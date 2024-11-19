The Last Marvellous Minute. Pietro Ruffo at Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Discover the Stunning Exhibition of Pietro Ruffo in Rome

From October 29, 2024, to February 16, 2025, the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome hosts L’ultimo meraviglioso minuto (The Last Marvellous Minute), a major solo exhibition by Pietro Ruffo, curated by Sébastien Delot, Director of the National Picasso Museum in Paris.

Promoted by the Department of Culture of Roma Capitale and organized by the Special Palaexpo Company, this exhibition represents the most extensive project ever realized in a public institution by the Roman artist. Featuring over 50 works specifically created for the rooms of the first floor, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between humans and the planet, with a special tribute to the city of Rome.

The exhibition is divided into four thematic rooms, each of which explores a different aspect of the relationship between humans and the environment, encouraging deep reflection on the evolution of our planet and the impact of our presence.

First Room: Le Monde Avant la Création de l’Homme

Le Monde Avant la Création de l’Homme, 2024, ink on canvas laid on paper and cutouts, 400 × 2100 cm

The exhibition begins with a room dedicated to the pre-human era, drawing on 19th-century imagery from Camille Flammarion’s book Le Monde Avant la Création de l’Homme. Pietro Ruffo has created an impressive installation with a 700-square-meter mural, depicting a primordial forest that once dominated the planet. This representation envelops visitors, recreating the atmosphere of a world still untouched, when tropical jungles covered much of the Earth’s surface. The room is bisected by a large structure depicting a section of the Grand Canyon, rendered with detailed earthy tones that capture the essence of a distant past.

Second Room: The Evolution of Humanity

In the second room, the narrative shifts from unspoiled nature to the emergence of humans. Ruffo has created a “visual archive” that traces the evolution of our ancestors, through works on mounted paper, carvings, and ink drawings. Visitors are invited to embark on a symbolic journey through the milestones of our evolutionary history, from Neanderthal remains to the earliest signs of abstract thought, represented by votive figurines. This space provides a deep reflection on the origins of humanity and the dawn of human societies, raising questions about what makes us unique as a species.

Third Room: The Planetary Garden

The Planetary Garden, 2023-2024, CGI animation created in collaboration with Noruwei

The exhibition continues with a drastic change of scene in the third room, which features an immersive video installation titled The Planetary Garden. This section, created in collaboration with the creative collective Noruwei, is inspired by the philosophical work of Gilles Clément and captures the constantly changing landscape of our planet. The dynamic and three-dimensional images explore Earth’s transformation over time, inviting visitors to ponder the concept of the planetary garden, viewed as a metaphor for Earth’s fragility and resilience.

Fourth Room: The Anthropocene and Rome

Antropocene 92, Rome Covered by a Primordial Forest, 2024, ink, oil and cutouts on paper laid on canvas, 73 × 92 cm

The final room is a tribute to the city of Rome, examined through the lens of the Anthropocene, the geological era defined by human influence on the planet. Ruffo uses historical maps of Rome, such as those by Giovanni Battista Nolli and Luigi Canina, to explore the transformation of the city over time. His works span from marine depths to primordial forests and monumental architectural achievements of the imperial era, offering a stratified narrative of the city. Each piece reflects the natural and anthropogenic changes that have shaped the Roman territory over the centuries, creating a mosaic of historical moments that invites reflection on our role in the evolution of the urban landscape.

This exhibition is a journey through different eras, inviting visitors to see our presence on the planet with fresh eyes and to consider our role in its ongoing transformation. The Last Marvellous Minute is an opportunity to reflect on the past and the future, starting from natural history and arriving at a contemporary and innovative vision of the world around us.

Until 16 February 2025

Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Via Nazionale, 194

Opening times: Tue – Sun 10am-8pm

Tickets: Full €12.50, Reduced €10

palazzoesposizioniroma.it