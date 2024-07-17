Villa Borghese Reopens the Giardino delle Erme

Discover a secret garden inside Rome’s Villa Borghese

After nearly four months of restoration work, the Giardino delle Erme (or Garden of the Hermes) has been reopened to the public. The space, also known as the Fourth Secret Garden of Villa Borghese, is from the Baroque period. The historic architectural treasure has been elevated and reintroduced into Rome’s modern-day. Located just steps away from Galleria Borghese, acquaint yourself with the art of nature and valuable architecture.

The garden was reopened to Rome’s public on 27 June 2024. The four-month refurbishment was funded through the support of the company IZI Spa. Under the donation of 100 thousand euros, the collaboration of the Department of Culture of Rome Capital, Capitoline Superintendency of Cultural Heritage, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Waste Cycle, have completed the redevelopment of the beautiful garden.

INSPIRATION

Top Things to Do in Rome’s most famous park Villa Borghese

History of the Giardino delle Erme

Created in the seventeenth century, the garden served as a plant nursery, thus earning its additional nickname of “Garden of Cultivation.” The nursery fostered plants that were on display in the other three secret gardens within the complex. All three gardens, located adjacent to the Casino Nobile where Cardinal Scipione Borghese resided, originated with the purpose of displaying rare and exotic floral beauties.

The garden evolved through the additions of dragons to the entrance portal, coining the name “Exedra of the Dragons.” The animals were an extension by architects Carlo Rainaldi and Tommaso Mattei at the end of the seventeenth century, paying homage to the Borghese family symbol which happened to be a dragon.

During the nineteenth century, the garden was decorated with several male herm sculptures from the Roman period. In 1913, a fountain constructed from Luna marble, also of the Roman period, was added to the space. By 1919, the fountain was modified to the silhouette that is found today, and the garden walls were completed with a retaining wall designed by architect Raffaele de Vico.

Restoration

During the course of four months, the fountain that is the centerpiece of the space and crafted from Roman era marble, was uncovered from layers of limestone and other mineral matter to rebirth its original state. A new installation of an artistic lighting system has also been included in the new revival.

The reestablishment of original plaster and paint of decorative features such as Roman busts, frames, and the gate all surrounding the entrance were completed during the restoration as well. Special attention was paid to the two heraldic dragons that sit atop the entrance portal.

Since its reopening at the end of June, the garden is open to visitors everyday from 8am to 7pm. Take a break in nature with a hand-in-hand walk with history. Breathe the fresh air, admire the stunning flowers, and observe the growing fruit right before your eyes.

Giardino delle Erme

Villa Borghese

Open daily, 8am-7pm