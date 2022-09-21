The international festival of interactive and immersive digital

Virtual Reality Experience – VRE is an international festival which invites visitors into other dimensions thanks to immersive technologies and digital arts between the 6th and the 9th of October, 2022. This year’s edition, the fourth one, is hosted concomitantly by 5 different Italian cities, including: Milan (MEET Digital Culture Centre), Bologna (Multisala Odeon), Rome (Galleria delle Vasche), Potenza (Biblioteca Nazionale, Sala VROOM, Noeltan) and Palermo (Università di Palermo, Cre.zi.Plus, Cantieri alla Zisa).

The works presented in the festival are over 30, they come from 12 different countries (Australia, Canada, Iran, Germany, France, Poland, Taiwan, Russia, USA, UK, Portugal and Italy) and showcase the various experiments conducted by international artists pertaining to interactive virtual reality, XR installations, augmented reality and mixed reality.

The themes highlighted by this fourth edition range from social, to political and to ecological issues: the connection between human, innovative technologies and artificial intelligence, the search for a new perspective on humanity, the fall of democracy, the rise of populism and disinformation, the climate emergency, the threat of atomic disaster and so on. An official jury will reward the best experience and artwork. In Rome, the event is co-produced, for the second consecutive year, with Romaeuropa Festival and will last until November, 6th 2022. The exhibition will take place at Galleria delle Vasche (Pelanda – Mattatoio) where the digital blends with the handmade, thanks to the work of Auriea Harvey, encompassing virtual and tangible sculptures, drawings and simulations.

October 6 – November 6, 2022

3pm – 10pm

Mattatoio, Testaccio in Galleria delle Vasche at La Pelanda

Free entry

vrefest.com