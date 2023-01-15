14 must-have local experiences in Rome

Unique travel experiences: things to do in Rome

Lots of people visit Rome, but most don’t get a unique and local experience that helps them see the Italian Roman culture to its fullest. If you are looking to have a genuinely extraordinary time while in Rome, you have to take advantage of some local only-in-Rome experiences. Below, you’ll find some one-of-a-kind local experiences in the Eternal City.

Bike Tour of Ancient Appian Way, Catacombs & Aqueducts Park

Exploring the center is essential when in Rome, but if you want a really unique experience you have to get off the beaten path. Get a view of Italy in a new light with the bike tour of Ancient Appian Way, Catacombs, and Aqueducts park. Most that come to Rome only get to see the sights that they’ve seen online, why not explore into the unknown a little bit? In this tour you can get to see the Baths of Caracalla, Circus of Maxentius, the Aurelian Walls, and much more. And no worries if you are not an active cyclist because these bikes include a quality electric-assist!

Learn to Make Gelato in an Authentic Roman Gelateria

Gelato in Rome is on every street corner and alley imaginable, so it is pretty hard to distinguish which places are authentic and which are tourist traps. We recommend that you learn how to make your own at an authentic Rome Gelateria that reminds you why gelato is such a classic Italian dessert. This class is perfect for families as the teacher will guide you through all the steps necessary to make this delicious treat. Then, try some of the best gelato for yourself!

Street Art Vespa Tour of Rome: The Best Street Art of the Eternal City

Although Rome is primarily known for its ancient frescos and statues, modern Italy is booming with edgy street art, but you have to know where to find it. If art is your thing, we recommend that you take this exclusive vespa street art tour. In this experience, you will get to see how Rome is able to seamlessly blend ancient beauty with the best of modern art. This tour is about as unconventional as it gets so be ready for a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Best Tours in Rome

Vespa Sidecar Tour of Rome

Hop on and turn the key on this authentic experience to discover the eternal beauty and secrets found in the streets of Rome. You will be transported in iconic style on a unique two-wheeled Vespa Sidecar, accompanied by an official guide for an up close and personal view of all that Rome has to offer.

If you’ve never been to Rome, then you won’t know how true the rumors are, Italians actually eat pasta EVERY DAY! The trick? A different kind of pasta for every day of the week, and then some. To take some of these habits home with you, you must learn how to make your own pasta. In this class, the Chef will teach you everything you need to know about ribbon pasta (tagliatelle, linguine, pappardelle, and spaghetti) including the sauces to match. Then, get the best ending of all, learn how to make your own tiramisu.

Wine Tasting in an Enoteca

Indulge in an authentic wine tasting in a charming wine bar in the historic center, footsteps from Campo de’ Fiori. Step inside the boutique enoteca with wines stacked on every shelf where you will be greeted by your host Patrizia and her sommelier son, Giampaolo. Once you’re seated, let the games begin. Listen as the sommelier takes you on a journey around Italy and its wine production through the tastings of 6 different wines paired with cured meats, cheeses, bread and olives.

Soft Rafting on Rome’s Tiber River

Experience Rome like never before by rafting along the Tiber River! Get away from the hustle and bustle and see the Eternal City from the river. The route starts near Piazza del Popolo, then goes down the river, playing on some white water rapids. From Castel Sant’Angelo to the Tiberina Island, get ready to see Rome from a different perspective, away from the noise and traffic.

Casale San Pietro Experiences

Casale San Pietro is a luxury accommodation in the heart of Lazio, 50 minutes away from Rome and close to the magical towns of Anagni and Fiuggi, and it is one of Italy’s many hidden gems and best-kept secrets. The countryside is the perfect place to relax. Casale San Pietro created three fabulous experience packages for their guests, each with a different goal. Do you want to treat and pamper yourself? Are you looking for a place where you want to have a good time with friends, family or partners? Or do you want to explore amazing parts of Italy? Casale San Pietro is your answer to all three.

The Adrenalin Experience

Perfect for friends, families or couples. The main goal is fun, whilst also visiting some of the most underrated parts of Italy. You will experience the thrill of whizzing along a zip line and the adventure of river rapids rafting, both exhilarating and great fun.

What’s included: 3 nights’ Bed and Breakfast at Casale San Pietro; A three-course dinner on two of the nights at the Casale and a Pizza night at the Casale; A visit to the longest zip line in the world. Its length is 2.25km, with a maximum height of 310 metres and a full speed of 160 km per hour. The zip line passes over the most stunning countryside. It is safe and totally exhilarating; A morning visit to Subiaco, home of the original Benedictine monastery, and of ‘Vivere L’Aniene’, a water-based activity centre situated on the River Aniene. You will have an exciting 2-hour experience river rafting and having lots of fun with water!

Total Cost for 2 people: €1550

Romance Experience

The Romance Experience is one for all lovers. Looking for a place to propose, have your honeymoon, celebrate an anniversary or just enjoy a romantic weekend away? You found it. You can relax and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the haven that is Casale San Pietro, while also enjoying special activities.

What’s included: 3 nights’ bed and breakfast in a romantic two-floor suite; Prosecco, rose petals and flowers on arrival in your room; Making pasta together in the Casale kitchen; A personal tour of Ninfa – the most romantic garden in the world according to The New York Times; A candlelit dinner overlooking the olive groves in a private setting; A personal evening tour of Rome.

Total Cost for 2 people: €1645

Shopping, Bubbles and Pamper experience

Perfect for a girls’ getaway or an ideal mum/daughter treat experience. As the name suggests, this includes everything your body desires: pampering, massages, beauty treatments, shopping, delicious food and more.

What’s included: 3 Nights in a twin room at Casale San Pietro; Three course dinner each evening at Casale San Pietro; A bottle of Prosecco every evening; 1 Full Body Massage; 1 Mini facial; 1 Pedicure; 1 Manicure; Driving their Limited Edition soft top Fiat 500, or being chauffeur-driven in their Mercedes Benz for a trip to Valmontone, the famous designer outlet just half an hour from the Casale, which features Italian independent designers and also more well-known designers, a true shoppers’ paradise.

Total Cost for 2 people: €1290

Ponza Island Day Trip from Rome

Glistening sun, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and a peaceful island, now that’s an ideal vacation! Take a break from the animated streets of the city and escape to beautiful Ponza Island on this day trip. Ponza Island is Rome’s secret Capri, where the tourists never go, and the beauty is kept intact. On this tour, you will get to explore the island, enjoy lunch on a boat, and indulge in the stunning seas of the Mediterranean.

Learn to make the perfect pizza near Piazza Navona

Learn the secrets behind the perfect pizza! You will learn how to recognise the types of doughs and how to make the perfect pizza with a professional pizza maker in a pizzeria near Piazza Navona. Choose to make your own pizza from different toppings (margherita, marinara, funghi e salsicce, patate e mozzarella etc). After you’ve made your pizza, we’ll have lunch/dinner together with a glass of wine included.

Golf Cart Tour of Rome

Turn a long walking tour into an adventure with one of our private tours by golf cart! Your own guide will meet you at your hotel (city center) so you can explore Rome at ease and comfort and class. Discover the legendary heroes and architectural innovations that made Rome the capital of the greatest empire the world had ever seen. The past will come to life as you retrace history from ruins and palaces, to temples and the Colosseum.

Drink Like Italians: Cocktail-Making Class in the heart of Rome

Enjoy your mixology experience in Rome’s historic centre and learn how to prepare the most famous Italian cocktails: Spritz and Negroni. Next to that, our bartender will explain how to pair these drinks with food. Want to learn more? Get your answers in a cool atmosphere at Il Marchese while sipping on your own handmade Negroni and enjoy an italian aperitivo.

Learn the art of mosaic-making in a studio in Trastevere

Get hands-on and spend two to three hours in this mosaic-making workshop in a beautiful studio in Trastevere. Learn the techniques behind mosaic-making and create your own mosaic to take home with you. A professional artist will be with you every step of the way. If you’re travelling, not to worry–your mosaic will be placed in a box that you can carry anywhere!

Explore the Ostia Antica Archeological Park & Borghetto

Enjoy this 4-hour nice and chatty walking tour through the Ostia Antica archeological site and the Borghetto that ends with a typical Roman foodie experience in the Castle courtyard inside the medieval citadel for a real Roman experience with locals!

