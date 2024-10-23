Discover 14 of Rome’s Most Extraordinary Airbnbs

Here are some of the best airbnbs in Rome: 14 apartments, condos, and cottages offering a wide range of price-points and locations across Rome.

Planning a trip to Rome can be overwhelming. There are thousands of hotels, apartments, or houses to rent and they can all require tedious planning and research– however, Airbnb can do most of that work for you.

There is no shortage of incredible places to stay in Rome and rentals with Airbnb are often the easiest way to secure accommodation. Grand hotels and boutique inns are charming, but one of the best parts of renting an apartment or condo with Airbnb is the taste of local living. In this guide, we’ll give you a tour of the best Airbnbs in Rome at various price points, sizes, and locations. Get ready to experience Rome like a true Roman!

Entire Cottage in Rome

Location: Monti

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Stand-alone cottage, private terrace

Starting Price per Night: €185

READ MORE This charming cottage is located just 10 minutes from the Colosseum in Rome, it offers easy access to historical sites and is only 400 meters from the metro. It features modern amenities, a comfortable layout, and stylish decor. The space includes a cozy bedroom, a well-equipped kitchen, and a relaxing living area. Ideal for solo travelers or couples looking for a central, quiet retreat close to Rome’s major attractions.

View the listing here.

The Flair Pantheon View

Location: City Center

Size: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Gorgeous Pantheon view, well decorated

Starting Price per Night: €329

READ MORE The Flair Pantheon View is a stylish vacation home in Rome, offering a spectacular view of the Pantheon from its windows. It is a well-appointed apartment with elegant, modern furnishings, a comfortable living space, and a cozy bedroom. The location is central, making it ideal for sightseeing and exploring nearby landmarks. Perfect for travelers seeking a luxurious stay in the heart of historic Rome.

View the listing here.

The Sun in Trastevere

Location: Trastevere

Size: One bedroom, two bathrooms

Features: Heart of lively Trastevere neighborhood, overlooking a residential courtyard

Starting Price per Night: €175

READ MORE The Sun in Trastevere is a stylish and cozy apartment located in the vibrant Trastevere neighborhood of Rome. The apartment features modern decor, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living space, making it perfect for short or long stays. Its central location provides easy access to restaurants, shops, and popular landmarks, offering a true Roman experience. Ideal for couples or solo travelers looking to explore the city.

View the listing here

Fontana di Trevi, stunning frontal view

Location: City Center

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Perfect view of Trevi Fountain, clean-cut interior design

Starting Price per Night: €402

READ MORE This Airbnb offers a stunning, front-facing view of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome, providing an unforgettable experience right from your window. The apartment is elegantly designed with modern furnishings, a spacious layout, and high-quality amenities for a luxurious stay. Located in the heart of Rome, it is perfect for those looking to explore major attractions within walking distance. Ideal for couples or solo travelers seeking both comfort and prime sightseeing opportunities, this is easily one of the best Airbnbs in Rome.

View the listing here.

Luxury Domus Colosseum View Apartment

Location: Monti

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Ludus Magnus’ archaeological area, includes a sofa bed

Starting Price per Night: €755

READ MORE The Luxury Domus Colosseum View Apartment offers a modern and upscale stay with a breathtaking view of the Colosseum right from its windows. This stylish condominium features spacious rooms, high-end amenities, and a sleek, contemporary design. Its central location makes it ideal for travelers who want to explore Rome’s historic sites on foot. Perfect for those seeking luxury and convenience in the heart of the city.

View the listing here.

Apartment Int 1– Vatican area with Garden

Location: West of Vatican

Size: Two bedroom, two bathroom

Features: Quieter area far from City Center, spacious interiors

Starting Price per Night: €113

READ MORE This Airbnb is a cozy apartment located 5 minutes from the metro and near the Vatican, featuring a private garden for guests to enjoy. The interior is modern, well-furnished, and designed for a comfortable stay, making it ideal for solo travelers or couples. Its convenient location offers easy access to Rome’s landmarks and transportation. The garden space adds a peaceful retreat after a day of sightseeing.

View the listing here.

