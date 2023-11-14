Vibrant Colors, Virtual Reality: Van Gogh Experience at the Next Museum in Rome

See the world through Vincent van Gogh’s eyes

Discover and rediscover the art of the iconic Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh at the Van Gogh Experience, hosted by the Next Museum in Rome.

The Next Museum, one of the newest cultural centers in Rome, is part of a chain of interactive multimedia museums also established in Turin, Milan and Bilbao. As the name suggests, it keeps up with the times and the “next” big things, appealing to the fast-paced world of today by offering an immersive experience. The location is also optimal for a day out in the city — it’s just a 10 minute walk from the famous Villa Borghese Gardens which houses other cultural institutions like the Borghese Gallery, the Casa del Cinema, and the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art.

The choice to display van Gogh is then a calculated one: he’s not just famous for his art but also for the complexity and modernity he harnessed in his work. Van Gogh’s creativity and versatility makes him accessible to all ages, so this exhibit is definitely kid-friendly.

The museum offers an option for a virtual reality experience. Visitors can purchase the oculus goggles for three euros to see a completely different kind of world as if looking through the artist’s very eyes.

What’s in the exhibit?

Even over a century after his death, Vincent van Gogh is still one of the most famous painters in the world. His post-Impressionist style, emotional themes and vibrant colors make him the frequent subject of artistic analysis today.

At the entrance of the exhibit is a summary of the artist’s life, allowing you a glimpse of the mind behind the masterpieces. Van Gogh recalled his youth as “unhappy, cold and sterile,” an early signal of the depression which would impact his personal and professional life. His brother, Theo, emotionally and financially supported him, and it’s largely due to him that the van Gogh name is so well known now. Vincent would die at just 37 years old.

The star of the show is the interactive room, where you’re confronted by wall-to-wall projections set to the thrum of passionate, emotional classical music. The swirling animations mimic Van Gogh’s signature impasto technique, most easily visible in the sky of “Starry Night” and the crops in “Wheatfield with Crows”. Boats teeter on the rippling water and a blood-red wave gushes down to reveal the artist’s self-portraits.

Visitors become protagonists of their own experience by taking photos — selfies are encouraged! — and fully surrendering themselves to the symphony of senses presented by the exhibit.

Until 31 March 2024

Next Museum

Corso d’Italia 37/d

Mon-Fri: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-8pm

Sunday and holidays: 10am-6pm

Tickets: Full from 14,50€ to 16,50€, Reduced from 12,50€ to 14,50€

nextexhibition.it