Forces of Fashion returns to Rome on October 26, 2024

October 26, 2024, is a date that all fashion enthusiasts should mark on their calendars: the second Italian edition of Forces of Fashion, Vogue’s free event that tells and celebrates fashion through the voices of its leading figures, is coming.

After the success of last year’s edition, held during Vogue Italia’s 60th anniversary, Forces of Fashion returns to Rome. This year, Forces of Fashion will also take place in London (October 26), Mexico City (October 10), Mumbai (October 23), New York (October 24), and for the first time in Berlin (September 23) and Madrid (October 3). In each country, including Italy, a series of talks and masterclasses with top journalists, designers, influencers, and industry leaders will take the audience inside the pages of Vogue.

The power of the runway

This year’s theme, “The power of the runway,” has been developed globally and aims to explore the runway as a cultural element: the catwalk is seen as a stage where, over the years, social changes have been showcased and interpreted through the imaginative power of fashion and its creatives. Moreover, the spotlight of the Italian edition will also focus on all the professionals involved in the artisanal craftsmanship of Made in Italy at every level.

Forces of Fashion 2024 at Mattatoio Testaccio

The second Italian edition of Forces of Fashion, scheduled for October 26, will once again take place at the former Mattatoio in Rome. A significant event in Rome’s fall calendar, it will engage the local community and beyond, offering a day dedicated to fashion as a tool for creating change and fostering new connections.

The event, free of charge and registration-based, will encourage dialogue between the public and professionals, offering valuable networking opportunities for those dreaming of a career in the industry.

To stay updated on Forces of Fashion 2024, we recommend registering on the official Forces of Fashion website and following the social profiles of Vogue Italia for the latest news.

26 October 2024

Ex Mattatoio Testaccio

https://www.vogueforcesoffashion.com/rome