Il Roseto Comunale di Roma

Just a short walk from the Colosseum and above the Circus Maximus, you can find an exquisite rose garden with over 1,100 different species of roses, with a spectacular view overlooking the ruins of the Palatine Hill and the city of Rome.

And the garden isn’t just beautiful, it’s also one of the most prestigious collections in the world, which retraces the history and evolution of the rose from the ancient Romans to today. There are roses from New Zealand, Europe, the Americas and South Africa, just to name a few. Some are 40 million years old.

The Garden was first set up in the year 1931 according to the wish of the nobleman Francesco Boncompagni Ludovisi, on top of a former Jewish cemetery. To commemorate the former site the garden still bears the two tables of the laws of Moses at its entrance and was given the shape of a menorah with its seven arms.

The garden is split into three sections, showcasing ancient, botanical and modern roses. It is both centrally located yet also a tranquil, romantic spot to escape the chaos of the city. Definitely worth a visit for lovers of roses, lovers of a great panorama or just lovers in general!

COVID-19 restrictions

Due to the restrictions decreed by the Italian government, all visitors must book in advance to be able to enter the rose garden. From April 21 to May 15, only the collection area is available to the public every day, from 8:30 am till 7:30 pm. From May 16 to June 13, the competition area is also open to the public every day.

