The Trevi Fountain reopens, but with limited access. Here are the rules and hours.

After three months of restoration, water flows again in one of Rome's most famous landmarks.

The Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, has finally reopened after three months of maintenance.

The restoration, completed ahead of schedule, ensures the fountain is in its best condition for the Jubilee. But with its reopening come new rules to ensure a more organized and respectful visitor experience.

To address overcrowding, the city has introduced a limit of 400 visitors at a time within the fountain’s perimeter. Mayor Roberto Gualtieri commented, “We are experimenting with a new access system, involving queues to allow both tourists and locals to enjoy the fountain in a more civil manner.”

The regulated access schedule is as follows:

Daily : Open from 9 am to 9pm, with last entry at 8:30 pm.

: Open from 9 am to 9pm, with last entry at 8:30 pm. Mondays and Fridays : Opens at 11 am to accommodate coin collection.

: Opens at 11 am to accommodate coin collection. Every other Monday : Opens at 2 pm to allow for cleaning and emptying of the basin.

: Opens at 2 pm to allow for cleaning and emptying of the basin. Evenings: From 9 pm access is unrestricted.

Dedicated staff will be present at the entrance, exit, and within the site to manage security and welcome visitors.

The possibility of introducing an entrance ticket is still under consideration, but for now, access remains free.

With the fountain restored, tourists can resume the beloved tradition of tossing coins into its waters. During the maintenance period, visitors made do with a temporary pool set up in front of the monument, which drew mixed reactions.

