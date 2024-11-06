The Events of the 2025 Jubilee in Rome

A guide to all the events which will be held during the 2025 Jubilee in Rome

The 2025 Jubilee in Rome will bring together pilgrims from around the globe for a year filled with spiritual renewal and community. With a lineup of 36 main events, each celebrating different aspects of faith and fellowship, there’s something for everyone to participate in.

Here is a detailed schedule of the events with descriptions on what each event honors. To sign up for any of these events, you must visit the website or Mobile App linked below to obtain the pilgrim’s card granting admission to all of the Jubilee events.

DECEMBER 2024

24 December: Opening of the Holy Door of Saint Peter’s Basilica

As the first, commencement event of the Jubilee, the Christmas Eve opening of the Saint Peter’s Basilica Holy Door is incredibly important in the Catholic Church. The opening of Saint Peter’s Holy Door marks the official beginning of the Jubilee year, and the three other Holy Doors are opened in the days following Christmas Eve.

JANUARY 2025

24-26 January: Jubilee of the World of Communications

All those working in the world of communications– such as journalists, graphic designers, social media managers, and more– are especially invited to this Jubilee event at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

FEBRUARY 2025

8-9 February: Jubilee of Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel

A tribute to those who protect and serve, honoring their dedication to peace and safety.

15-18 February: Jubilee of Artists

Celebrating creativity and those who bring beauty and inspiration to the world through art.

21-23 February: Jubilee of Deacons

Acknowledging the service of deacons in their mission to assist and inspire their communities.

MARCH 2025

8-9 March: Jubilee of the World of Volunteering

Recognizing the selfless contributions of volunteers who offer time and resources to aid others.

28 March: 24 Hours for the Lord

A full day dedicated to continuous prayer, reflection, and reconciliation.

28-30 March: Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy

Honoring those who bring the message of forgiveness and compassion worldwide.

APRIL 2025

5-6 April: Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers

A time of support and gratitude for the ill and for healthcare professionals dedicated to healing.

25-27 April: Jubilee of Teenagers

Celebrating youth, fostering faith, and encouraging their journey in the Church.

28-29 April: Jubilee of People with Disabilities

Honoring those with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and accessibility within the Church.

MAY 2025

1-4 May: Jubilee of Workers

Acknowledging the honor and dignity of labor and the contributions of workers in all fields.

4-5 May: Jubilee of Entrepreneurs

Celebrating innovation and the impact of those who create economic opportunities.

10-11 May: Jubilee of Marching Bands

Honoring the vibrant musical expressions that bring communities together.

12-14 May: Jubilee of the Eastern Churches

Recognizing the rich spiritual traditions of the Eastern Catholic Churches.

16-18 May: Jubilee of Confraternities

Celebrating these brotherhoods and their charitable contributions to their communities.

30 May – 1 June: Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly

Honoring the strength, wisdom, and love within families across generations.

JUNE 2025

7-8 June: Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations, and New Communities

A celebration of diverse groups enriching the Church’s spiritual and social mission.

9 June: Jubilee of the Holy Sight

Recognizing the governance of the Church and the commitment of those who serve it.

14-15 June: Jubilee of Sport

Celebrating sportsmanship and the spirit of unity that athletics bring.

20-22 June: Jubilee of Governments

Honoring those who serve in public office with a call to ethical leadership.

23-24 June: Jubilee of Seminarians

Encouraging future priests in their journey toward ordination.

25 June: Jubilee of Bishops

Celebrating the leadership and guidance of bishops in the Church.

25-27 June: Jubilee of Priests

Acknowledging the ministry and dedication of priests worldwide.

JULY 2025

28 July – 3 August: Jubilee of Youth

An extended celebration dedicated to the faith, vitality, and hope of young people in the Church.

SEPTEMBER 2025

15 September: Jubilee of Consolation

Offering comfort and hope to those facing hardship and loss.

20 September: Jubilee of Justice

A day to reflect on the importance of justice in building a fairer society.

26-28 September: Jubilee of Catechists

Honoring those who dedicate themselves to teaching the faith and nurturing spiritual growth.

OCTOBER 2025

4-5 October: Jubilee of the Missions

Celebrating missionaries who spread the Gospel worldwide.

4-5 October: Jubilee of Migrants

Honoring the resilience and cultural richness of migrant communities.

8-9 October: Jubilee of Consecrated Life

Recognizing those who have taken vows to serve God and the Church in a consecrated lifestyle.

11-12 October: Jubilee of Marian Spirituality

Celebrating devotion to Mary and her role in guiding the faithful.

31 October – 2 November: Jubilee of the World of Education

Honoring educators and the transformative power of learning.

NOVEMBER 2025

16 November: Jubilee of the Poor

Reflecting on the Church’s commitment to the poor and social justice.

22-23 November: Jubilee of Choirs

Celebrating those who enhance worship through the beauty of music.

DECEMBER 2025

14 December: Jubilee of Prisoners

Offering hope and redemption to prisoners and recognizing those who work to rehabilitate them.

For a more detailed calendar, visit the Jubilee website below or download the 2025 Jubilee mobile app!

