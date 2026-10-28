Rome’s Rose Garden Reopens for Autumn

Over a thousand roses from around the world in one of the most enchanting spots in the Capital

From Sunday 25 October to Sunday 8 November, the Municipal Rose Garden reopens to the public for its autumn season, with free entry every day.

Autumn is a special time to visit: many of the ancient, Tea and China roses bloom for a second time, alongside the modern varieties, while the wild roses fill the garden with rosehips in every shape and colour. Rome’s Garden Service also offers free guided tours of the garden, bookable by email at [email protected] or by phone on 06 5746810.

Just a short walk from the Colosseum and perched above the Circus Maximus, this beautiful garden is home to more than 1,100 varieties of roses, offering a spectacular view over the ruins of the Palatine Hill and the city of Rome.

And the garden isn’t just beautiful, it’s also one of the most prestigious collections in the world, which retraces the history and evolution of the rose from the ancient Romans to today. There are roses from New Zealand, Europe, the Americas, and South Africa, just to name a few. Some are 40 million years old, and among them are some of the most curious and unique species in the world—like the Rosa Chinensis Viridiflora, with its green petals; the Rosa Chinensis Mutabilis, which changes color over several days; and the Rosa Foetida, a rose known for its strong, unpleasant scent.

The Garden was first set up in the year 1931 according to the wish of nobleman Francesco Boncompagni Ludovisi, on top of a former Jewish cemetery. To commemorate the former site the garden still bears the two tables of the law of Moses at its entrance and was given the shape of a menorah with its seven arms.

The garden is split into three sections, showcasing ancient, botanical and modern roses. It is both centrally located yet also a tranquil, romantic spot to escape the chaos of the city. Definitely worth a visit for lovers of roses, lovers of a great panorama or just lovers in general!

SEE ALSO:

Gardens and Parks in Rome

Villa Borghese

Villa Torlonia

Villa Celimontana

Villa Doria Pamphilj