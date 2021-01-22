Learn Spanish with Rome’s Escuela de Español directed by Eva María Bilbao Barragán

Founded and directed by Eva María Bilbao Barragán, the Escuela de Español offers Spanish language courses in Rome, both for individuals and businesses. The Spanish School is known for offering a personalized experience to its students, you can opt for individual or group classes and focus on the aspect of the Spanish language that best suits your needs. There is no such thingsas “one size fits all” at the Escuela de Español, personalizing your Spanish course is at the core of their mission.

Adapting to the needs of each student allows for rapid progress. You can choose what you want to learn and how you want to learn it. The Spanish language program is developed according to your objectives in a coherent, realistic and efficient way. What about the costs? Individual lessons start at €20 per hour, groups of two pay €15 per person, groups of three pay €12 per person, up to €10 an hour for larger groups.

TYPES OF SPANISH COURSES