Charming Apartment Piazza di Spagna

Location: Piazza di Spagna

Size: Four bedroom, four bathroom

Features: Massive apartment that sleeps eight, perfect for group vacations

Starting Price per Night: €572

READ MORE This charming apartment is located near Piazza di Spagna in Rome, offering a beautifully decorated space with modern amenities. It is ideal for guests who want to stay in a central location, within walking distance of major attractions like the Spanish Steps. The apartment is well-furnished with cozy rooms and a fully equipped kitchen, providing both comfort and convenience. Perfect for couples or solo travelers seeking a stylish Roman getaway.

View the listing here.

Vuotopieno Casa Sand Roma

Location: Prati

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Pastoral interiors with vintage appeal

Starting Price per Night: €300

READ MORE Vuotopieno Casa Sand Roma is a beautifully designed apartment located in Rome, offering a spacious, modern interior with tasteful decor. It features comfortable furnishings, a well-equipped kitchen, and a relaxing living space, making it ideal for couples or small groups. Situated in a central area, it allows easy access to Rome’s historic attractions. The apartment offers a serene atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a day of sightseeing.

View the listing here.

In the Heart of Rome–Opera-Designed Apartment

Location: Monti

Size: Two bedroom, two bathroom

Features: Heart of Rome, bright living room

Starting Price per Night: €290

READ MORE The Opera Design Apartment is a stylish space located in the heart of Rome, offering a modern and elegant design with high-quality furnishings. The apartment features a comfortable living area, a well-equipped kitchen, and a cozy bedroom, making it perfect for couples or small groups. Its central location provides easy access to Rome’s key attractions. The apartment combines contemporary decor with comfort for a relaxing stay.

View the listing here.

Book and Art-Filled Apartment in Trastevere

Location: Trastevere

Size: Two bedroom, two bathroom

Features: Library-esque, cozy appeal

Starting Price per Night: €200

READ MORE This Airbnb listing is a unique, book- and art-filled apartment in the Trastevere neighborhood of Rome. The space is thoughtfully decorated with a variety of artworks and books, offering a cozy and creative atmosphere. The apartment is well-suited for those who appreciate culture and design, featuring modern amenities and a comfortable layout. It’s centrally located, providing easy access to Rome’s key attractions and vibrant local life.

View the listing here.

Apartment with Large Terrace Near Piazza Navona

Location: City Center

Size: Three bedroom, three bathroom

Features: Sleeps six, private terrace

Starting Price per Night: €650

READ MORE This charming apartment in Rome features a spacious terrace and is conveniently located near Piazza Navona, making it ideal for exploring the city. It is equipped with modern amenities and comfortably accommodates two guests. The decor combines traditional and contemporary styles, providing a cozy atmosphere. Guests can enjoy nearby attractions, restaurants, and shops within walking distance.

View the listing here.

Luxury and Classy Apartment in the Heart of Rome

Location: Regola

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Recently updated, overlooks the Tiber

Starting Price per Night: €215

READ MORE This Airbnb is located in the heart of Rome, offering a stylish and sophisticated atmosphere perfect for two guests. It features elegant furnishings, modern amenities, and is within walking distance of popular attractions. The apartment provides a comfortable stay with its spacious layout and upscale decor. Guests can easily explore the vibrant neighborhood, filled with restaurants, shops, and cultural sites.

View the listing here.

Ponte Milvio Duke Apartment

Location: Pointe Milvio

Size: One bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Near Olympic stadium, early 1900’s complex

Starting Price per Night: €124

READ MORE This apartment in Ponte Milvio offers a cozy and modern space, ideal for solo travelers or couples. It features contemporary decor and essential amenities, ensuring a comfortable stay. The location is vibrant, with various shops, restaurants, and attractions within walking distance. Guests can enjoy the picturesque views and the lively atmosphere of the neighborhood in this Roman Airbnb.

View the listing here.

Rooftop Campo dei Fiori Apartment

Location: Campo Dei Fiori

Size: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Historic center of Rome, large private terrace

Starting Price per Night: €200

READ MORE This stunning rooftop apartment near Campo dei Fiori offers breathtaking views and a stylish ambiance, perfect for a romantic getaway or solo retreat. The space is modern and well-equipped, providing guests with all essential amenities for a comfortable stay. Its central location makes it easy to explore nearby attractions, restaurants, and vibrant markets. Enjoy the outdoor terrace, ideal for relaxing and soaking in the lively atmosphere of Rome.

View the listing here.

*Prices calculated for 2 adult guests in January*