Viaggio nella Pop Art: A New Exhibition at La Vaccheria

After two years of its opening, the Vaccheria hosts Viaggio nella Pop Art: A New Way to Love Things.

Curated by Giuliano Gasparotti and Francesco Mazzei, this free-entry exhibition at the Vaccheria cultural space in the EUR district will run until March 31, 2025. It features approximately 200 works from private collections and the Rosini Gutman Collection.

Once a Roman farmhouse and stable, Vaccheria EUR has transformed into a cultural hub for young talent and local artists. With this new project, it aims to become the Roman home of Pop Art, a modernized version of Warhol’s iconic Factory.

The Exhibition

The exhibition celebrates nearly eight decades of Pop Art, from its rebellious and accessible origins to its various modern and contemporary forms.

It features around 200 works by 45 Italian and international artists, highlighting the breadth of Pop Art and its many iterations: from early 1960s American Pop Art to Nouveau Réalisme, from the Roman art scene of Piazza del Popolo to New Pop, Urban Art, and the New Web Generation.

The exhibit is organized around three themes: American Pop Art, including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, and Robert Indiana; the role of female artists in the New Pop Art scene; and a focus on the Italian roots of the movement, particularly the School of Piazza del Popolo.

Highlights include Warhol’s Liza Minnelli and Cow; his Fate Presto, a Pop Art rendition of a 1980 newspaper front page; Niki De Saint Phalle’s Nana dansant; Angeli’s Olimpico and Olimpico svastiche; Festa’s Manet (1981); Schifano’s reimagined photos and Piazza delle Muse inquietanti.

The event coincided with the first edition of the From Pop to Pop festival, which ran from September 13 to 15, 2024. The festival featured free events celebrating pop culture, including film screenings, lectures, and jazz performances.

The exhibition is supported by Roma Capitale and by Kif Italia, with the aim of highlighting the enduring influence of Pop Art on culture and society today.

Until March 31, 2025

Via Giovanni L’Eltore, 35 – Eur

Opening times: Tue – Thu 9.00 – 13.00 | Fri – Sun 9.00 – 19.00

Free admission