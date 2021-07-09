The Best Swimming Pools in Rome

Summer is here. And it’s scorching. While many Romans are escaping the city and heading to the beach, we’re here to offer wonderful ways of basking under the Roman sun! Pool season in Rome usually begins in May and ends by October 1st

We’re happy to announce that outdoor swimming pools will reopen on 15 May 2021, while indoor pools will reopen on 1 June.

Often hidden, but never far from the beaten track, these locations range from sporty to luxurious and can transform an exhausting afternoon into a refreshing oasis in the Eternal City. Whether you’re looking for a budget dip or a day of pampering, there is something for anyone looking to stay cool. Just bear in mind that due to the safety restrictions, only the outdoor pools are accessible while the Turkish baths and saunas aren’t. Reservations are mandatory!

Aqvi Blu – Sheraton Roma (temporary closed)



Viale del Pattinaggio, 100 (Marconi/Eur)

Vibe: Laid-back luxury

Day Price: Mon-Fri €20, weekends and holidays €35 (including sunbed and umbrella, towels, locker). After 3pm -30%.

Mon-Sun 10.00 am – 6.30 pm (May 1 – 15) | Mon-Sun, 10am-7.30pm (May 16- 31) | 9.30am-7.30pm (June) | 9.30am-8.30pm (July/August) | 9.30am-7.30 (1-15 September) | 9.30am-6.30pm (16-30 September)

Want a luxury experience that’s affordable and easy to access? Then the Aqvi Blu pool at Sheraton Roma is the place to go. It’s the perfect spot to spend your leisure time in Rome. Take the speedy metro to the Marconi stop, where for a very reasonable price you get not only entry into the pool but also your own umbrella, chaise lounge, seats, and access to WiFi to stay connected by the poolside. Relax by the water with a drink in hand and get away from it all. And for your lunches, indulge in their menu with Italian and international specialties in a beautiful sunlit area immersed in a Mediterranean garden. And with the Sunday special available, get entry to the pool and enjoy brunch for just €60 – you’ll get the royal treatment without the royal price tag.

Rome Cavalieri – Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Via Alberto Cadlolo 101 (Monte Mario)

Vibe: 5-star hotel

Day Price (July – September): Mon – Fri Adults €80, Children 6-11 years €40; Sat – Sun & Bank Holidays Adults €115, Children 6-11 years €57.50

Fees include outdoor pools, use of sun lounger, one towel (based on availability due to max capacity safety restrictions)

Indoor pool hours: Open only to Club Members

Outdoor pools hours: Daily 8am – 7pm

romecavalieri.com

Atop the highest hilltop of the Eternal City, the Rome Cavalieri offers a paradise of relaxation in a lush 15-acre private Mediterranean parkland. The three outdoor pools, of which one is designed for children, are served by the casual pool bar and offer stunning views of Rome as a backdrop. Let the sunshine gently soothe your soul while relaxing in the exclusive Rome Cavalieri Cabana: a peaceful haven where you will be pampered with refreshments and amenities available throughout the day.

Hotel Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Roma

Piazza della Repubblica, 47 (Centro Storico)

Vibe: 5-star hotel

Day Price: €150 (inclusive of SPA package and 50-minute massage)

Mon – Sun 10.30am – 7pm

Circling piazza della Repubblica’s gorgeous fountain, Palazzo Naiadi (formerly Exedra Hotel Roma) is a 5-star hotel you’ve probably walked by a million times. The outdoor pool is located on the terrace, and is complemented by panoramic views of the historic center. Hide away in the cozy lounge area for a meal, or enjoy their poolside service with a view. An afternoon at Palazzo Naiadi is not as inaccessible as you might have thought, and it even includes a massage!

Parco Dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa

Via G. Frescobaldi, 5 (Villa Borghese)

Vibe: Luxury Hotel & Spa

Day Price: Mon – Fri €50; Sat – Sun & Bank Holidays €100

Half Day Price (from 3pm): €35 (€75 on weekends)

Outdoor pool hours: 8am – 7pm

Posh, private, and perfect for a Great Gatsby-style party, this large pool is surrounded by beautiful gardens and has a spacious area for sunbathing. Comfortable gazebos, chaise lounge and umbrellas provide the perfect space to unwind and enjoy a fruity cocktail or light meal.

Crowne Plaza Rome – St. Peter’s

Via Aurelia Antica, 415 (Aurelio – Vaticano)

Vibe: Laid-back luxury

Day Price: 1 adult €25/€35* (1 sunbed + 1 umbrella + 1 towel), 2 adults €45/€65* (2 sunbeds + 1 umbrella + 2 towels), adult €20/€25* (1 sunbed + 1 towel on grass), Children €20-25 (6 – 14 years, only entry), Children Free (0 – 5 years)

*Weekend price (Sat – Sun & Bank Holidays)

Daily 10am – 7pm

Located in the Crowne Plaza Rome – St. Peter’s, and just a few steps from the serene gardens of Villa Doria Pamphili, this sanctuary of wellbeing and harmony is the perfect destination to soothe the mind, body, and spirit in a holistic state of relaxation. The Health & Fitness Centre, which covers an enclosed area of over 900 sqm (including indoor pool), offers a decadent selection of personalised services for the face and body. But the best part of the summer season is St Peter’s Spa outdoor pool. You can opt for poolside sunbeds and umbrellas or sunbeds on the grass. Your choice!

