A Guide To The Best Events In November 2024 In Rome

Discovering the best things to do in Rome in November

November 2024 promises to be a month filled with cultural delights and unforgettable experiences in Rome. As the autumn leaves fall and the city streets take on a warm and inviting ambiance, Rome’s event calendar comes alive. From art exhibitions to music festivals, Rome has something extraordinary in store for everyone this fall. In this article we have gathered some of the best events in November 2024 in Rome.

Exhibitions this November in Rome

This month is brimming with exciting exhibits in Rome. Rome’s Historic Infantry Museum has unveiled two new exhibitions, one featuring the works of Mirò and the other highlighting Antonio Ligabue. Another exciting new exhibit is Roma Pittrice at Palazzo Braschi, an all-female exhibition. Meanwhile, Palazzo Bonaparte is showcasing a large retrospective on Botero. For those interested in contemporary art, the exhibit EMOTION at Chiostro del Bramante has been extended until January 2025, so there’s still plenty of time to experience it. Also running until January and not to be missed, is “Penelope,” the first exhibition dedicated to the Homeric character hosted at the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Finally, head over to Rome’s EUR district to catch La Vaccheria’s pop-art exhibition, which showcases stunning masterpieces that are sure to impress.

Best events in November in Rome

Live music

What better way to feel the heartbeat of Rome than jamming out to its live music? In addition to the lively Roma Jazz Festival, many concerts catering to all tastes are scheduled for November.

November 1 – 23 | Roma Jazz Festival

Restore your soul with 2024’s rendition of the Roma Jazz Festival, an annual celebration held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. From soloists to big bands, old-school jazz to new voices and local artists to international acts, there’s something for everyone. The event lasts almost the entire month, giving you plenty of time to dive into the dynamic, innovative state of the genre today.

November 8 – 17 | MedFilm Festival

The MedFilm Festival brings Mediterranean cinema to the heart of Rome. Now in its 30th edition, MedFilm highlights films from the Mediterranean, Middle East, and North Africa. It’s a unique opportunity to discover diverse voices and cultures through screenings, masterclasses and panel discussions.

November 14 – 22 | RIFF Awards, Rome Independent Film Festival

The Rome Independent Film Festival (RIFF) returns to showcase the best in independent cinema. Held at the Nuovo Cinema Aquila, RIFF showcases about 100 premieres of both Italian and international films which are distributed over 13 sections.

November 14 – 16 | Manifesto Fest

Manifesto Fest returns for its eighth edition, once again pushing boundaries as a hybrid of electronic music, performance, and visual arts. This festival celebrates avant-garde experimentation by bringing together diverse artistic languages and creating a dialogue between past influences and contemporary visions.

November 15 – 19 | International Festival of Sacred Music and Art

The International Festival of Sacred Music and Art returns to Rome, filling the city’s most breathtaking churches with beautiful sacred music. Hosted in venues like St. Peter’s Basilica, this festival celebrates the connection between music and spirituality. International orchestras, choirs, and soloists will perform masterpieces of religious music, offering a soul-stirring experience for audiences. I

Until November 17 | Romaeuropa Festival

The Romaeuropa Festival‘s 39th edition showcases 100 performances and 300 shows by over 700 artists across Rome, celebrating a fusion of tradition and innovation through music, theatre, dance, digital arts, and children’s creations. Cutting across different generations and global perspectives, rising and established talents, this event guarantees Rome two months of artistic and cultural inspiration.

November 22 – 24 | Roma Arte in Nuvola

This fair is a true artistic hub, bringing together artists, galleries, art lovers, and major institutions to offer a visual and sensory experience of diverse creative expressions within the exceptional setting of La Nuvola.

November 28 | Thanksgiving

Plenty of restaurants and venues are ready to welcome you and your loved ones on this special day with the classic Thanksgiving dinner in the Eternal City, so you won’t feel like you are missing out one bit!

November 28 | The Sukhishvili Ballet at the Auditorium Conciliazione

The Sukhishvili Ballet, a renowned Georgian dance company often referred to as the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” captivates audiences with its breathtaking performances. Featuring 100 dancers, 2,500 traditional Georgian costumes, and a unique orchestra, the ballet showcases the rich cultural heritage of Georgia. With over 90 million viewers across more than 100 countries, this globally celebrated show continues to thrill international audiences.