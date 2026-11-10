Rome’s International Fair of Modern and Contemporary Art
From November 20 to 22, Roma Arte in Nuvola returns for its sixth edition at Fuksas’s Nuvola in Rome’s EUR District. The fair brings together around 140 Italian and international galleries, with works ranging from painting and sculpture to photography.
Created and directed by Alessandro Nicosia, with artistic direction by Adriana Polveroni, this year’s edition adds a new section, Approdo Roma, curated by Pier Paolo Pancotto, and for the first time extends beyond the Nuvola with an exhibition in the city center.
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Germany is this year’s guest country, marking the 75th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations with Italy. Its group show, Journey to Italy. Nostalgia for Italy, curated by Gregor Jansen and Julia Apitzsch, looks at the artistic exchange between the two countries through the eyes of eight artists, including Candida Höfer and Thomas Struth. Lombardy is the guest region, with a selection of Olympic and Paralympic posters by painters under 40, created with Triennale Milano and the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation.
Among the exhibitions and special projects, we highlight:
- Cagli è anche scultore: masks and portraits in cardboard and metal by Corrado Cagli, made between 1959 and 1967, marking 50 years since the artist’s death.
- Giorgio de Chirico: a retrospective by Tornabuoni Arte on the artist’s bond with Rome, his home from 1944, with works from the early 1900s to the 1970s.
- Untitled: a tribute to Japanese sculptor Hidetoshi Nagasawa, with monumental works in marble, lead, wood and bronze in the Nuvola foyer.
- Eco domestiche: contemporary works by artists such as Enzo Cucchi, Nico Vascellari and Eva Marisaldi, placed among the furnishings of the Casa Museo Mario Praz.
- Museums and institutions: the Ministry of Culture, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, with two works by Marinella Senatore, and MAXXI, with two works by Thomas Ruff.
The program also includes talks moderated by Adriana Polveroni, live performances and four awards for artists and galleries.