Classical Music and a world-class orchestra in Rome

When it comes to great music around the world, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia is at the top of its class. It’s an Italian excellence. An academy that houses the treasures of music, a place where you are transported by culture. Not to mention it’s one of the oldest musical institutions worldwide. Since its foundation in 1585, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia has evolved from an organization of mostly local musicians to a modern academy and symphonic concert organization, earning itself international acclamation. The Orchestra has been conducted by some of the major musical figures of the 20th century: from Mahler, Debussy, Saint-Saëns, Strauss, Stravinsky, Sibelius, Hindemith, Toscanini, Furtwängler, De Sabata, Karajan and Abbado to the most impressive performers of our day including Gergiev, Thielemann, Dudamel and Temirkanov.

The academy unites 100 of the brightest exponents of culture and music with a symphonic orchestra and chorus that are among the most prominent worldwide. It carries out high-standing professional musical training and conserves an extremely rich historical patrimony, reflecting its own multi-century history. It’s impossible not to be fascinated by their performances. And it’s not only the music that will take your breath away, the concert hall is just as beautiful as the sounds you will hear. The venue is a pearl of modern architecture and boasts perfect acoustics for a memorable experience. With 250 performances year round, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia offers a wide range of cultural and musical events, including chamber concerts and operas in concert version. And with the Music Director Sir Antonio Pappano at the helm, the stature of the Orchestra has enjoyed extraordinary success, building an international reputation for itself. For all classical music and symphonic repertoire enthusiasts who are in the Bel Paese, an evening at Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia is a must.

April 2022 Program

Symphonic Concerts

The month of April opens with a new round of concerts entrusted to the baton of Daniele Gatti (March 31, April 1, 2). The Milanese conductor will be on the podium for Shostakovich’s First Cello Concerto performed by the young Kian Soltani and for Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

On the 7th ,8th, and 9th of April Semyon Bychkov will return to the podium of the Academy’s Orchestra for the Karnaval ouverture by Dvořák, the Symphony No. 4 by Brahms and the Violin Concerto no. 3 of Saint-Saëns entrusted to Lisa Batiashvili. The Georgian violinist, one of the most famous stars of the bow, regularly collaborates with the most prestigious orchestras and is a regular guest of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia.

The concerts on 14, 15 and 16 April will see the debut of two young Italian artists: the conductor Michele Mariotti, born in 1979 and musical director of the Rome Opera House, and the pianist Alessandro Taverna. The program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, Britten’s Piano Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Second Symphony.

It is an all-Italian program that Pappano, the Orchestra and Choir of the Academy, the tenor Saimir Pirgu and the baritone Mattia Olivieri will perform on 21, 22 and 23 of April. The concert will open with the Messa di Gloria by Giacomo Puccini.

On April 28th, 29th and 30th the Finnish conductor Sakari Oramo returns to Santa Cecilia with a captivating program that at the Symphony No. 1 “Primavera” by Schumann combines the music of the Finnish composer Kaja Saariaho, one of the most important on the world scene, of which Ciel d’hiver will be performing, in the first Italian performance. The mosaic will be completed with another rarity: the Violin Concerto No. 2 “The Prophets” of Castelnuovo-Tedesco, a score that has consecrated the careers of the most important violinists in modern history and which will be performed by Emmanuel Tjeknavorian.

Chamber concerts

For the last appointment of the chamber season, like every season, Grigory Sokolov, considered among the greatest pianists of today, admired for his visionary introspection, his hypnotic spontaneity and uncompromising devotion to music. On this occasion, he will perform some of his workhorses: opening the Variations, Op.35 from the Eroica by Beethoven, then the Three Intermezzi Op. 117 by Brahms and in closing Kreisleriana by Robert Schumann

Symphonic Season

DANIELE GATTI / KIAN SOLTANI

Thursday 31 March at 7.30pm

Friday 1 April at 8.30pm

Saturday 2 April at 6pm

_____________

SEMYON BYCHKOV / LISA BATIASHVILI

Thursday 7 April at 7.30pm

Friday 8 April at 8.30pm

Saturday 9 April at 6pm

_____________

MICHELE MARIOTTI / ALESSANDRO TAVERNA



Thursday 14 April at 7.30pm

Friday 15 April at 8.30pm

Saturday 16 April at 6pm

_____________

ANTONIO PAPPANO: PUCCINI, MESSA DI GLORIA



Thursday 21 April at 7.30pm

Friday 22 April at 8.30pm

Saturday 23 April at 6pm

_____________

SAKARI ORAMO / EMMANUEL TJEKNAVORIAN

Thursday 28 April at 7.30pm

Friday 29 April at 8.30pm

Saturday 30 April at 6pm

Chamber Season



GRYGORY SOKOLOV IN RECITAL

Monday 11 April at 8.30 pm

