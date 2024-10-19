“Antonio Ligabue ‒ I misteri di una mente” Opens at Museo Della Fanteria

The exhibition explores the evolution of one of Italy’s most influential and enigmatic artists, Antonio Ligabue.

Antonio Ligabue, the enigmatic painter and sculptor known for delving into the darker recesses of the human psyche, makes a powerful return to Rome with the exhibition Antonio Ligabue ‒ I misteri di una mente, which will take place at the Museo Storico della Fanteria until 12 January 2025.

Produced by Navigare Srl (alongside Miró- Il Costruttore di sogni also at the Museo Storico della Fanteria) and organized with the support of the Regione Lazio and the City of Rome, the exhibition features 64 works from private Italian collections. The first solo exhibition of Ligabue’s career took place in Rome in 1961, and his work is making a return to the Eternal City this fall and winter.

Antonio Ligabue, Cane Setter, 1958, Olio su faesite

The exhibition reinterprets Ligabue’s art beyond the conventional label of “Naïf.” It instead highlights the genius and complexity of a man whose creations are as psychologically profound as they are visually arresting.

The exhibit is divided into five distinct thematic areas: Animali da cortile (Farm Animals), Animali selvaggi (Wild Animals), Cani (Dogs), Animali da bosco (Woodland Creatures), and Autoritratti, fiori e campagne (Self-Portraits, Flowers, and Countryside). Each section traces Ligabue’s evolution as an artist, emphasizing his emotional intensity and experimental spirit.

Antonio Ligabue, Scrofa (Maiale), 1940, Olio su faesite

The exhibition is organized chronologically to lead viewers through the evolution of Ligabue’s art throughout his career. Visitors to the exhibit at the Museo Storico della Fanteria will find a mixture of sculptures, oil paintings, drawings, and etchings—revealing the singularity of Ligabue’s work in the art world.

Special attention is given to his self-portraits, a tool he used frequently. For Ligabue, it was a way to experiment and show the evolution of his artistic journey and his identity as both a painter and a man.

Art lovers are invited to immerse themselves in the mind and art of one of Italy’s most complex 20th-century figures this fall and winter at Antonio Ligabue ‒ I misteri di una mente.

Until 12 January 2025

Address

Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme 9

Opening hours

9:30am-8:30pm (Sat-Sun), 9.30pm-7.30pm (Mon-Fri)

Tickets

€13 (Mon-Fri) – €15 (Sat-Sun)

navigaresrl.it