theme park, boasting an impressive array of 35 rides and 3 theaters. Just a 45-minute drive from the heart of Rome, it’s conveniently accessible by both train and shuttle bus.

Via della pace, Valmontone €35 full, €29 children, free for children under 1m magicland.it/en

Zoomarine

Zoomarine is the water amusement park of Rome, located in Torvaianica, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) from the city. It covers an area of 40,000 square meters, featuring thrill rides, a 4D cinema, pools, and a water park. Inside, there is also a marine zoo: immersed in the Mediterranean vegetation, you will have the opportunity to visit The Dolphin Island, The Bay of Seals, The Parrot Forest, and The Raptor Plain.

Via dei Romagnoli, Torvaianica from €13 zoomarine.it

EurPark Adventure

If your kids crave a challenge, head to the ropes courses at EurPark Adventure, a short walk from the Palasport metro. A dozen courses are rated according to difficulty, with multi-lingual instructors on hand to review safety procedures. Or try your hand with a bow and arrow.

Parco Carlo Ciocci, Piazza Pakistan €18 full, €12 reduced, archery priced separately eurpark.it

Where to stay in Rome with kids

Trastevere has been mentioned several times in this article and that is also the place we recommend you stay in Rome or at least to go for a walk and stop eating something when traveling with kids. It looks like a little village, it is mostly pedestrian and safe to walk around and offers all kinds of cafes, restaurants and food possibilities that will make it easy to eat at any time of the day and night.

The same can be said about Monti, the neighbourhood close to the Colosseum. Here you can eat and find all kinds of amenities for families. The proximity to Cavour metro station adds to the convenience. Moreover, you’ll experience a less crowded and more serene atmosphere compared to Trastevere. Some hotels even offer picturesque views of Ancient Rome.