Alessandra Giannetti Boutique: Where fashion meets art

A place to experience and feel a mix of metropolitan meets Italian style

A stone’s throw away from the Pantheon situated in Piazza Capranica, quite frankly the heart of Rome, is clothing boutique Alessandra Giannetti. I have passed the shop more times than I can count, always taking a few moments to stop, peer through, and admire the window display, always dressed with items I couldn’t help but envision myself in.

Alessandra Giannetti is not just a store, but an independent Italian brand, a place where fashion meets art, created and designed by Ms. Alessandra Giannetti herself.

Alessandra hadn’t always been involved in fashion. Roman born and bred, she studied Japanese Language and Literature in Rome before packing her bags to explore places like London and Tokyo. Living in Japan especially, she noted how fashion was at the root of everything, a place for bold designs and self-expression, and it’s when she became aware of her own signature style: metropolitan and contemporary East-meets-West signature styles.

After moving back to Rome and working some time in Japanese media, Giannetti took a career turn and opened up Alessandra Giannetti with architect and artist Fabio Gasparri in 2001. The flagship store is a destination, a place to experience and feel a mix of metropolitan meets Italian style. Acknowledging that each woman is unique, Alessandra emphasises the importance of the hands-on-experience in her store, an intimate moment between woman and stylist to understand her personal style and needs. The clothes are 100% Made In Italy, sourcing the highest quality fabrics and working with local artisans here in Rome for production. Sustainable fabrics and natural production are at the core of the brand.

Each season, her collections are a mix of contemporary, chic, functional, and elegant. It’s a style that elloquintantly captures the everyday life of an Italian woman. The garments are transformable that combine essential design with the elegance of the fabric, focusing on the geometries of the cuts to create either volume sculptural shapes or soft and enveloping. This year’s FW21 collection is a mix of neutrals, with pops of colors like deep orange, slate gray, and forest green and fabrics like velvet corduroy, silk, and lace. When asking Alessandra her favorite colors, she admits neutrals, especially black, but adds that she always focuses on adding a pop of color to each collection, to incorporate different dimensions.

Inside the store, you can’t help but notice the eclectic artwork on display hanging from the walls. Monthly or even quarterly, Giannetti welcomes different local artists and opens up her store as an art gallery, too.