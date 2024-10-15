“Miró – Il costruttore di sogni”: a new exhibition at Museo Della Fanteria

In Rome, an exhibition dedicated to the Catalan genius who revolutionized the language of modern art.

Miró – The Dream Builder, curated by Achille Bonito Oliva, Maithe VallesBled, and Vincenzo Sanfo, will be open to the public until the 23rd of February at Museo Storico della Fanteria in Rome. The 150-piece exhibit displays works from French and Italian private collections that span 60 years of Catalan artist Joan Miró’s career.

Miró, a painter, ceramist, and sculptor, is celebrated for his ability to blur the lines between abstraction and figuration, giving life to a dreamlike world where color and form defy convention. The exhibit explores his work through eight thematic sections, featuring stunning lithographs, hand-painted ceramics and collaborations with major poets and musicians. One of the eight areas – “Miró e i suoi amici” – is a multimedia section containing a dozen works by Man Ray, Picasso, Dali, and more. The works in the exhibit are dated from 1924-1981.

One of the strongest features of the exhibit is the collection of lithographs, many of which were crafted in collaboration with master printer Fernand Mourlot. These works are prized for their rich, vibrant colors and intricate details, showcasing Miró’s innovative approach to printmaking. Other highlights include a series of hand-painted ceramics, which reflect his playful yet deeply symbolic use of shapes and textures, as well as sketches for the 1981 staging of L’Uccello Luce at the Venice Biennale.

Standout pieces from Miró himself include Lithographie XI (1972), Galerie il Milione (1969), and the unnamed ceramic plates. Salvador Dalí’s Perseus and Pablo Picasso’s Femme nue make for the most captivating 3D works in the collection.

Additionally, rare documents and books from influential poets like André Breton and Tristan Tzara are on display, highlighting Miró’s deep connections to the Surrealist movement and the literary avant-garde. Joan Miró was closely connected to the Surrealist movement beginning in the 1920’s, both through his artistic style and his personal relationships with key figures in the movement. While he is often perceived as a unique and independent artist who resisted strict labels, Miró shared many of the ideals central to Surrealism at the start of his career.

This exhibition in Rome hopes visitors will focus on three primary aspects of Miró’s creativity: the revolution of artistic language, the dreamlike and lyrical dimension, and the tenacious capacity for resistance displayed in the artwork.

Miró – Il costruttore di sogni opened this September alongside another new exhibition at the Museo Storico della Fanteria: Antonio Ligabue ‒ I misteri di una mente. For those ready to be transported into the vivid and surreal imagination of a true 20th-century master, the exhibit is not to be missed.

Until 23 February 2025

Address

Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme 9

Opening hours

9:30am-8:30pm (Sat-Sun), 9.30pm-7.30pm (Mon-Fri)

Tickets

€13 (Mon-Fri) – €15 (Sat-Sun)

navigaresrl.com