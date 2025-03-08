“Picasso the Foreigner” Exhibition at Museo del Corso

At the Museo del Corso, over 100 works trace Picasso’s journey in France.

From February 27 to June 29, 2025, the Museo del Corso at Palazzo Cipolla hosts Picasso the Foreigner, featuring over 100 works, along with documents, photographs, and videos that explore the artist’s relationship with France—the country where he lived but never gained citizenship.

After stops at Palazzo Reale in Milan and Palazzo Te in Mantua, this edition includes a special selection of works curated specifically for the Roman exhibition.

Ricevuta per la richiesta per la carta d’identità di Pablo Picasso, con timbro “spagnolo

3 luglio 1931

© Archivio Prefettura Polizia di Parigi Pablo Picasso (1881-1973)

Dona asseguda [Donna seduta], 1917

Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Photo: Fotogasull

© Succession Picasso by SIAE 2025

Picasso: An Artist Without a Country

Born in Málaga in 1881, Pablo Picasso moved to Paris in 1904. Despite his global fame, France denied his request for citizenship in 1940. The exhibition delves into his struggles as an immigrant in a nation marked by political and cultural tensions.

Few people know that in 1901, French police labeled him as an “anarchist under surveillance”. Yet, Picasso transformed his outsider status into a creative force, challenging institutions and revolutionizing 20th-century art.

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973)

Mediterranean Village

Mougins 1937

Collezione privata

© Succession Picasso by SIAE 2025

Rare Works and Thematic Sections

The exhibition features loans from major museums and private collections across Europe, including two works never before seen in Italy:

Forest on a Mountain Slope (1899) – Museo Picasso, Barcelona

At the Restaurant (1900) – Private Collection

A dedicated section explores Picasso’s spring in Rome in 1917, when he collaborated with Jean Cocteau, Erik Satie, and the Ballets Russes, leaving a lasting mark on the cultural scene.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is the preparatory drawing for the sculpture “Man with a Sheep” (1942), a direct response to Nazi art. While the Nazis glorified the idealized “new man,” Picasso chose to depict the weak and vulnerable, making a powerful political statement.

A must-see exhibition that sheds new light on Picasso’s life and art.

27 February – 29 June 2025

Museo del Corso, Palazzo Cipolla

Via del Corso 320

Opening times: Mon 3pm-8pm; Tue-Sun 10am-8pm

Ticker: € 15,00

museodelcorso.com/picasso-lo-straniero