Features, Things to See in Rome

24 hours in Rome for couples and families

by
24-hours-in-rome

How to see Rome in a day

The Eternal City wasn’t built in a day, so we never suggest only spending one day in the city on your next Italian vacation. But, if you’ve only got 24 hours, you can still taste authentic Roman living, see some sights, and indulge in decadent eats that will make you start planning your next trip before even leaving! 

Enjoy our detailed itinerary for couples and families, and enjoy what we think is the perfect day in Rome. 

Discover our selection of the best
Rome’s Tours & Local Experiences

VISIT OUR MARKETPLACE

CLICK HERE

Itinerary for a couple

8.30am

The day will be jam packed, so after exiting the train station at Roma Termini, we always recommend pausing for a sweet Italian breakfast. When in Rome, do as the Romans do and head to Regoli for a steaming hot cappuccino and maritozzo, a classic sweet bun spit open and topped with whipped cream.

8.30am
9am

Around the corner is Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the four papal basilicas in the city. Take some time marveling at the marble columns and gold covered ceiling that dates back to 432.

9am
10am

Walk down via Cavour and cut through Monti for a taste of early morning Roman life. This historic yet hipster district is lined with quaint bars, picturesque vias, and one of a kind vintage shops.

10am
11am

A day in Rome wouldn’t be properly spent without visiting one of its worldly attractions. So let’s visit the one that takes the gold medal: the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. Spend a few hours wandering by yourself or participate in one of our Colosseum tours.

11am
1pm

By now, it is lunchtime, so who is hungry? Head towards the Jewish ghetto and snag a spot at Giggetto, a classic 3rd generational eatery for some Roman fare. Save room for dessert because you absolutely cannot leave this charming quartiere without a stop at Pasticceria Boccione for a slice of cherry ricotta pie.

1pm
2.30pm

After a leisurely lunch and an hour or so of rest, lace up your walking shoes because we are headed to the center of town. Cut through Campo de Fiori and catch a glimpse of the bustling market.

2.30pm
3pm

The Pantheon, Piazza Navona, and the Trevi Fountain are all within a short radius from one another. Pay a visit to all three, the crowds will surely guide you, and don’t forget to make a wish by throwing a coin in the Trevi Fountain!

3pm
4pm

Coffee and a gelato break, anyone? Around the corner from the Pantheon is Giolitti. Established in 1900, this gelateria is arguably the city’s most well-known gelateria that never disappoints.

4pm
4.30pm

After a quick sweet pick-me-up, make your way towards Piazza di Spagna and climb the stairs to the Pincio Terrace for a sweeping view of Rome that is worth a thousand words.

4.30pm
6pm

After a beautiful golden hour, walk along the river or hail a cab and head towards Trastevere. Get lost amongst the color, noise, and graffiti that make this neighbourhood unique. There are also great boutiques not to miss out on!

6pm
7pm

Enjoy aperitivo local style at Bar Calisto or at Cvlto. If wine is more your style with an even more chill environment, try Enoteca L’Antidoto or check out this full list of bars in Trastevere here.

7pm
8pm

Every night can be a pizza night in Rome! There are a handful of local joints along the streets but don’t fall victim to the tourist traps! Snag a table at Ivo a Trastevere or Pizzeria Marmi for a real Roman Experience. Before the main course, order a plate of fritti misti and a cold beer.

8pm
10pm

On your way home, cross over Ponte Sisto and get lost in the Vatican’s twinkly lights from a distance.

10pm
7am

Wake up early and head to the Vatican before leaving town! Prefer traveling in comfort? Discover our transfer services.

7am

Itinerary for a family

9am

An early wake-up call requires caffeine and something sweet to kick-start the day. Even if your kids don’t drink coffee, they can enjoy nutella and jam filled pastries, fresh squeezed orange juice, and other specialities which Italian kids indulge in each morning. Check out our Rome Breakfast Guide.

9am
10am

Turn a long walking tour into an adventure and discover the Roman Hills with one of our private tours by golf cart. Discover the legendary heroes and architectural innovations that made Rome the capital of the greatest empire in the world.

Kids not up for a tour? Check-out our kid’s guide to the Eternal City.

10am
1pm

After a fun-filled adventure, it’s time to sit down at one of our favorite pizzerias for a relaxing lunch. In the historic center try places like Emma or Pizzeria da Baffetto or read our list of the top pizzerie in the city.

1pm
2.30pm

After lunch and a bit of down time, make your way to the Trevi fountain. Let the sounds of water and crowds guide you. Toss a coin, make a wish, and then enjoy a gelato break afterwards!

2.30pm
3pm

Take a stroll down Via del Corso, Rome’s shopping haven, and browse amongst some independent designers and boutiques. After a few purchases, hit Piazza di Spagna followed by Piazza del Popolo, one of Rome’s largest urban squares with its symbolic twin churches.

3pm
4pm

If your family enjoys green space, above the piazza is Villa Borghese, Rome’s third largest public landscaped park. There are lakes, rides, a museum, and even a zoo!

4pm
5pm

After much needed fresh air away from the hustle and bustle, head towards Prati and climb through the city’s castle, Castel Sant’angelo. Let the kids wander through while you enjoy refreshments, a captivating sunset, and sweeping views at the top of the castle.

5pm
6pm

Overlooking the castle shines the Vatican City! Cruise around St. Peter’s Square, or if the lines are short enough before closing at 7:00, self-guide yourselves through St Peter’s Basilica.

6pm
7.30pm

The day is almost over, but not until your family indulges in some classic Roman cuisine: think carbonara, cacio e pepe, and amatriciana. Some favorites include Armando al Pantheon, Da Alfredo, Il Marchese or Da Gino al Parlamento. Tables fill up quickly, so be sure to make a reservation!

7.30pm
9pm

If you didn’t enjoy a tiramisù after dinner (which we always recommend), head for another gelato before heading home and parting ways with the Eternal City bright and early the next morning.

9pm
0

You may also like

recipe of olive all&#039;ascolana
How to make Olive Ascolane
A Rome-Based American Writer Living la Dolce Vita
A Rome-Based American Writer Living la Dolce Vita
Christmas 2020: the best panettoni, pandori and holiday baskets in Rome
Christmas 2021: the best panettoni, pandori and holiday gift baskets in Rome
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *