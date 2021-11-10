A Guide to Live Music Venues in Rome – JAZZ & BLUES

Top Jazz Live Music Bars in Rome

That time of the year where you need to find a cozy spot tucked away from the crowds, sip some well-prepared drinks and enjoy the sound of live jazz and blues music has come. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered with a selection of our favorite live jazz & blues music venues in Rome!

Alexanderplatz

Via Ostia, 9 (Prati)

Just a few streets away from the Ottaviano metro sits the Eternal City’s oldest jazz club and Rome’s mecca of jazz – Alexanderplatz – a down to earth venue which wouldn’t be out of place in New York’s Greenwich Village. Many of the most prominent jazz, blues and soul music artists have performed at Alexanderplatz, including Wynton Marsalis, Brad Meldhau, Red Rodney and Freddy Cole and awaits us all for its thirty-eighth season of reopening. Founded in 1984, this jazz club hosts daily live concerts from 9.30pm accompanied by dinner and a concise list of drinks. Check out their program for the full calendar.

Charity Cafe

Via Panisperna, 68 (Monti)

Photo Credits to Julia from juliasromeingaround.wordpress.com

Grungy, dimly-lit, and oozing with musical style, Charity Cafe is perhaps more reminiscent of a New York jazz bar from the 1950s. Situated on Monti’s iconic Via Panisperna, this small big local offers live music from Tuesday to Sunday. Blues, Folk and Mor every Tuesday with Andy’s Corner, on Wednesdays Blues Night, Thursdays are for Jazz Voice, Jazz Night Concert on Friday, Saturday Blues Night and every Sunday Live Jazz Aperitivo from 6pm – an indulgent drink with appetisers for the price of €18.

La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni

Via Di Porta Labicana, 32 (San Lorenzo)

If you’re into a slightly grotesque and underground feel, almost as if you were in a David Lynch or Fellini movie, then you need to get yourself to San Lorenzo’s La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni. Captained by the fantastic directors Sior Mirkaccio Dettori, and Madame De Freitas – the Italian icon of post Burlesque variety shows – whom are also regular performers at the club, the Conventicola is perfect for a special night out. Open from Thursday to Saturday, the main show kicks off at 10pm with Mirkaccio at the piano singing blues and an Italian 900s repertoire, accompanied by the best swing performers and/or international male and female burlesque stars. Whether it be music, cabaret, beginning 1900s Italian songs and variety shows, illusionism, circus artistry, and more, the club is open to all performers – all at the top of their respective music genres. Later in the evening, from 12.30 until 4 am there are various shows and music events on rotation to astonish you.

Live Alcazar

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14 (Trastevere)

In the beating heart of Trastevere, a new live music venue comes to life from the structure of an ex movie theatre – Live Alcazar. Fridays are dedicated to their resident band with tribute nights, while Saturdays international and Italian artists fill the stage bringing you 100% live emotions through soul, funk, R&B, Soulful House and jazz music. Thursdays are dedicated to live music jam sessions. Grab a cocktail, a beer or a wine glass and enjoy the show. For those wanting to be entertained while they dine, don’t miss out on Live Alcazar’s Hostaria overlooking the stage from the second floor, where you’ll taste Mediterranean flavours with a twist as the bands play below.

Cotton Club

via Bellinzona, 2 (Trieste)

When it comes to live jazz music, with a touch of swing, Cotton Club means business. A contemporary space, Cotton Club continues to be one of the most important and elegant places to go out in the charming neighbourhood of Trieste. The venue continues to attract students and workers alike due to its high caliber musical calendar which welcomes both national and international artists. For those seeking a grandiose night out, why not opt for the dinner and jazz special starting from 15€?

Gregory’s Jazz Club

Via Gregoriana, 54 (Piazza di Spagna)

A bar from the likes of the grand era of jazz right above the Spanish Steps, Gregory’s Jazz Club means business with exceptional jazz musicians rubbing shoulders with rising talent every night. Sip a fancy cocktail, book a table for dinner or recline upstairs in their lounge area front of stage.

Casa del Jazz

Viale di Porta Ardeatina, 55 (Piramide)

Situated in a magnificent three-storey 1920s Italian villa, this large venue with a 150-seat auditorium, bar and restaurant is armed with a first rate sound system to accompany equally premium jazz musicians surrounded by picturesque leafy grounds on the southside of Rome near Piramide.

Vitala Festival

Via Podgora, 1 (Prati)

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

On Journey from Ithaca. Photo by Fabio Barilari

From Jazz and Blues to Soul, R&B, Rock, Gospel and Pop, get ready for the 8th edition of the Vitala Festival – a self-funded philanthropic festival promoting live music and visual arts, organized in collaboration with Teatro San Genesio in Rome’s Prati area. From September to June, artists from different walks 0f life and diverse nationalities come together with the purpose of entertaining the community, supporting the arts and fostering cultural integration. Over the years, the Festival has hosted over 150 artists, with monthly performances and events programmed. With an average of 20 events per season, there’s a lot in store for music lovers. Check out the current season’s program on the theatre’s website.

Big Mama

Vicolo di San Francesco a Ripa, 18 (Trastevere)

TEMPORARILY CLOSED



Since 1984 the Big Mama has been a shrine for Roman blues lovers. In a basement venue close to the heart of quaint Trastevere, Big Mama never fails with its fantastic live Jazz and Blues bands. Order a candlelit table through their website and sit in front of the stage. A food menu is also available and the shows start at 10.30 pm.

Bebop Jazz Club

Via Giuseppe Giulietti, 14 (Piramide)

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

This not-for-profit cultural association was founded in 2000 and today is one of the most remarkable places to listen to quality music with dinner and drinks. In the suggestive and stylish ambience of underground cellar with exposed brick, Bebop welcomes good quality jazz groups to their stage. Dinner or ‘lounge dining’ style begins at 9pm with reservation, and the concerts start at 10pm.

Elegance Cafè Jazz Club

Via Francesco Carletti, 5 (Ostiense)

Elegance Cafe Jazz Club brings live jazz music, a mixology bar and a high-quality restaurant to the Ostiense neighbourhood. Italian and international artists play traditional and contemporary jazz, swing, smooth jazz and latin jazz on a daily basis at this warm and stylish location.

TramJazz

Tram leaving from Piazza di Porta Maggiore at 9pm

A romantic candlelight dinner, accompanied by live jazz music, performed by professional musicians. Take all of this and put it on board a historic cable car that drives you around one of the world’s most romantic cities, Rome: this is a night aboard the TramJazz. Your evening begins at Porta Maggiore on one of the city’s historic trams with candles lit and tables set. While sipping on a spumante, munching on appetizers, and listening to expertly played jazz, your journey through Rome takes place. The tour passes by S.Lorenzo, S.Giovanni, Circus Maximus and Piramide, and finally circles back to Porta Maggiore

Boogie Club

Via Gaetano Astolfi, 63/65 (Portuense)

A restaurant with live music and great drinks in Trastevere, open from Thursday to Sunday from 8 pm onwards, the Boogie Club awaits with a cosy venue hosting Jazz nights twice a week. With concerts beginning at 9.30 pm for the small fee of €5 it is home to a wide variety of genres among which blues, pop, rock and, of course, jazz – focusing on emerging artists and new voices.

