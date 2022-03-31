The Academia Belgica promotes cultural relations between Brussels and Rome.

Founded in 1939, the Belgian Academy is based in a modernist building in the middle of Valle Giulia and it is nestled between other foreign academies such as the Egyptian Academy and the Swedish Institute, overlooking the British School at Rome from its windows. Similarly to these institutions, the academy’s mission is to support research and encourage intercultural exchanges between Belgium and Italy.

The Belgiam Academy hosts resident students coming alternatively from Belgium and from the Flanders. Grants fellowships and organizes summer and winter schools for Belgian and international students alike. The academy, not too far from the peaceful Villa Borghese’s gardens, represents the ideal meeting point for Belgian and foreign communities living in Rome.

Art Deco and Modernism

As soon as you enter the building through the courtyard, you might think you have stepped into a Wes Anderson’s movie set. The exotic elegance and the picture-perfect symmetry of the rooms contrast with the imposing Rationalist style of the building.

Architects Gino Cipriani and Jean Hendrickx-Van den Bosch designed this vast construction, taking care of every single detail of the project, choosing the finest green and black marbles, selecting tables, decorations and lamps.

While the furniture’s African wood is a reminder of the Belgian colonial past, the top of the stairway is decorated with a Flemish drapery which is a copy of the tapestry made for Cardinal Ippolito II D’Este.

As royal weddings used to unite entire peoples and countries in the past centuries, the Princess Marie-José Foundation is a symbol of love for the arts.

In 1930, Princess Marie-José of Belgium married Prince Humbert of Savoy at the Quirinale Palace and a national fundraising campaign – as we would call it nowadays– was launched to arrange for a present for the newlyweds.

It was the Princess who wishes to dedicate part of the funds to the creation of a Foundation to allow Belgian artists to reside and study in Rome. At the same time, the project of the academy came to light.

The initial plans continue to inspire the work of the academy. Still today, the Academia hosts scholars passionate about Italian architecture and arts, and it organizes monthly events on history, architecture and international relations. Current residents include artists Lise Duclaux and Gauthier Oushoorn.

A well supplied library to discover more about Italy and Belgium

The academy’s library gathers more than 80.000 volumes dedicated to history, archaeology, history of religions, and science. University students can request access upon booking. Besides several photographic and correspondence archives, the library hosts an ancient books fund that includes about 70 Latin essays on astrology.

ACADEMIA BELGICA

Via Omero 8

Office hours:

Mon – Fri 9 am – 6 pm

LIBRARY:

Mon – Fri 9 am – 1 pm, 2 pm – 5 pm

academiabelgica.it

Discover Foreign Academies and Institutes in Rome

