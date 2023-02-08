24 hours in Rome for couples and families

How to see Rome in a day

The Eternal City wasn’t built in a day, so we never suggest only spending one day in the city on your next Italian vacation. But, if you’ve only got 24 hours, you can still taste authentic Roman living, see some sights, and indulge in decadent eats that will make you start planning your next trip before even leaving!

Enjoy our detailed itinerary for couples and families, and enjoy what we think is the perfect day in Rome.

Discover our selection of the best

Itinerary for a couple

The day will be jam packed, so after exiting the train station at Roma Termini, we always recommend pausing for a sweet Italian breakfast. When in Rome, do as the Romans do and head to Regoli for a steaming hot cappuccino and maritozzo, a classic sweet bun spit open and topped with whipped cream. Around the corner is Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore, one of the four papal basilicas in the city. Take some time marveling at the marble columns and gold covered ceiling that dates back to 432. Walk down via Cavour and cut through Monti for a taste of early morning Roman life. This historic yet hipster district is lined with quaint bars, picturesque vias, and one of a kind vintage shops. A day in Rome wouldn’t be properly spent without visiting one of its worldly attractions. So let’s visit the one that takes the gold medal: the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. Spend a few hours wandering by yourself or participate in one of our Colosseum tours. By now, it is lunchtime, so who is hungry? Head towards the Jewish ghetto and snag a spot at Giggetto, a classic 3rd generational eatery for some Roman fare. Save room for dessert because you absolutely cannot leave this charming quartiere without a stop at Pasticceria Boccione for a slice of cherry ricotta pie. After a leisurely lunch and an hour or so of rest, lace up your walking shoes because we are headed to the center of town. Cut through Campo de Fiori and catch a glimpse of the bustling market. The Pantheon, Piazza Navona, and the Trevi Fountain are all within a short radius from one another. Pay a visit to all three, the crowds will surely guide you, and don’t forget to make a wish by throwing a coin in the Trevi Fountain! Coffee and a gelato break, anyone? Around the corner from the Pantheon is Giolitti. Established in 1900, this gelateria is arguably the city’s most well-known gelateria that never disappoints. After a quick sweet pick-me-up, make your way towards Piazza di Spagna and climb the stairs to the Pincio Terrace for a sweeping view of Rome that is worth a thousand words. After a beautiful golden hour, walk along the river or hail a cab and head towards Trastevere. Get lost amongst the color, noise, and graffiti that make this neighbourhood unique. There are also great boutiques not to miss out on! Enjoy aperitivo local style at Bar Calisto or at Cvlto. If wine is more your style with an even more chill environment, try Enoteca L’Antidoto or check out this full list of bars in Trastevere here. Every night can be a pizza night in Rome! There are a handful of local joints along the streets but don’t fall victim to the tourist traps! Snag a table at Ivo a Trastevere or Pizzeria Marmi for a real Roman Experience. Before the main course, order a plate of fritti misti and a cold beer. On your way home, cross over Ponte Sisto and get lost in the Vatican’s twinkly lights from a distance. Wake up early and head to the Vatican before leaving town! Prefer traveling in comfort? Discover our transfer services.

Itinerary for a family