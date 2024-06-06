Vincent Peters. Timeless Time at Palazzo Bonaparte

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte hosts the photography of Vincent Peters until August 25.

“Timeless Time,” a stunning photography exhibit by the brilliant Vincent Peters, is finally here in Rome. The exclusive exhibit follows its previous great success at Palazzo Reale in Milan and Palazzo Albergati in Bologna. Now, Peters’ work is on captivating display in Rome at Palazzo Bonaparte until August 25, 2024.

The exhibit presents an encounter with Peters’ black-and-white works, all of which are classic and elegant. The art features a playful technique using light and emotion to tell the story of the muse in front of the camera, leaving the viewer to experience and interpret the piece through a human approach.

Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte is also the current residence of Mario Testino’s “A Beautiful World”, another incredible photography exhibition, which will remain open until August 25, 2024.

Vincent Peters Charlize Theron I, New York 2008 140×180 cm Vincent Peters Scarlett Johansson, NY 2017 90×110 cm

Familiar faces on display

Peters’ artwork includes notable names such as Christian Bale, Emma Watson, David Beckham, Angelina Jolie, Monica Bellucci, Scarlett Johansson, and many more. The art removes the celebrity from their status and transcends the subject into a storyteller.

Each piece provides insight into a narrative that leaves the observer craving more knowledge and a stronger grasp on the situation behind the artwork.

Peters, born in Germany, began his career in fashion photography in 1999. His work is renowned and featured in the spaces of fashion, portraits, campaigns, and magazines worldwide.

Peters has worked for names as big as Armani, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and many more. In the “Timeless Time” exhibition, the accomplished photographer aims to express the fleetingness of time, making these moments eternal.

Similar to the immortal beauty found here in the city of Rome, these beauties captivate us, become one with us, and remain within us forever.

Vincent Peters Vincent Cassel III, Paris 2008 70×90 cm Vincent Peters Monica Belucci I , Rome 2006 140×180 cm

Address

Piazza Venezia, 5

Opening hours

10am – 8pm (ticket office closes at 7pm)

Ticket prices

Full: € 15.00

Reduced: € 13.00

Reduced University: € 10.00

Reduced children: € 6.00

Contact

06.8715111

mostrepalazzobonaparte.it