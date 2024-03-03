Antonio Donghi. The Magic of Silence at Palazzo Merulana

The magical realism of Antonio Donghi is now on display at Palazzo Merulana in Rome.

Rome’s Palazzo Merulana is now featuring the work of a great Roman painter, Antonio Donghi. The exhibition, titled, Antonio Donghi. The Magic of Silence went on display in February and will be available to visit until the end of May.

Not long ago Palazzo Merulana was in a state of decay and permanent demolition. It has since been rebuilt and it hosts the Elena and Claudio Cerasi Foundation, and is managed by CoopCulture.

Today the Palazzo features the work of the impressive artist Antonio Donghi who lived from 1897 until 1963 and during his lifetime captured beautiful scenes of popular life, still life, and landscapes. His unique style of magical realism is remarkable and a must-see.

Thirty-four works are exhibited, mainly acquired directly from major exhibitions of the time or otherwise sourced from the market.

Donghi’s work was well revered during his lifetime. His collections were exhibited not only in Italy, but across the world, from Switzerland all the way to New York City. However, interest in his paintings went dormant for several decades.

Recently there has been a resurgence in interest in the neoclassical era in which Donghi lived. Now his work is receiving more attention than ever. This exhibition alongside other the works of famous artists currently displayed at Palazzo Merulana are meant to give guests an insightful look into the 1920s and 1930s.

Antonio Donghi was said to be a closed-off and quiet individual, but this comprehensive collection allows for a new perspective on this difficult artist. With every painting Dognhi exposes the viewer to a new story line. His still life portraits feel like an exclusive glance into the lives of the anonymous protagonists. Not always does Donghi paint his subjects looking forward, but when he does it feels as if the subject is looking directly at you.

Prepare to be transported to a past world and rediscover a chapter of Roman culture.

Until 26 May 2024

Where

Palazzo Merulana

Via Merulana, 121

Opening hours

From Wednesday to Friday: 12pm-8pm

From Saturday to Sunday: 10am-8pm

Tickets

€4-€12

palazzomerulana.it