Radisson Blu Es. Hotel (Temporarily Closed)

Via Filippo Turati, 171 (Termini)

Vibe: Luxury Hotel

Day Price: Mon-Fri €65; Fri-Sun €90

Mon-Sun, 10am-7pm

Perfectly located in the centre, this sleek rooftop pool makes you feel far away from the bustle of Termini. A great medium between location and price, this pool is convenient, beautiful, and one of the popular spots in the city for a drink, poolside snacks, and a cooling dip.

Rome Marriott Park Hotel (Temporarily Closed)

Via Colonnello Tommaso Masala, 54 (Magliana)

Vibe: Casual

Price: €15 Euros half-day (from 2pm onwards), €20 full day

Mon-Fri, 10am-8pm

romemarriottpark.it

While out of town a bit, this haven is worth the journey and will prove to be a rewarding bargain when you arrive. Enjoy a cooling dip before a dose of poolside dolce far niente, an icy, pistachio granita and a lazy Italian lunch. This is a spot to kick back with a book and hide in the shade of an umbrella away from city stressors.

QC Terme

Via Portuense, 2178/a (Fiumicino)

Vibe: Modern

Day Price: Mon – Fri €58; Sat – Sun €64 (includes access to pools, towel, robe, slippers, body care products and the exclusive happy hour)

Sun – Thur 9am – 11pm; Fri – Sat 9am – 12am

This ultra-modern wellness farm and hotel puts an innovative spin on the day spa experience, offering unconventional facilities and treatments that include things like hydro-massage sensory pools, Japanese baths and waterfall rooms. The complex’s surroundings nicely contrast with its modernity: set in an archaeological park near Fiumicino airport, these nouveau Roman baths will give you a last taste of antiquity before you fly home. Due to the safety restrictions, access to the sauna and steam rooms isn’t possible.

Belle Arti

Via Flaminia, 158 (Flaminia)

Vibe: Sporty casual

Day Price: Mon – Fri €20, Sat – Sun €25

Half Day (8am – 1.30pm or 2pm – 8pm): Mon – Fri €15 , Sat – Sun €20

Mon – Fri 7am – 8pm; Sat – Sun 8am – 8pm

An athletic pool with lanes, this spot is great for those with a more active approach to swimming. Nonetheless, the poolside, lined with chaise lounges, has plenty of space reserved for relaxation. Workout classes are offered as well and include things like acquagym and hydrobiking. Reservation required.

Club Lanciani

Via di Pietralata, 135 (Tiburtina)

Vibe: Sporty casual

Day Price: 2 adults €16/€20* (2 deckchairs + 1 umbrella), 1 adult + 1 child €11 (2 deckchairs + 1 umbrella), 1 adult €12.50 (1 sun bed + 1 umbrella), 1 adult €9/€11* (deckchair), 1 child €5.50/€8*

*Weekend price (Sat – Sun)

Mon – Fri 10am – 6.30pm; Sat – Sun 9.30am – 7.30pm



An oasis where the city-dweller can enjoy outdoor athletics with no limits, Club Lancini includes many sporting facilities but has a pool at its centre that caters to the downtime required in scorching summer months. The complex goes for a country club vibe within an urban environment, a rare find at such a good price in Rome. Entry to the pool is divided into time slots. On weekdays you can choose from three time slots: 10am – 2pm, 12.30pm – 4.30pm or 2.30pm – 6.30pm. On weekends you can choose from two time slots: 9am – 2pm or 2.30pm – 7.30pm.

Circolo Valentini

Via della Marcigliana, 597 (Prati)

Vibe: Very relaxed

Day Price: 1 adult €13/€20* (1 sunbed + 1 umbrella), 2 adults €24/€36* (2 sunbeds + 1 umbrella), 3 adults €30/€48* (3 sunbeds + 1 umbrella), Children €6 (3 – 6 years)

Half Day (9am – 1.45pm or 2.15pm – 7pm): 1 adult €9/€13* (1 sunbed + 1 umbrella), 2 adults €16/€24* (2 sunbeds + 1 umbrella), 3 adults €21/€33* (3 sunbeds + 1 umbrella), Children €6 (3 – 6 years)

*Weekend price (Sat – Sun)

Daily 9am – 7pm

The Circolo Valentini is a sporting centre with an outdoor pool on the more casual, low-scale side. The complex has all you really need however and at a reasonable price. There is even a patio restaurant open everyday where light lunch can be had out of the sun’s glare.

Grand Hotel Gianicolo

Via delle Mura Gianicolensi, 107 (Gianicolo)

Vibe: Hotel

Day Price: Mon – Fri €30, Sat – Sun & Bank Holidays €40

Mon – Sun 9am – 7pm

Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, the pool is set in a spectacular atmosphere perfect for a getaway. During the day, cool off in the pool, or watch the sun set over Gianicolo hill overlooking Trastevere. At a mid-range price, this is a great place to have a wet lunch with friends or a drink after a hot day’s commute. It’s not possible to reserve, first come first served.

The Club Piscina Delle Rose

Viale America, 20 (Eur)

Vibe: Sports Club

Day Price: €25

Half Day Price: €20

Mon – Fri 10am – 9pm; Sat – Sun 9am – 8pm

For those who want to go for a real swim, the Olympic-sized outdoor pool is sure to satisfy your needs in this sports club. Why not combine a workout with a relaxing day under the sun? A more family-friendly environment, and easily accessible with the Metro B line, Piscina Delle Rose is a bang for your buck.

Sporting Club Ostiense

Via del Mare, 128 e Via dei Cocchieri, 1A (Ostiense)

Vibe: Sports Club

Day Price: Mon – Fri €11; Sat €14; Sun €17

3-hours Price: Mon – Fri €7; Sat €10; Sun €13

Mon – Sun 8.30am – 8.30pm

