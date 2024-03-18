Features, Hot Topics / News, Other attractions, Things to See in Rome

Final Call to Visit Museum of Dreamers in Rome

Discovering a Wonderland for All Dreamers

Located away from the bustling tourist crowds in Rome lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by adventurers – the Museum of Dreamers. This whimsical place offers a unique and immersive experience that transports visitors into the realm of imagination and creativity. 

The Museum of Dreamers serves as a celebration of creativity in all its forms, showing the work of visionaries who dare to dream big. Due to its popularity, the museum has decided to extend the opening period until Saturday, May 18, 2024. Visitors are open to boundless possibilities of the imagination and experience a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For those seeking an interactive experience, it offers creative activities that encourage visitors to unleash their inner artist. The museum itself is an emotional journey of 21 creative installations designed by Elena and Giulia Sella; moreover, it is a space to overcome your fears, which encourages you to chase your dreams and turn them into reality.

The Museum of Dreams welcomes adults as well as children to stimulate imagination and curiosity. Among many dreamy installations is the iconic ball pit “Enjoy Today” where visitors can immerse themselves in hundreds of colorful balls and discover their inner child; and “Wall of Dreams” that offers a safe platform for visitors to write down their wishes and biggest dreams without judgment.

At the end of the colorful journey, you will find the Dream Bar where you can enjoy tasty cupcakes, popcorn, fluffy marshmallows, and more. And don’t forget to take a seat under the pinky Sakura trees that transport you to a pinky wonderland to spark your reflection on this world. Plan your visit today and prepare to be enchanted by the beauty that awaits within the walls of the Museum of Dreamers.

INSPIRATION
Visit Rome with Kids

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Viale Angelico, 52

Opening times:
Monday-Thursday: 11am – 8pm
Friday: 10am – 9am
Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 9.30am

Tickets:
Standard ticket from €18,50 – Reduced from €13,50

museumofdreamers.com

