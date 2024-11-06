The Events of the 2025 Jubilee in Rome

A guide to all the events which will be held during the 2025 Jubilee in Rome
The 2025 Jubilee in Rome will bring together pilgrims from around the globe for a year filled with spiritual renewal and community. With a lineup of 36 main events, each celebrating different aspects of faith and fellowship, there’s something for everyone to participate in.
Here is a detailed schedule of the events with descriptions on what each event honors. To sign up for any of these events, you must visit the website or Mobile App linked below to obtain the pilgrim’s card granting admission to all of the Jubilee events.
DECEMBER 2024
24 December: Opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica
As the first, commencement event of the Jubilee, the Christmas Eve opening of the Saint Peter’s Basilica Holy Door is incredibly important in the Catholic Church. The opening of Saint Peter’s Holy Door marks the official beginning of the Jubilee year, and the three other Holy Doors are opened in the days following Christmas Eve.
JANUARY 2025
24-26 January: Jubilee of the World of Communications
All those working in the world of communications– such as journalists, graphic designers, social media managers, and more– are especially invited to this Jubilee event at Saint Peter’s Basilica.
FEBRUARY 2025
8-9 February: Jubilee of Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel
A tribute to those who protect and serve, honoring their dedication to peace and safety.
15-18 February: Jubilee of Artists
Celebrating creativity and those who bring beauty and inspiration to the world through art.
21-23 February: Jubilee of Deacons
Acknowledging the service of deacons in their mission to assist and inspire their communities.
MARCH 2025
8-9 March: Jubilee of the World of Volunteering
Recognizing the selfless contributions of volunteers who offer time and resources to aid others.
28 March: 24 Hours for the Lord
A full day dedicated to continuous prayer, reflection, and reconciliation.
28-30 March: Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy
Honoring those who bring the message of forgiveness and compassion worldwide.
APRIL 2025
5-6 April: Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers
A time of support and gratitude for the ill and for healthcare professionals dedicated to healing.
25-27 April: Jubilee of Teenagers
Celebrating youth, fostering faith, and encouraging their journey in the Church.
28-29 April: Jubilee of People with Disabilities
Honoring those with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and accessibility within the Church.
MAY 2025
1-4 May: Jubilee of Workers
Acknowledging the honor and dignity of labor and the contributions of workers in all fields.
4-5 May: Jubilee of Entrepreneurs
Celebrating innovation and the impact of those who create economic opportunities.
10-11 May: Jubilee of Marching Bands
Honoring the vibrant musical expressions that bring communities together.
12-14 May: Jubilee of the Eastern Churches
Recognizing the rich spiritual traditions of the Eastern Catholic Churches.
16-18 May: Jubilee of Confraternities
Celebrating these brotherhoods and their charitable contributions to their communities.
30 May – 1 June: Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly
Honoring the strength, wisdom, and love within families across generations.
JUNE 2025
7-8 June: Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations, and New Communities
A celebration of diverse groups enriching the Church’s spiritual and social mission.
9 June: Jubilee of the Holy Sight
Recognizing the governance of the Church and the commitment of those who serve it.
14-15 June: Jubilee of Sport
Celebrating sportsmanship and the spirit of unity that athletics bring.
20-22 June: Jubilee of Governments
Honoring those who serve in public office with a call to ethical leadership.
23-24 June: Jubilee of Seminarians
Encouraging future priests in their journey toward ordination.
25 June: Jubilee of Bishops
Celebrating the leadership and guidance of bishops in the Church.
25-27 June: Jubilee of Priests
Acknowledging the ministry and dedication of priests worldwide.
JULY 2025
28 July – 3 August: Jubilee of Youth
An extended celebration dedicated to the faith, vitality, and hope of young people in the Church.
SEPTEMBER 2025
15 September: Jubilee of Consolation
Offering comfort and hope to those facing hardship and loss.
20 September: Jubilee of Justice
A day to reflect on the importance of justice in building a fairer society.
26-28 September: Jubilee of Catechists
Honoring those who dedicate themselves to teaching the faith and nurturing spiritual growth.
OCTOBER 2025
4-5 October: Jubilee of the Missions
Celebrating missionaries who spread the Gospel worldwide.
4-5 October: Jubilee of Migrants
Honoring the resilience and cultural richness of migrant communities.
8-9 October: Jubilee of Consecrated Life
Recognizing those who have taken vows to serve God and the Church in a consecrated lifestyle.
11-12 October: Jubilee of Marian Spirituality
Celebrating devotion to Mary and her role in guiding the faithful.
31 October – 2 November: Jubilee of the World of Education
Honoring educators and the transformative power of learning.
NOVEMBER 2025
16 November: Jubilee of the Poor
Reflecting on the Church’s commitment to the poor and social justice.
22-23 November: Jubilee of Choirs
Celebrating those who enhance worship through the beauty of music.
DECEMBER 2025
14 December: Jubilee of Prisoners
Offering hope and redemption to prisoners and recognizing those who work to rehabilitate them.
