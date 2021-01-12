How to find an apartment in Rome

Long-term apartment rentals in Rome

So you’ve decided to move to Rome and indulge in la dolce vita, huh? Maybe it’s for work reasons, study-abroad programs, or you simply want to live in the Eternal City. But one thing’s for sure, whatever the reason, you’re probably going to have to find an apartment at this point (a long-term apartment)!

Where to begin? Starting out is always the toughest part, but no worries, once you start searching, your cozy home away from home won’t be too hard to find! Apart from standard agencies, which charge a fee on top of the apartment rental fee, there are various online resources you can consult to find your apartment in Rome.

Studentsville

Studentsville is the accommodation research platform that mainly targets students that are looking for medium to long term accommodation in the Italian peninsula, whether it’s for traveling, for studying or just for vacationing. But hey, that doesn’t mean regular tourists can’t check out their accommodations!

The main strength that comes with the Studentsville Accommodation Platform is that most of the revenue that is generated from visitors booking an apartment is given to the homeowners. You’ll be giving most of your rent fee to the local community. Some of their many pros include verified hosts, safe payments and an international network. It’s pretty straight forward and easy to use when you visit, and that makes the whole ordeal of booking an apartment as relaxed as possible.

Spotahome

Spotahome is definitely another resource you can’t omit from your house hunting list. With 7 languages to choose from, and houses in cities all over the world, it’s definitely time you start relying on them.



Just go on their website, choose the city and check in and check out dates and voilà, a list of amazing apartments awaits you. The best part? All apartment pictures are made by Spotahome, so you won’t have any weird surprises once you set foot in the apartment!

ZappyRent

If you want to find a room or apartment but you are tired of paying fees or commissions then definitely go on Zappyrent.com. The service is completely FREE and you can rent any place directly from private landlords.

Just go on their website, choose the type of accomodation you are looking for (private room, shared or entire apartment), pick the time period for which you need your apartment, filter by your budget and click enter. Now just scroll through the map to find the apartments that meet your requirements, and ta-da!

Porta Portese

Porta Portese is a gigantic agency that has an online platform where people can advertise pretty much anything. From job opportunities to house and apartment rentals and purchases, Porta Portese has it all!

The downside of this website is that it’s only available in Italian, but don’t panic, just head on over to the “Immobiliare” section and fill out the required fields in the “Affitto-Subaffitto” section and you’ll find offers in no time! You can filter by price, location, number of rooms and any other requirements you may have.

portaportese.it

Rent in Rome

Rent in Rome is Romeing’s very own Facebook group for all those looking for renting apartments, rooms and houses in Rome. There are thousands of members posting apartment offers, both short-term and long-term, all around the Eternal City on a daily basis.

It’s also a great place to find people that are willing to share an apartment with you. Join the group on Facebook and sign up to Romeing’s newsletter for updates! It’s very simple, all you have to do is post in the group saying you’re searching for an apartment/room. Make sure you include as many details as possible to help others find the best match for you.

facebook.com/groups/rentinrome

Nestpick

If you’re searching on multiple platforms for furnished flats, spare yourself the time and head on over to Nestpick. Nestpick is a search aggregator for furnished flats, so if you are currently on the hunt for your place in Rome, you may want to check them out.

Nestpick scans thousands of apartments across a wide range of partner websites to make sure you get the best selection of furnished apartments on the Internet. You can filter your search for prices, location, number of rooms, starting date and much more.

nestpick.com

Airbnb

While Airbnb has become the go-to platform for short-term stays worldwide, it’s always a good idea to give them a go and see if they have any long-term apartments for rent in the Eternal City!

Chances are they do! If you don’t know Airbnb already, it’s an online marketplace allowing people to lease or rent short-term accommodation including apartments, homestays, hotel rooms and more!

airbnb.com

Affittasi Roma

Another public Facebook group to join for all those searching for apartment rentals and rooms but also for those wanting to rent out their property.

The group is in Italian but if you post in English or use Google Translator it won’t be too hard to find your accommodation!

facebook.com/groups/affittasiroma/

Trovit

Trovit is another search aggregator for apartments in Rome and is used by many locals. The downside is that it’s only available in Italian, but simply copy and paste the link in Google Translator to browse at ease.

To find an apartment go on “Case” then “Case in Affitto” if you’re searching for an apartment/house, or “Stanze in Affitto” if you’re searching for a single room.

trovit.it

Roomgo

If you’re searching for a room or a house to share with other flat mates, search no more. Roomgo is the world’s biggest flat-sharing community. Since 1999, their service has enabled the sharing of more than 5 million accommodations worldwide.

All you have to do is sign up to Roomgo and create your own profile. You can browse available rooms or post your own ad for free. Find potential flat mates according to the area you’re searching your room in. All ads are checked to make sure the website is a secure place.

roomgo.it

Immobiliare.it

Immobiliare.it is the biggest online portal in Italy for searching and posting real estate offers.

From property purchases to room or flat rentals, the platform is great and has a wide variety of offers for all wallet sizes.

immobiliare.it

