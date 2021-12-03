Access this exclusive NYE party in Rome (limited to only 35 people among the club members)

New Year’s Eve is at our doorsteps and it almost feels like everyone already knows what they’re doing. Everyone except for me and my friends, of course. But it’s not really our fault… we just want to be extra sure we end up in the perfect place. After all, we’re just asking for a delicious dinner, a fun atmosphere, great drinks, midnight toasts and all-night Dj sets to show our grooves on the dance floor! And definitely not an overcrowded place … we’re not 15 anymore.

But my friends and I may have found the perfect place to spend New Year’s Eve in Rome. And their New Year’s Eve party is the perfect way to kick-off the new year. But don’t spread the voice too much, there are only 35 seats available!

This secret speakeasy is hidden behind a black door footsteps from the Colosseum. Walk down the stairs of what seems like a biker shop – to have a ’20s style vintage lounge unfold before your eyes. For those of you who are already members of this secret underground bar, I’m talking about The Race Club Roma, and they have the perfect night planned out.

The night kicks off with a delicious buffet dinner from 8.30pm accompanied by Electro Swing music! In fact, if you’re into the whole ’20s vibe, definitely dress up! An open bar with prosecco and an open bar with classic cocktails as well as the Race Club Roma’s signature list will await you ALL-NIGHT-LONG! At midnight, get a glass of prosecco and toast to the New Year with your friends or partner and embrace the New Year with some seasonal desserts and mixology cocktails.

Don’t forget to step outside The Race Club to enjoy a first-class view of the Colosseum illuminated by the Eternal City’s New Year’s Eve fireworks at midnight! If you want to start the New Year in style, in an incredible location, and away from the chaos of it all, the Race Club Roma is your place. But don’t think too long… seats are filling up fast!

Click here to check out the Race Club Roma’s official event for info and bookings.

☛Entrance from 8.30pm inclusive of:

• Buffet dinner

• Prosecco Open bar ALL NIGHT LONG

• Classic and Signature Cocktails Open bar

• Dessert buffet

• TABLE ALL NIGHT LONG

• The Race Club Roma 2022 membership card

Price: €150 (by Dec 19th), €210 (from Dec 20th)

ONLY 35 SEATS AVAILABLE UPON RESERVATION

Tables of 4, 6, 8 people. Couples will have a sharing table with other couples of similar age/geographical origin if possible.

Contacts:

✉ theraceclubroma@gmail.com

✆ 06 9604 4048 (After 10pm)

✆ 328 274 1048 (whatsapp)